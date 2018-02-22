Josh Gordon reportedly won't be restricted free agent, so it's Browns or nothing
Gordon's various suspensions will once again prevent him from truly reaching free agency
Josh Gordon returned to the NFL in 2017 after a lengthy absence. He played in five games for the Browns, catching 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. He made a couple incredible plays, but did not necessarily have a massive impact.
Still, we have seen the heights Gordon can reach and know that he has massive potential if utilized to his full abilities. He led the NFL in receiving yards back in 2013 despite the fact that he missed two games due to suspension. He'll turn 27 years old this season, putting him on the cusp of his physical prime. If he were to hit free agency, he would likely be highly sought-after, with the caveat that any team would likely want much of his salary to be incentive-based due to his past unreliability off the field.
But that won't happen. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Gordon will not be a restricted free agent, but an exclusive rights free agent. That means if the Browns tender him a qualifying offer, he will not be eligible to negotiate a contract with any team other than the Browns.
Gordon could theoretically have been a free agent after the 2014 season, but his various suspensions meant that he did not have enough service time to reach the open market.
Gordon was suspended for two games in 2013 and 11 games in 2014 (10 games by the NFL and one by the Browns). Gordon was also given a year-long suspension in February 2015. He had a chance to get reinstated in March of 2016, but that fell through when he turned in a diluted sample on a drug test, which is the same as a failed test in the eyes of the NFL.
He has since been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, including the fact that he would get drunk and high before games. If Gordon is tendered an offer by the Browns and returns to Cleveland for another season, he could become a free agent at the end of the year. If the Browns elect not to tender him an offer (which seems unlikely since they only have to put forth a minimum contract), he will be free to sign with any team.
-
Brees, Saints to talk deal at combine
Brees is set to become a free agent next month but wants to stay in New Orleans
-
Reich doesn't want to trade Brissett
The Colts traded for Brissett prior to the start of last season due to health concerns for...
-
Jags likely to lose slot CB Aaron Colvin
Colvin was a big part of Jacksonville's defensive improvement but is likely moving on
-
Vinatieri will return for 2018 season
Vinatieri is about to finalize a deal to return for his age-46 season
-
Russell Wilson works with Freddie Roach
Freddie Roach is one of the most decorated boxing trainers there is
-
Jon Gruden knows the pressure of new gig
Gruden knows about the pressure of his new gig, and he isn't shying away from it