Michael Bennett turns himself in, now in custody following indictment on felony charge

Michael Bennett was taken into custody Monday after appearing in a Houston court. The Eagles defensive end turned himself in following last week's indictment on a felony charge of causing injury to the elderly stemming from an incident at Super Bowl LI in February 2017. According to the indictment, Bennett allegedly injured a a 66-year-old paraplegic who was working security at NRG Stadium. Bennett now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

After posting bail, which was set at $10,000, Bennett will be permitted to return to his home in Hawaii though he must not have contact with his accuser, Barbara Tatman.

On Friday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called Bennett "pathetic" and "morally corrupt" even though he concedes that there is no video evidence of the incident. In response, Bennett's attorney, Rusty Hardin, offered this:

"I'm hopeful that when all the facts are out [Acevedo] would want to reconsider if he'd want to be that over the top with somebody who's just been charged with a crime and is presumed innocent," he said, via Philly.com.

From the courthouse, Hardin took issue with Acevedo's words.

"Like the Chief of Police, I wasn't there," he said. "Unlike the chief of police, I can tell you right now this guy is not morally bankrupt, he's one of the best people I've met. If you look back at what his career and his life as been ... that's not a guy that does anything to elderly people, in a wheelchair or anything else."

And Hardin remained confident that Bennett would be cleared.

"When this is all over everyone will know Michael is not guilty," he said, via NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt. "He did not do this. ... I'm going to say this with a smile and total confidence: they are going to change their mind. This guy didn't do it."

Hardin added: "I can tell you that Michael had nothing to do with anything that happened with this lady they're alleging. I don't know who did, or what. I don't even know what she says happened. I just know he didn't do anything and I know what the indictment said."

The Eagles acquired Bennett from the Seahawks on March 2 and both teams said they weren't aware of the incident until the indictment came down. On Monday, Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman said Bennett is "innocent until proven guilty."