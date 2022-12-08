It wouldn't necessarily take much for Brock Purdy, the 49ers' new quarterback, to become the best Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history. One surefire way to do so: win the Super Bowl. That might sound like a pipe dream for a nearly undrafted rookie, who's set to make his first career start in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. But don't tell that to 49ers legend Joe Montana, who told USA Today this week that San Francisco can still win it all with Purdy under center.

"You know what, if he does what he did last week, yeah," Montana said when asked if the 49ers are still capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this year.

The Hall of Famer is referencing Purdy's debut against the Dolphins, in which he went 25 of 37 for 261 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to help San Francisco claim a 33-17 victory.

"As he becomes a starter ... he just has to not try to overthink things,'' Montana said, per USA Today. "Just go in and you don't have to make plays. You've got guys on the outside that can make plays. So just relax."

Montana, a two-time NFL MVP and four-time Super Bowl champion with the 49ers, isn't the first big name to cast optimism on Purdy ahead of the latter's first career start. Starting left tackle Trent Williams, who was admittedly heartbroken by Garoppolo's foot injury, told reporters recently that the Iowa State product "ain't no timid rookie," comparing his poise to that of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Purdy's first test as the new QB1 will come against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who will visit San Francisco in Week 14.