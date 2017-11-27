Kenny Stills says his trash talk got to Tom Brady in Patriots' rout of Dolphins

Kenny Stills had just three catches for 47 yards against the Patriots on Sunday, but the Dolphins wide receiver's biggest contribution were apparently the Jedi mind tricks he used to knock Tom Brady off his game.

"I just was hollering at him all game," Stills said afterward, via NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran. "We feel like if we can get in his head, that's the best way to try and win this game. I was trying to do my part."

Worth noting: Brady finished 18 of 28 for 227 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. As you might imagine, Stills would like to think he had something to do with that interception.

"I can't say I was definitely in his head, but who knows?" the wide receiver said. "Any team, if you can rattle the quarterback you have an opportunity to win the game. We know if the defense can get to Tom and put hands on him, hit him a couple of times you have a higher percentage at winning the game. It's the same with any quarterback. I was just talking a little trash and having a good time. I'm just playing football. Some people think it's talking trash. To me it's just ball."

It sounds like Stills was trying to make the best of a bleak situation. The Dolphins, who trailed 21-10 after Brady's second-quarter pick, lost 35-17. They're 4-7 and 13th in the AFC playoff race, seven spots out of the final wild-card spot.

"I enjoy being out here, I love playing football, I love playing against the Patriots and every Sunday getting an opportunity to play," Still said. "I did everything I could to mess with him and get in his head. I talked to him after the game. He hears me. He's laughing. We're all just having a good time."

Kenny Stills was telling Pats players "you're afraid of us" and the Fins would beat NE if they were more disciplined — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 26, 2017

Put another way: The Patriots didn't overlook the Dolphins but they're not afraid of them -- not when Matt Moore, who had two picks and was sacked seven times, is the quarterback. Also, this: Brady has won 11 straight home against the Dolphins. The last time Miami won in Gillette Stadium was Week 3 of the 2008 season -- Ronnie Brown's famous wildcat game -- two weeks after Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Pats are closing in on their ninth consecutive AFC East title and we say this with four of their final five games coming against division foes. That includes the Dolphins, who they'll face in South Florida in Week 14.