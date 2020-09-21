Monday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders not only opens the new Allegiant Stadium, but it also sheds the spotlight on two high-profile NFL offenses. Choosing strong NFL DFS lineups from a deep NFL DFS player pool could be a challenge, and that means identifying the top NFL DFS picks who present the most value relative to their cost. Does that mean you should roster New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who threw for just 160 yards in Week 1? What about Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs, who scored three touchdowns in Las Vegas' win over Carolina?

With FanDuel hosting a $1M Monday Million and DraftKings running a $1.75M Monday Night Showdown, there are plenty of difficult decisions for daily fantasy football players to make. Be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, optimal player pool, picks, and top stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million, before you make your Monday Night Football DFS picks for Saints vs. Raiders.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments.

He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 1 Sunday NFL DFS player pool, McClure was all over Cam Newton as one of his top quarterbacks. The result: Newton, who was just $6,100 on DraftKings, found the end zone twice on the ground and returned over 4x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Saints vs. Raiders DFS player pool and locked in his top daily fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Saints vs. Raiders NFL DFS picks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The seven-year veteran was quietly productive in a Week 1 victory against the Panthers. Carr went 22-of-30 for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Carr was a pleasant surprise for Raiders fans and NFL DFS players a year ago, setting career marks for passing yards (4,054), completion percentage (70.4) and passer rating (100.8) while also throwing 21 touchdowns. With rookie wide receivers Henry Ruggs III, Lynn Bowden and Bryan Edwards in the mix, Carr has plenty of weapons to throw to.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The do-it-all veteran was bottled up on the ground last week by the Buccaneers from a yardage perspective, totaling just 16 on 12 carries. However, he scored a rushing touchdown against Tampa Bay and also caught five passes for 51 yards and another score.

The Saints love to work Kamara all over the field, and he should find plenty of opportunity against the Raiders. Las Vegas' defense was gashed for 134 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns by Carolina's Christian McCaffrey in its opener.

How to set Saints vs. Raiders NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, player pool, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.