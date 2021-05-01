If there was any doubt on the dysfunction in the Philadelphia Eagles front office, Day 2 of the NFL Draft demonstrated the divide between the "football guys" and general manager Howie Roseman. Immediately after the Eagles selected Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams, there was tension in the draft room following the pick.

Roseman was attempting to fist bump members in the front office once the pick was official, but received a diss from Tom Donahoe -- the team's senior director of player personnel. The Eagles credit Donohoe as "an important voice within the organization's player evaluation department," so one can see where the tension lies with Roseman.

Donohoe has been with the Eagles since 2012, but has an extensive background as a high-ranking official in the NFL. He served as the director of football operations of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1993 to 1999 and the President/General Manager of the Buffalo Bills from 2001 to 2005.

Not everyone is going to agree on a draft selection in the war room, especially after reports surfaced of the dysfunction in the Eagles' front office earlier this offseason. Naturally Roseman was asked about the exchange.

"When we were at pick 70 there were a couple guys we liked on the board, and moved back a little bit to see how it would go. Couple guys we liked went as well," Roseman said on a conference call with reporters Friday night. "You know, these guys spend all year scouting these guys and you get favorites, you get guys that you feel really strongly about. We all do. You know, that's the fun part about being in the draft room is the emotions of it.

"At the end of the day, Milton Williams is an exciting player for our football team. We're excited to have him. You know, I don't want to take away from his day, but we're all excited about that pick."

The Eagles initially had the No. 70 pick, but traded down to No. 73 and acquired a sixth-round pick -- the fourth pick the team has in the sixth round. Philadelphia had its sights set on cornerback Aaron Robinson, who went to the New York Giants at No. 71. The Eagles could have selected Robinson at No. 70 -- and this exchange could have been avoided.

Hope that extra sixth-round pick was worth it for Roseman.