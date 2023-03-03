DJ Turner is showing off at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. On Friday, the defensive back out of Michigan ran the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds.

Here is a look at his impressive run:

Turner's time is tied for the the fifth-fastest in combine history. The fastest-ever 40-yard dash time belongs to John Ross, who posted a 4.22 in 2017.

At Michigan, Turner was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, named Most Improved Player on defense and was the Defensive Skill Player of the Year in 2021. He appeared in 27 games over the past two seasons, amassing 69 tackles, 17 pass breakups, three interceptions and a touchdown.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound player is CBS Sports' 11th-ranked cornerback and No. 104 overall.