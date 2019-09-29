Larry Fitzgerald passes Tony Gonzalez for second all-time in career receptions

Larry Fitzgerald stands beside Jerry Rice in the NFL record book. Fitzgerald, the Arizona Cardinals' veteran receiver, passed Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for No. 2 all-time in the NFL's career receptions list on Sunday. Fitzgerald surpassed Gonzalez's career mark of 1,325 receptions during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a 15-yard gain with 1:41 left in the game, which the Cardinals lost 27-10. Fitzgerald finished the day with five catches for 47 yards.

Rice, who caught 1,549 passes during his Hall of Fame career, was at the Sunday's game while personally congratulating Fitzgerald on his achievement.

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Fitzgerald announced this offseason that the 2019 season would be his last in the NFL. A 16-year veteran, he has spent his entire career with the Cardinals' organization. Fitzgerald, who has twice led the NFL in receiving yards and touchdown receptions, is second all-time to Rice in career receiving yards. He is also sixth all-time in touchdown receptions.

The 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient, Fitzgerald has helped the Cardinals qualify for the playoffs on four different occasions. In nine playoff games, Fitzgerald has caught 57 passes for 942 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 16.5 yards per reception. His 2008 postseason is one of the best individual performances in league history. In four games, Fitzgerald caught 30 passes for 546 yards and seven touchdowns while helping the Cardinals win their first ever NFC title. He caught seven passes for 127 yards and two scores in Arizona's near upset of Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLIII.

Prior to being the Cardinals' first round pick in the 2004 draft, Fitzgerald was an All-American receiver at the University of Pittsburgh. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2003 after catching 92 passes for 1,672 yards and 22 receptions during his final season with the Panthers. His 18 straight games with a touchdown reception remains an NCAA Div. 1 record.