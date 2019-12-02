NFL DFS for Seahawks vs. Vikings: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 13

The Week 13 NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m. ET from CenturyLink Field. There are plenty of potential NFL DFS picks and stacks available in this game, which has an over-under of 50 points. Both offenses rank in the top seven in total yardage and scoring, so the optimal NFL DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings means finding the best values among stars like Russell Wilson, Dalvin Cook, Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs and Tyler Lockett as well as other overlooked players. Before searching through the NFL DFS player pool and locking in any lineups, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a daily Fantasy sports pro who has won almost $2 million, and his NFL DFS advice and optimal lineups can help you navigate a tricky Monday Night Football DFS pool.

We can tell you one of McClure's top Seahawks vs. Vikings DFS picks is Cook. He is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (92.5) and tied for second in the league in rushing touchdowns (11). He needs just one to tie McCaffrey for the lead in that category. He has a strong chance to find the end zone against a Seattle team that ranks just 21st in the league in scoring defense (23.9 points per game) and total defense (370.3 yards per game).

Only six other teams have given up more touchdowns to opposing running backs (nine) than Seattle, so confidently lock in Cook, who has gone off for at least 3x value on DraftKings seven times this season, as part of your Vikings vs. Seahawks DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football also includes rostering Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. Chris Carson is officially the starter for Seattle, but Penny was the go-to back last week, taking 14 carries for 129 yards and a score, while Carson only had eight carries for 26 yards. Carson has also fumbled four times over his past three games, while Penny has put the ball on the ground just once this season.

