Watch Now: Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles Both 'Win' Day One Of Bears QB Competition ( 1:50 )

The Chicago Bears quarterback battle is one of the most intriguing training camp competitions this offseason. In the coming weeks, we will figure out if former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky is truly the future under center for the Bears, or if newly-acquired Nick Foles is the better suited prospect to lead Chicago's offense in 2020. While this battle is the most important facet of training camp for the Bears, head coach Matt Nagy says he is in no rush to decide a winner.

"We are going to stretch that out as far as we possibly can," Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "There's limited reps, limited time, so we're going to . . . literally take it as far as we need to go. Both of these guys have experience in this game, and I think that's only what's fair."

This jives with what Nagy has been saying so far this offseason regarding his quarterback situation, as he has indicated that the Bears won't be glued to the winner of this competition if things aren't going well during the season. Trubisky and Foles took turns during team drills on Monday, and Nagy will continue to monitor how each players perform during reps with the first team. Because of this unprecedented offseason, Trubisky could have an upper hand in this position battle -- and it's something that Nagy has admitted works in his favor. The young signal-caller is apparently more focused than ever, and his teammates are taking notice.

"He actually looks like a whole new player this year," Bears receiver-turned-running back Cordarrelle Patterson said, via NFL.com. "I see it in his eyes and everything. He's got that fire in him. That's what we need out of our quarterbacks, that competition, it brings the best out of everybody. I'm excited to see what him and Nick can do for that job."

Trubisky has said that he's out to show he is the "No. 1 guy for this team," while Foles is set on taking this battle day-by-day. Both should buckle up for a long process, however, as Nagy is in no rush to answer this looming question.