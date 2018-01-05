Kirk Cousins says Dan Snyder and the Redskins are 'all in' on re-signing him

Entering his third straight offseason without a long-term contract, Kirk Cousins has already said he's "fully invested" in being the quarterback for the Washington Redskins "in 2018 or beyond."

Now, the 29-year-old veteran says Washington wants him, too.

Two months before free agency, when Cousins will be eligible to test the open market unless the Redskins utilize a franchise tag on him for the third straight year, the quarterback told fans at a Q&A broadcast by 106.7 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio station, that he thinks Washington is "all in" on re-signing him. Redskins owner Dan Snyder, meanwhile, has been "phenomenal" in expressing the team's interest in him, ESPN's John Keim reported.

This comes just a day after a report suggested the Denver Broncos will pursue Cousins this offseason, so it's fair to wonder whether Washington's sixth-year starter would talk up Redskins interest in order to boost his own value as a free agent, especially since Cousins would be owed more than $30 million in 2018 if he were to be tagged again. Then again, both Cousins and the Redskins have at different times expressed interest in sticking together for the long haul.

Answering a question about his desire to stay in Washington at the Q and A, Cousins said "the short answer is yes." But he also said he expects to be patient in making any decisions as he seeks a "multi-year deal" and a balance between an opportunity "to win and be well compensated."

A Pro Bowler in 2016, Cousins would be a headliner of the 2018 free-agent class if he remains unsigned. Maybe the second best quarterback in the NFC East behind only MVP candidate Carson Wentz, he threw for 27 touchdowns and 13 picks this season, starting all 16 games for the third straight year. Since taking over as Washington's full-time No. 1, he's never posted a passer rating of less than 93.