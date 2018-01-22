LOOK: Bill Belichick still doesn't particularly care for the AFC Championship trophy

The Patriots coach doesn't have time to waste on the Lamar Hunt Trophy

AFC Championship Games are nothing new for Bill Belichick. In fact, he's coached the Patriots to seven straight, so it's familiar territory. 

After the Patriots' comeback win over the Jaguars in New England on Sunday, it became clear that Belichick still doesn't particularly care or place too much importance on the AFC Championship trophy. After receiving the hardware on stage, the coach immediately tried to get rid of it as quickly as he could, reminding us all that he doesn't care for anything but the Super Bowl.

That might have been Belichick's most utterly disrespectful treatment of the Lamar Hunt Trophy yet. As expected, the internet had some fun with it in the aftermath. 

Regardless of Belichick's disdain for the trophy, it will be hanging around Foxborough for the second consecutive year, so congrats to the coach's new doorstop.

