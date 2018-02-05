LOOK: New York Post trolls Eagles, says Eli Manning, Odell Beckham won Super Bowl

The Eagles won the big game, but Eli and Odell's hilarious 'Dirty Dancing' ad won Super Bowl Sunday

The NFL somehow managed to steal the show from ... the NFL on Super Bowl Sunday. Eli Manning and Odell Beckham having the time of their lives while re-enacting the final scene from "Dirty Dancing" was the clear winner in the competition for best Super Bowl Sunday ad as the NFL showed why it's so important that we keep touchdown celebrations around forever. It was so good, The New York Post had a different account of who won last night's game. Hint: It wasn't the Eagles.

It may seem revisionist, but who can blame them? The Giants' fan base lost a lot of magic with this game. They can't say that Eagles' fans cell phones are always on vibrate or link pictures of empty trophy cases anymore. What they can talk about, however, is the fact that on the night that the Eagles brought their first Super Bowl to Philadelphia, Eli Manning and Odell Beckham managed to make themselves part of the Monday conversation.

And isn't that what rivalries are all about? The Giants are 3-13 on the field, but No. 1 in our hearts.

