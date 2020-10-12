The Minnesota Vikings decided to be aggressive in an attempt to upset the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night, but they may have been too belligerent at their own expense. Leading the Seattle Seahawks 26-21 and facing a fourth-and-1 at the Seattle 6-yard line with two minutes to play, head coach Mike Zimmer called an iso run play with Alexander Mattison -- and he was stopped short of the first down. That gave Russell Wilson and the Seahawks 1:57 to score a touchdown to win the game, which Wilson did by orchestrating a 13 play, 94-yard drive to give the Seahawks a thrilling 27-26 victory over the Vikings. Minnesota decided to pass on the field goal and an 8-point lead with under two minutes left, a decision Zimmer does not regret.

"We didn't come here for this. Let's go win it," Zimmer said on the decision to go for it on fourth down. "I was trying to win it. It was about a half yard. If we get it, we win the game."

Zimmer's aggressiveness ended up costing the Vikings, as a 24-yard field goal would have put Minnesota up 29-21 with about 90 seconds to play. Wilson and the Seahawks offense would have needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion just to force overtime. The Seahawks converted two fourth-down conversions just to extend the game, a fourth-and-10 pass to D.K. Metcalf for 39 yards and a fourth-and-goal pass to Metcalf that gave Seattle the win.

"He's good," Zimmer said. "He used his legs to get two fourth downs. He's a good player."

Minnesota finished with 449 yards (201 on the ground) but couldn't get the yard it needed to seal the victory. A win would have put the Vikings at 2-3, but now the team stares down a 1-4 start -- only finishing with a winning record once in the seven other times the team experienced such a start.

The Vikings' playoff hopes are all but diminished, but Zimmer holds true to his aggression -- especially since Mattison may have missed the open seam on the right side of the block C.J. Ham provided that would have given Minnesota an easy first down.

"We were just trying to win the game there," Zimmer said. "(Alexander) is a good back. Good backs you don't question too much. You just let them do what they do.

"We came here to win. We just didn't get it done."