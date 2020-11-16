Having lost three straight games and looking up at the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North, the Chicago Bears are 5-4 and in need of a Monday Night Football victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Bears quarterback Nick Foles took over for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3, but has struggled in recent weeks en route to 1,746 passing yards and 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The Bears are 29th in the NFL in scoring offense, mustering just 19.8 points per game, which could make finalizing your NFL DFS picks a challenge. Should Foles be a part of your NFL DFS strategy against the Vikings?

Which Bears vs. Vikings DFS picks should you make? And which stars from the NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel should you target? Before finalizing any daily Fantasy football picks for Monday Night Football, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 9, McClure had Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Rodgers threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, returning almost 30 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Bears

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. The nine-year veteran was effective last week, throwing for 220 yards and three interceptions against the Lions. That gives Cousins 1,855 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.

Cousins has only completed 24 passes out of 34 attempts in Minnesota's last two games, but he still had a 141.7 passer rating last week against the Lions and a 138.1 rating against the Packers in Week 8. Cousins also has thrown three touchdown passes in three different games this season and eclipsed 20 points on DraftKings four times.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. The Bears are hopeful that Robinson (knee) can go, as he practiced in a limited fashion on Saturday for the third straight day. Robinson has 57 receptions for 712 yards and three touchdowns so far in 2020.

The second-round draft pick from Penn State in 2014, Robinson has established himself as one of the NFL's elite receivers after missing the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL.

Robinson ranks sixth this season in receiving yardage and eighth in receptions despite the uneven quarterback play of Trubisky and Foles. Lock him into your NFL DFS lineups on Monday Night Football.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Vikings vs. Bears

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.