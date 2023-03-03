The 40-yard dash is always a highlight of the NFL combine. While the event does not tell the whole story of how a player will be on the field (with equipment and opposing players impacting speeds) it can be a good way for fans and teams to evaluate individual players ahead of the NFL Draft.
Plus, it's a fun event to watch.
This year, we saw some serious speed during the 40-yard dash. DJ Turner, a cornerback out of Michigan, ran a blistering 4.26 at the combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
4.27u 😳😳😳@UMichFootball DB DJ Turner II is turning heads.— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Turner is tied for the fifth-fastest 40-time in the history of the event. As such, let's take a look at the all-time top 10 40-yard dash times:
- No. 1: John Ross, 4.22 seconds in 2017
- No. 2: Kalon Barnes, CB, 4.23 seconds in 2022
- No. T-3: Chris Johnson, RB, 4.24 seconds in 2008
- No. T-3: Rondel Melendez, WR, 4.24 seconds in 1999
- No. T-5: DJ Turner, CB, 4:26 seconds in 2023
- No. T-5: Dri Archer, RB, 4.26 seconds in 2014
- No. T-5: Tariq Woolen, CB, 4.26 seconds in 2022
- No. T-5: Jerome Mathis, WR, 4.26 seconds in 2005
- No. T-9: Marquise Goodwin, WR, 4.27 seconds in 2013
- No. T-9: Stanford Routt, CB, 4.27 seconds in 2005