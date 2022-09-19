The 2022 Week 2 NFL schedule wraps up with doubleheader on Monday Night Football featuring four teams with aspirations of making deep postseason runs. In the first matchup of the night, the Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Von Miller, host Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. In the second game, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles host Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the Minnesota Vikings. Is Allen, one of the 2022 NFL MVP top contenders, a must-start option in all NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Or would it make more sense to build around a star wide receiver or running back in your Monday Night Football NFL DFS strategy? Players like Diggs, Jefferson, Henry, and Brown all project to be impact Classic and Showdown NFL DFS picks on Monday Night Football.

Before making any NFL DFS picks of your own for Titans vs. Bills and Vikings vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

In the Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup, Kaylor listed Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as one of his top Showdown DFS picks. The result: Jeudy hauled in 4 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown and was the highest scoring fantasy player in the game.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Bills vs. Titans and Eagles vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football Week 2 and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Titans, Eagles vs. Vikings on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for the Week 2 Monday Night Football slate is Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The two-time Pro Bowler caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown against a much stronger Rams secondary in Week 1, and with Gabe Davis (ankle) looking iffy for Monday night, Kaylor expects to see Diggs' target share increase in Week 2.

"If Gabe Davis is out or limited, Diggs' target share should increase substantially. Tennessee's secondary is banged up, and they don't really have a cornerback that can keep up with Diggs consistently. On top of that, I actually view Diggs as a value play this week at $1,500 less on DraftKings and $1,100 less on FanDuel than Minnesota's Justin Jefferson," Kaylor told SportsLine.

In the second Monday Night Football game, Kaylor is targeting Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook. Philadelphia struggled mightily against the run in Week 1, allowing Lions running back D'Andre Swift to rush for 144 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Swift also caught 3 passes for 31 yards against the Eagles. Kaylor believes Philadelphia will be committed to slowing down Justin Jefferson, which should open the door for a strong night from Cook.

"Philadelphia's secondary is talented and will be focused on limiting the impact of Justin Jefferson. In a hostile environment, I see the Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell leaning on Cook to take some of the pressure off Kirk Cousins. My projection is a floor of 20 touches for the three-time Pro Bowl running back." You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Titans, Eagles vs. Vikings on MNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued value who could explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's MNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? And which under-the-radar DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament in 2022, and find out.