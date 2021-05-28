There seems to be a new twist in the Aaron Rodgers drama nearly every day and today is no different. The Packers quarterback is currently on vacation in Hawaii and he's been spending a lot of time with actor Miles Teller, who is on the island with him (Rodgers is there with his fiancée Shailene Woodley and they've been spending all their time with Teller and his wife Keleigh).

The group has been in Hawaii for more than a week now and over that period, it's probably safe to assume that Rodgers has talked about his situation in Green Bay at least once or twice. There's a good chance that Teller has some inside information about what's going on, which is why we're pointing out the fact that the actor sent out this very interesting Packers-related tweet on Thursday night.

Teller went a full week without tweeting about the trip, but then at 11:03 p.m. ET on Thursday, he sent this tweet out:

Um what.

There are really only two explanations for this tweet: Teller is either breaking some major news or he's trolling every Packers fan alive.

If Rodgers ends up signing some sort of new deal with the Packers over the next 48 hours, then we can go ahead and credit Teller for breaking the story. Teller's tweet came three days after Rodgers appeared to throw the Packers a tiny olive branch during his first football-related interview that he's held since his feud with the team became public.

On Monday, the Packers quarterback basically said that he loves everyone in the organization except for the front office.

"I love Jordan [Love], he's a great kid," Rodgers said. "A lot of fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. It's been an incredible 16 years."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Of course, if Rodgers never plays another down in Green Bay, then it's pretty clear that Teller was trolling Packers fans and if that's the case, there's a good chance that every movie he's in for the rest of time is going to bomb at Green Bay theaters.

As for the rest of that Hawaiian trip, Keleigh Teller has been documenting it and you can check out some of the pictures by heading to her Instagram.

If you head there, not only will you get pictures of Rodgers on a hike with his new best friends...

...but there's even video of him trying to sing Taylor Swift. Basically, it's definitely worth checking out.