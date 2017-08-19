NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Cam Newton still missing from action

Eighteen teams hit the field on Saturday as the preseason slate is stuffed with nine games, starting with the Panthers facing the Titans at 3 p.m. We'll keep you updated right here all throughout the day with everything you need to know from today's action.

Scores and schedule

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Buffalo Bills 16 (box score)

Baltimore Ravens 31, Miami Dolphins 7 (box score)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12, Jacksonville Jaguars 8 (box score)

Seattle Seahawks 20, Minnesota Vikings 13 (box score)

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans , 3 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys , 7 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans , 8 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers , 10 p.m. Sat (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers , 4 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns , 8 p.m. Mon. (GameTracker)

Newton missing again in Week 2

Anyone hoping to see Cam Newton on the field during Week 2 of the preseason will be disappointed, as the Panthers quarterback is not going to play against the Titans in Nashville (3 p.m. ET on NFL Network).

Newton's continued absence will surely spark some concern with folks following the situation, but it sounds like Newton is on pace when it comes to his offseason throwing schedule and recovery from shoulder surgery. Bill Voth of Panthers.com reports that Newton's "recovery from offseason shoulder surgery remains on track," he "is scheduled to increase his workload in practice" and "he could make his preseason debut Thursday night in Jacksonville."

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network previously reported that Cam wants to play but the Panthers are taking things cautiously and trying to keep him on the planned track.

Cam Newton's throwing more each day & feels fine, source said. Won't play tomorrow (as @RapSheet said yesterday), but on track for next week — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 18, 2017

The Panthers also said that Luke Kuechly will not play in Saturday's game.

Previously in Week 2 of the preseason

The Seahawks won their game against the Vikings on Friday but suffered a pretty big loss too, as left tackle George Fant was lost for the season with a knee injury. You can read about that plus Michael Bennett continuing his protest, Russell Wilson and Sam Bradford looking sharp, Dalvin Cook excelling and Blair Walsh 's revenge in Friday's roundup.

The big news Thursday was Jay Cutler making his Dolphins debut out of coming out of retirement, and while the stats don't reflect it, the former Bears quarterback looked sharp. Also on Thursday, Ryan Mallett was outplayed in what could be an important race to be Baltimore's backup QB, Tyrod Taylor endured a horrible first-half performance and Blake Bortles got booed after another terrible outing that could put him on the hot seat before the season even begins. You can read about those performances plus even more on the day's action in Thursday's roundup.

