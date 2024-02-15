USATSI
With Super Bowl LVIIII in the rearview, the NFL offseason is nearly upon us and that means every team across the league will now be working to reconstruct their rosters in hopes of building a competitive club for 2024. Of course, one of the best avenues to do that will be via free agency.
As is the case every year, the free agent period is always a hectic time on the calendar, and this one will be no exception. There are plenty of big names -- like
Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Tee Higgins -- currently slated to hit the open market in the spring and where they end up could very well shift the balance of power in both conferences.
With that in mind, let's take an early look at the top 50 players set to become free agents this offseason. It's worth noting that this is presuming that all of these players actually get to the open market and avoid the franchise tag or aren't traded before this juncture. Below, you'll find the cream of the crop on the free agent market along with their projected market value courtesy of Spotrac (if available).
1.
Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs DT
29
Three years, $84.5 million ($28.1 million)
2.
Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings QB
35
Three years, $118.8 million ($39.6 million)
3.
Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE
26
Five years, $108.6 million ($21.7 million)
4.
Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals WR
24
Four years, $66.3 million ($16.5 million)
5.
Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears CB
24
Five years, $78.7 million ($15.7 million)
6.
Brian Burns Carolina Panthers EDGE
25
Five years, $108.7 million ($21.7 million)
7.
Justin Madubuike Baltimore Ravens DT
26
Four years, $81.2 million ($20.3 million)
8.
Christian Wilkins Miami Dolphins DT
28
Four years, $80.9 million ($20.2 million)
9.
Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers S
25
Four years, $74.05 million ($18.5 million)
10.
Michael Pittman Jr.
Indianapolis Colts
WR
26
Four years, $90.8 million ($22.7 million)
11.
Danielle Hunter
Minnesota Vikings
EDGE
29
Three years, $60.1 million ($20 million)
12.
L'Jarius Sneed
Kansas City Cheifs
CB
26
Four years, $47.3 million ($11.8 million)
13.
Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR
30
Four years, $96.3 million ($24 million)
14.
Leonard Williams Seattle Seahawks DT
29
Three years, $44.5 million ($14.8 million)
15.
Kendall Fuller Washington Commanders CB
28
Three years, $42.2 million ($14 million)
16.
Chase Young San Francisco 49ers EDGE
24
Two years, $27.3 million ($13.6 million)
17.
Bryce Huff New York Jets EDGE
25
Four years, $36.8 million ($9.2 million)
18.
Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR
26
Four years, $59.5 million ($14.8 million)
19.
Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB
28
Four years, $65.8 million ($16.4 million)
20.
Calvin Ridley
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR
29
Four years, $68.2 million ($17 million)
21.
D.J. Reader
Cincinnati Bengals
DT
29
Three years, $47.9 million ($15.9 million)
22.
Tyron Smith Dallas Cowboys OT
33
N/A
23.
Sean Murphy-Bunting Tennessee Titans CB
26
Two years, $13.5 million ($6.7 million)
24.
Kyle Dugger New England Patriots S
27
Three years, $32.9 million ($10.9 million)
25.
Kamren Curl
Washington Commanders
S
24
Four years, $61.5 million ($15.3 million)
26.
Devin White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB
25
Four years, $80.4 million ($20.1 million)
27.
Geno Stone
Baltimore Ravens
S
24
N/A
28.
Kevin Dotson Los Angeles Rams IOL
27
N/A
29.
Mike Onwenu
New England Patriots
IOL
26
N/A
30.
Chidobe Awuzie
Cincinnati Bengals
CB
28
N/A
31.
Saquon Barkley New York Giants RB
26
Three years, $19.9 million ($6.6 million)
32.
Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders RB
25
Four years, $43.2 million ($10.8 million)
33.
Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys
RB
26
Three years, $19.8 million ($6.6 million)
34.
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans
RB
30
One year, $4.3 million ($4.3 million)
35.
Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB
28
Three years, $22.3 million ($7.4 million)
36.
Trent Brown
New England Patriots
OT
30
N/A
37.
Patrick Queen
Baltimore Ravens
LB
24
Five years, $92.6 million ($18.5 million)
38.
Frankie Luvu
Carolina Panthers
LB
27
Four years, $44.76 million ($11.1 million)
39.
Gabe Davis Buffalo Bills WR
24
Four years, $54.3 million ($13.5 million)
40.
Jacoby Brissett
Washington Commanders
QB
31
N/A
41.
Za'Darius Smith Cleveland Browns EDGE
31
N/A
42.
Jonathan Greenard Houston Texans EDGE
26
N/A
43.
Lavonte David
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB
33
N/A
44.
Kenny Moore II Indianapolis Colts CB
28
N/A
45.
Robert Hunt
Miami Dolphins
IOL
27
Four years, $34.1 million ($8.5 million)
46.
Stephon Gilmore
Dallas Cowboys
CB
33
One year, $11.1 million ($11.1 million)
47.
Xavier McKinney
New York Giants
S
24
Five years, $52.4 million ($10.4 million)
48.
Dalton Schultz
Houston Texans
TE
27
N/A
49.
Hunter Henry
New England Patriots
TE
29
Two years, $14.3 million ($7.1 million)
50.
Josh Uche
New England Patriots
EDGE
25
Four years, $58.1 million ($14.5 million)