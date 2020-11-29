Thanksgiving this year was bittersweet for Detroit Lions fans, as their team was blown out by the Houston Texans, 41-25, but the loss also resulted in the firing of head coach Matt Patricia. On Saturday, the Lions made it official that they had parted ways with Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, and joyous Lions fans celebrated by donating to the charity of the player who hammered the final nail in the coffin of Detroit's front office. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lions fans flooded Deshaun Watson's charity foundation to show appreciation for his performance on Thursday.

Watson registered one of his best games of the season against the Lions, as he completed 17 of 25 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He was unstoppable throwing the ball downfield, and his No. 1 wideout Will Fuller caught six of Watson's 17 completions for a total of 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Watson's foundation is dedicated to "education, health, housing and other charitable causes that support families and youth in underserved communities," according to their website, and more than $1,000 had been donated as of Sunday morning. Many fans reportedly donated $13 for Patricia's 13 wins during his time in Detroit. Over the two-and-a-half seasons as head coach, Patricia finished with a 13-29-1 record (.314 win percentage). For reference, Jim Caldwell, who Patricia replaced, went 36-28 (.563 win percentage) over his tenure in Detroit. According to Rapoport, Watson will match the donation, providing the first 100 with free lunch at Lefty's in Detroit, which is the same restaurant that catered the Texans' pregame meal earlier this week.

Heading into this season, it was abundantly clear that both Patricia and Quinn were on the hot seat. Back in December of 2019, then-owner Martha Ford and then-vice chair (now owner) Sheila Ford Hamp penned an open letter to fans where they stated "our expectation is for the Lions to be a playoff contender in 2020." With Patricia out, the Lions will turn to offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as the interim head coach.