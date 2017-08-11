Lions predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Lions spent all of 2016 living up to their Cardiac Cats nickname, rattling off comeback win after comeback win en route to the playoffs. The advanced metrics weren't flattering, but they can't take away the fact that this was a playoff team in 2016.

But do they have another playoff run in store this season? Let's break it down.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 6.9 14.3% 6.7% 0.8% 0.3%

SportsLine projects some give back from the Lions after last year's nine-win finish, but not as much as some may anticipate considering the amount of late comeback wins the team put together. Still, it appears the Lions are fighting an uphill battle to return to the playoffs.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 7.5 (U -125) +280 +650 30/1 60/1

All odds via Westgate.

The Under on the Lions' regular season win total appears to be a nice play considering the projections above paint Detroit as a 7-9 team. However, Matthew Stafford showed last year that you can never count the Lions out.

Experts

Ryan Wilson defends his 9-7 prediction: