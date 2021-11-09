After getting torched for 467 yards last week, the Chicago Bears will look to tighten up their defense when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. The Bears (3-5), who have lost three straight, gave up points on seven consecutive possessions against San Francisco last Sunday. The Steelers (4-3), who have won three in a row, have always played well on Monday Night Football, as their .662 winning percentage (49-25) is best in the league. Chicago owns a 7-6-1 all-time record at Pittsburgh.

Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a seven-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Bears odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.

Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Bears vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Bears spread: Pittsburgh -7

Steelers vs. Bears over-under: 40 points

Steelers vs. Bears money line: Chicago +260, Pittsburgh -330

CHI: Bears are 5-2-1 against the spread in their last eight Week 9 games

PIT: Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five November games

Why the Steelers can cover

Wide receiver Chase Claypool has played and had 61 yards from scrimmage, including 16 rushing, last week against Cleveland. He has 70 or more receiving yards in three of four home games this year. For the season, Claypool has 26 receptions for 403 yards (15.5 average) and one touchdown. He has five explosive plays of 20 or more yards, with 163 yards after the catch. He has also converted 19 first downs.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth also had a productive day against the Browns in Week 8 with four receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown. He is the only rookie tight end in the NFL with two receiving touchdowns this season. For the year, Freiermuth has 22 receptions for 202 yards (9.2 average). He has a pair of explosive plays and has converted 15 first downs.

Why the Bears can cover

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney led Chicago with six catches for 64 yards last week against San Francisco. He has five or more receptions in five of his first eight games this season. For the season, Mooney has a team-high 33 receptions for 409 yards (12.4 average) and one touchdown. He has six explosive plays of 20 or more yards with 78 yards after the catch and 19 first-down conversions.

Looking to become more involved in the offense is wide receiver Allen Robinson II, who has 26 catches for 271 yards (10.4 average) and one TD. He has had four plays of 20 or more yards and has converted 15 first downs. In his only game against the Steelers, as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, he had five catches for 51 yards. He has at least two catches in each game this year, including a four-catch and 53-yard performance against Green Bay on Oct. 17.

