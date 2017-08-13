NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Matthew Stafford promptly tosses INT

There are two games on the preseason docket on Sunday: Lions-Colts and Seahawks-Chargers. Check in throughout the day and night as we keep you updated on everything you need to know from today's preseason action.

Scores and schedule

Carolina Panthers 27, Houston Texans 17 (GameTracker)

Minnesota Vikings 17, Buffalo Bills 10 (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins 23, Atlanta Falcons 20 (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens 23, Washington Redskins 3 (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New England Patriots 24 (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns 20, New Orleans Saints 14 (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers 24, Philadelphia Eagles 9 (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos 24, Chicago Bears 17 (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New York Giants 12 (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals 23, Buccaneers 12 (GameTracker)

San Francisco 49ers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 17 (GameTracker)

New York Jets 7, Tennessee Titans 3 (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Rams 13, Dallas Cowboys 10 (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals 20, Oakland Raiders 10 (GameTracker)

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts , 1:30 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

Matthew Stafford starts, promptly throws a pick

With Colts quarterback Andrew Luck out, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was our only hope for regular-season caliber football. Luckily, Stafford dressed for the game and started. He played in just one series. It took two minutes and three pass attempts for him to throw an interception. In all, he went 2 of 3 for 36 yards.

His first pass was a short one to a Ameer Abdullah out of the backfield. Abdullah made some defenders miss and picked up 14 yards. His second completion was impressive. Off play action, Stafford used his mobility in the pocket to buy some time and then found TJ Jones crossing the field for a 22-yard gain. Stafford's third pass -- a slant intended for Marvin Jones -- was picked off after a deflection. It appeared to be Jones' fault considering he got his hands on the ball:

And that ended Stafford's day.

Previously in Week 1 of the preseason

Saturday night featured three games, but the most noise was made by someone who didn't even play. In his first preseason game for the Raiders, Marshawn Lynch remained seated for the national anthem. He didn't speak with reporters after to confirm that he was continuing Colin Kaepernick 's protest.

Elsewhere, Josh McCown demonstrated why he should be the Jets' starting quarterback by massively outplaying both Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty . Jared Goff looked steady for the Rams, leading them to a touchdown against the Cowboys, who gave the first-team carries to Darren McFadden -- not Alfred Morris . Finally, Carson Palmer looked sharp, throwing a touchdown in limited action. For the entire round-up from Saturday, click right here.

The big story on Friday was not related to anything on the field. First up? Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension. Elliott is expected to appeal. Second? Two big trades involving the Bills went down. First, the Bills sent receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams. Then, the Bills traded for Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews.

On the field, Friday's preseason action revolved around two rookies who made their debuts. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , who is expected to be the team's backup, impressed. He entered the game midway through the second quarter and played until the end of the third quarter. Against the 49ers, he went 7 of 9 for 49 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, in his debut with the Bengals, running back Joe Mixon rushed 31 yards on six carries and added one catch for 11 yards. Finally, J.J. Watt's brother, T.J. Watt, also impressed for the Steelers. He notched two sacks.

On Thursday, Chicago Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky completely outplayed expected starter Mike Glennon . Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer also completely outplayed the players ahead of him, Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler . You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Thursday recap.

On Wednesday, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson , the Texans first-round pick back in April, made his NFL debut, and the results were encouraging, while Panthers rookie first-rounder Christian McCaffrey flashed during his limited action. McCaffrey could be better than advertised -- if he's used properly in this offense. You can read all about the important takeaways from that game as well as key news and stories from the day in football in our Wednesday recap.

