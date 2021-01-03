The Chargers have had their share of in-game management issues this season and failed to close out several games they could have won, but league sources said the Spanos family holds head coach Anthony Lynn in very high regard, and believe he could very well be back for a fifth season with the club.

Lynn's status has been in question with the team suffering operational issues in-game, including too many players on the field in critical junctures, confusion whether they were kicking or going for it, odd decisions at the end of the first and second halves, and a lack of consistency overall. However, this ownership group believes in Lynn and his leadership qualities, everyone in the organization has been blown away by the rapid development of top pick Justin Herbert, and the team is playing its best football at the end of the season.

A win over a Chiefs team that is resting most key starters would bring the Chargers record to 7-9; not great but better than looked possible at midseason. Injuries have again played a pivotal role, and it's worth noting that in the past ownership has retained former head coaches Norv Turner and Mike McCoy longer than many outsiders suspected, with the Spanos family often leaning that way in these instances.

If this job were to open, the opportunity to work with Herbert and play in a world-class stadium, with a roster that does not lack for star power, would make it among the most coveted jobs in the industry. General manager Tom Telesco has known Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, one of the most in-demand candidates in 2021, since high school, and several top college coaches would be intrigued as well, with Herbert already performing at a Pro Bowl level despite having to take over with limited camp reps early in the season for injured veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Lynn has been with the Chargers since 2017, and has a record of 32-21 with the Chargers and did win a playoff game in 2018. He was previously an interim head coach with the Bills and the former running back is very well regarded by players, coaches executives and everyone else in that organization. His motivational skills and communication skills are exceptional, though the team has fallen short of expectations in recent years, going 5-11 in 2019.