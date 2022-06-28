Wide receiver Julian Edelman has not played for New England Patriots Bill Belichick since retiring during the 2021 NFL offseason, but that does not mean the head coach is any less intimidating. Edelman went on the I Am Athlete podcast and discussed everything from a possible return to the game, to how he felt about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and even provided an impression of his former coach.

Edelman is known for doing a pretty solid impression of the iconic coach and while on the podcast, he was asked once again to do his best B.B. voice.

"I just saw him, recently. I went and visited the team," No. 11 said, then going straight into the classic, monotone, no nonsense mode of Bill.

"He was like, 'Look, if I have to turn on the f------ TV and see you doing me every f------ day, like, what are we f------ doing here?' That's what he would say to me and I'm over here I'm sitting on egg shells. I'm still scared of the guy, I don't even play for him," Edelman said, laughing.

Describing how he sees the future Hall of Fame coach, Edelman says "he's like the emperor."

Edelman said he walked in, gracious and formal, saying, "Hey coach, it's all out of love," only to have Belichick say, "Look, just shut the f--- up," getting laughs from the crowd.

The 36-year-old played for Belichick for 12 seasons, winning three Super Bowls during his time there.

Edelman has been adamant about staying faithful to the Patriots and has said he will not play for another team. Even though his two work BFFs Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reunited to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he says if he made a return to the NFL it would probably be with the Patriots.