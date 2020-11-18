The New York Jets are leading the race for the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021, a sign the franchise doesn't need veteran players eating up cap space and taking playing time away from younger players. Pierre Desir was a casualty of the Jets' ineptitude, as the franchise released him after just nine games into a one-year deal he signed this offseason, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Desir started eight games for the Jets and was one of the team leaders in defensive snaps, recording 47 tackles, eight passes defensed and three interceptions -- which currently leads the team -- including a 35-yard interceptions return for a score in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.

Those numbers don't tell the whole story of Desir's play, though. Desir allowed 76.5% of the passes thrown his way to be caught, the third highest in the league for defensive backs that have been targeted over 40 times. He allowed 10.3 yards per target and four touchdowns as opposing quarterbacks targeting Desir had a 110.3 passer rating.

The Jets signed Desir to a one-year, $3.75 million deal after two solid seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Desir had 79 tackles, eight passes defensed and an interception in 2018, emerging as a starter in Indianapolis as he played all 16 games. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 54.2% of their passes against Desir, who allowed an 85.6 passer rating and three touchdowns. Desir's coverage numbers were down in 2019, even through he finished with a career-high three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. Opposing quarterbacks threw for 616 yards and five touchdowns against Desir, completing 64.9% of their passes for a 96.5 rating.

Desir's missed tackle percentage went from 3.7% in 2018 to 13.8% in 2019. He has five missed tackles in 2020 for a missed tackle percentage of 9.6%.

Teams in the market for a veteran cornerback may take a flyer on Desir, who is certainly a low-risk, high-reward signing at this stage in the year.