With Christian Watson picking up steam for the Green Bay Packers, George Pickens reminded fans of his brilliance Monday night while re-establishing his place as one of the NFL's best rookie receivers.

In the second quarter of Pittsburgh's road game in Indianapolis, Pickens made a balletic 35-yard grab that saw him twist his body around before securing Kenny Pickett's pass. The catch set up Najee Harris' six-yard touchdown run as the Steelers extended their lead to 13-0.

Pickens burst onto the scene back in Week 3 when he made an incredible, one-handed catch in Pittsburgh's loss in Cleveland.

The 10th wideout taken in April's draft, Pickens has quickly emerged as a prominent player within the Steelers offense. He entered Monday's game with 453 yards and two touchdowns on 33 catches. The former Georgia standout had his first 100-yard game back in Week 4 despite the Steelers changing quarterbacks during the game. He caught his first career touchdown pass three weeks later in Miami before finding the end zone again during last Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

Pickens has developed a quick rapport with Pickett, a fellow rookie who has also shown promise during his first season in Pittsburgh.