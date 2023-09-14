Kirk Cousins was 10 years old when the cult classic "Office Space" hit the big screen. While it probably didn't resonate with him then, Cousins now can surely identify with the movie's main character, who endured a serious "case of the Mondays" during the film's opening sequence.

Known for not playing his best in prime time, Cousins fell to 2-10 straight up and against the spread on "Monday Night Football" as a starting quarterback following the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles in Week 2 of the 2022 season. It is the worst record of any starting quarterback in Monday night history with a minimum of 10 starts (h/t James Palmer of NFL Media).

Fortunately for Cousins, the Vikings' upcoming game against the Eagles will be on Thursday night and not on Monday night. And while he hasn't had a ton of success on prime time, Cousins did win his last start on primetime, a 33-26 win over the Patriots last Thanksgiving Day.

All told, Cousins enters Thursday night's game with an 12-20 career record on primetime. He's 7-9 in prime time in Minnesota after going 5-11 in such games in Washington. Cousins is 5-3 in home prime time games in Minnesota and is 8-8 at home on prime time for his career.

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 75.0 YDs 344 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 7.82 View Profile

Along with Cousins' 2-10 record on Monday nights, he has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Cousins, 35, put up gaudy numbers in a losing effort in Week 1. While he completed 75% of his passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, three Vikings turnovers -- including an interception by Cousins -- was a key component in Minnesota dropping a 20-17 decision to visiting Tampa Bay.

The Vikings' running game didn't help matters, either, as the Vikings gained just 41 yards on 17 carries. On a positive note, Minnesota's offense received big games from wideouts Justin Jefferson (nine catches for 150 yards) and rookie Jordan Addison, who scored the first touchdown of the Vikings' season on a 39-yard reception.

Minnesota will test their mettle on Thursday night against an Eagles team that escaped New England last Sunday with a 25-20 win. Philadelphia received a herculean effort from cornerback Darius Slay, who scored the Eagles' first touchdown of the year with a 70-yard pick six.