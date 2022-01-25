When Aaron Rodgers walked off snowy Lambeau Field on Saturday night following the Green Bay Packers' 13-10 divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, many wondered if it would be the last time he would be seen donning the green and gold. The expected soon-to-be, back-to-back MVP held out last offseason, as he wanted a change of scenery, but agreed to return after the Packers redid his contract and made several concessions. One of those reported concessions Green Bay made was to revisit his situation this offseason, and it's very possible Rodgers is traded or retires.

No one knows what's going to happen, but the Packers' front office is united in wanting to retain Rodgers. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed this to reporters on Monday.

"We're all on the same page there," LaFleur said. "There is no debate."

Rodgers' beef with the Packers had to do with their front office. He wanted more say in personnel decisions and wanted the organization to show more respect to its players. Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst are more on the same page than they were last year, but is that enough to keep the star quarterback in Green Bay? We'll find out soon enough.

"I sat down and talked to Aaron today for quite some time. You know I think we're all a little numb to the situation right now," LaFleur said. "I would say that what we talked about I'm definitely going to keep between him and myself, but we're hopeful that he'll be back next year, obviously. I mean, this guy has done so much for such a long period of time for this organization, for this city, for this team. And so, I want to be respectful of his process, whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself, and certainly we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire."