LOOK: Bill Belichick still doesn't particularly care for the AFC Championship trophy

AFC Championship Games are nothing new for Bill Belichick. In fact, he's coached the Patriots to seven straight, so it's familiar territory.

After the Patriots' comeback win over the Jaguars in New England on Sunday, it became clear that Belichick still doesn't particularly care or place too much importance on the AFC Championship trophy. After receiving the hardware on stage, the coach immediately tried to get rid of it as quickly as he could, reminding us all that he doesn't care for anything but the Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick’s utter contempt for the AFC Championship trophy remains legendary pic.twitter.com/9TDv96qxde — Jason Schwartz (@JasonSchwartz) January 21, 2018

That might have been Belichick's most utterly disrespectful treatment of the Lamar Hunt Trophy yet. As expected, the internet had some fun with it in the aftermath.

Bill Belichick receives another AFC Championship trophy pic.twitter.com/PHGs1XxHBM — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) January 21, 2018

Bill Belichick looking at a Conference Championship Trophy. pic.twitter.com/SituieJPFT — JJ (@JJNotJayJay) January 21, 2018

Love the annual tradition of Belichick treating the AFC trophy like a worthless paper weight — John Koenig (@thejohnkoenig) January 21, 2018

Regardless of Belichick's disdain for the trophy, it will be hanging around Foxborough for the second consecutive year, so congrats to the coach's new doorstop.