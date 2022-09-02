In Week 1 of the NFL season, Baker Mayfield will get his shot at revenge when the Cleveland Browns visit his Carolina Panthers. In fact, Mayfield is selling shirts to commemorate the occasion.

The drama between Mayfield and the Browns began when Cleveland traded for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. At that point, it became clear that the Browns were prepared to usher Mayfield out of town, and that situation was finally resolved when they dealt him to the Panthers.

It just so happens that Mayfield's first game with Carolina comes against his former team, and he is embracing the moment. Mayfield announced he is selling T-shirts that feature his face with a broken dog chain that advertise him as being "off the leash" with the Panthers.

While Mayfield is clearly fired up about facing his former team, he has downplayed some of his alleged trash talk. It was recently reported that Mayfield said of the Browns, "I'm gonna f--- them up." However, Mayfield said that is not exactly what went down.

He denied making such a strong statement but declined to speak on the matter any further.

"I want to win in everything I do, that'll never change," Mayfield told reporters. "That is not how I phrased it, that's not even what I said, so I'll just leave it at that."

Cleveland drafted Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After a promising rookie season, Mayfield had his ups and downs with the Browns, but a disappointing season in 2021 prompted the team to look for another starting quarterback.

The Browns and Panthers kick off from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday.