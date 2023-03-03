The 40-yard dash is always a highlight of the NFL combine. While the event does not tell the whole story of how a player will be on the field (with equipment and opposing players impacting speeds) it can be a good way for fans and teams to evaluate individual players ahead of the NFL Draft.

Plus, it's a fun event to watch.

This year, we saw some serious speed during the 40-yard dash. DJ Turner, a cornerback out of Michigan, ran a blistering 4.26 at the combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Turner is tied for the fifth-fastest 40-time in the history of the event. As such, let's take a look at the all-time top 10 40-yard dash times: