Lucky Whitehead claims he wasn't arrested; Cowboys decide to cut him anyway

Lucky Whitehead might want to change his name because unlucky might be the better way to describe him at this point.

The Cowboys receiver was released on Monday, just hours after TMZ reported there was a warrant out for his arrest in Virginia. According to court records in Prince William County, Whitehead was arrested in Virginia and charged with misdemeanor petty larceny on June 22.

Following his arrest, Whitehead was given a court date of July 6, and when he didn't show for the hearing, police in Virginia put out a warrant.

Now, here's where things get kind of crazy.

According to Whitehead's agent, David Rich, police never arrested the Cowboys receiver, which is why he didn't show up for his July 6 court date. In a statement to ESPN.com, Rich said that Whitehead wasn't even in the Virginia area at the time of the incident.

As evidence, Rich showed ESPN a plane ticket for a flight from Dallas that took off at 7:18 a.m. on June 22 and didn't land at Dulles airport in Virginia until 11:30 a.m. on June 22.

The robbery that Whitehead was allegedly involved in took place at 1:30 a.m. on June 22.

When Whitehead was asked about the arrest on Monday, he seemed to be in the dark about what was going on.

Lucky Whitehead on shoplifting charge: "I didn't even know about that. I don't know what's going on." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) July 24, 2017

Rich told the Cowboys that since Whitehead wasn't involved in the crime, that would explain why he didn't receive the citation or the court summons, and since he didn't get the court summons, he didn't know he had to be in court on July 6.

The Cowboys either aren't buying Whitehead's story or they don't care anymore because he's now been released from the team.

Basically, this is either a bad case of mistaken identity or Whitehead has misled his agent about his whereabouts on June 22.

Whitehead's alleged arrest continues a bizarre offseason for the 25-year-old. Just two weeks ago, Whitehead was asked to pay $20,000 in ransom money after his dog was kidnapped.

Lucky Whitehead's dog is like, "I don't even know what's going on anymore. Who kidnaps a dog? I give up." #Cowboys https://t.co/Owo16LrjWe pic.twitter.com/L6EZB2o4oR — John Breech (@johnbreech) July 18, 2017

Whitehead never pressed any charges in that case, and it's still not even clear what exactly happened.

The one upside in all of this for Whitehead is that he was probably going to get cut anyway.

Whitehead, who also returned kicks for the Cowboys, became expendable in April when Dallas selected North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. The early released means that Whitehead will have plenty of time to find a team to sign with before the regular season starts.