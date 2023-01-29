Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been sensational down the stretch for Kansas City. In fact, Pacheco has scored a touchdown in two of his last three games. While he didn't find the end zone against the Jaguars last week, he still racked up 95 rushing yards on 12 attempts, a 7.9 yards per average. Pacheco could be a sneaky pick for those looking for value in the NFL DFS player pool for Championship Sunday NFL DFS lineups. Can Pacheco keep the momentum going and lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57 or should you look elsewhere when crafting your NFL DFS strategy for the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's 2023 NFC, AFC Championships

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville.

Kelce finished third in the NFL with 110 receptions, recording 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, the second-most in the league. He averaged 12.2 yards per reception and he will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense on Sunday against the Bengals. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). The Chiefs' defensive coaching staff is likely losing sleep figuring out how to slow Chase down, after he's caught 24-of-29 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns in three career starts against them. Andy Reid certainly hasn't forgotten his first game against Chase, when he caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in Week 17 last season.

Since Week 18, Chase has been the clear focal point of the Bengals' passing attack and has 22 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns in his three starts. Meanwhile, fellow receivers Tee Higgins (8-72), and Tyler Boyd (9-100) have combined for a fraction of that production. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 67.6% of his passes through two playoff games this postseason and connected on 80.6% of them when he played the Chiefs in Week 13. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's Conference Championships

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Sunday's NFL conference championships 2023.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.