John Elway blames Colin Kaepernick for no job: 'had his chance to be here,' omits key fact

The widespread assumption at this point, when it comes to the future of Colin Kaepernick, is he will not find work in the NFL moving forward. It's tough to get a gig when you're suing your potential employers!

But according to Broncos VP of Football Ops John Elway on Thursday, Kaepernick COULD have a job if he wanted to. In other words, Elway blames Kaepernick for not taking the Broncos offer when it was on the table.

"Colin had his chance here. We offered him a contract. He didn't take it," Elway said. "So, as I said it in my deposition, I don't know if I'll be legally able to say this, but he's had his chance to be here. He passed [on] it."

Here's the video of Elway's comments.

First things first: Elway saying "I'm not sure I can legally say this" and then saying it anyway is awesome.

Second things second (but probably should be first): Elway is sort of missing a key piece of information here. The Broncos, who dipped into the quarterback market this offseason to sign Case Keenum, also brought in Brock Osweiler for the 2017 season. They never offered Kaepernick a deal last offseason. It was during the 2016 offseason when they contacted the then-49ers quarterback.

Not that it was hard to find: you can easily fire up a search engine and figure out that Elway talked to the 49ers about trading for Kaepernick, before the quarterback was released, back in April of 2016. It seems like eons ago, but there was a real market for Kaepernick's services before the 2016 season, back when teams were thinking of dealing for Kap and using him as a starter.

Since then, Kaepernick has spent a year with the 49ers -- the 2016 season -- where he was largely under a microscope for sitting down during preseason games and then eventually beginning to take a knee before games. After that year, he opted out of his contract (he was going to be released anyway, 49ers GM John Lynch has since confirmed) and has spent two years on the street as a free agent.

Elway, in that time frame, has come out strongly noting that politics should stay out of football.

In other words, this is also not great for Elway, who has also been deposed in the Kap case, because it creates a pretty clear juxtaposition: the Broncos were interested in Kap before he began to protest and not so much after he began to protest.

That could lend more credence to Kaepernick's claim that he is being kept from securing a job in the NFL because of his decision to take a knee on the field.

At the very least, it puts Elway firmly under a microscope and puts the unemployed quarterback back in the news cycle.