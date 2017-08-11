NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Trubisky, Kizer ace first tests

It's go time. There are seven games on the preseason docket on Thursday, and some of the early storylines include: Jay Cutler in a Dolphins uniform, Dalvin Cook running wild for the Vikings, the Brock Osweiler experiment in Cleveland and Mitchell Trubisky 's debut in Chicago.

Check in throughout the day and night as we keep you updated on everything you need to know from today's preseason action.

Scores and schedule

Carolina Panthers 27, Houston Texans 17 (GameTracker)

Minnesota Vikings 17, Buffalo Bills 10 (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins 23, Atlanta Falcons 20 (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens 23, Washington Redskins 3 (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New England Patriots 24 (GameTracker)

New Orleans Saints 14, Cleveland Browns 20 (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos 24, Chicago Bears 17 (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants , 7 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals , 7:30 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs , 9 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams , 9 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals , 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts , 1:30 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)

Trubisky completely outplays Glennon

Mike Glennon has the job as the Bears' starting quarterback. Even No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky says so. Sure, it's only preseason, but the Bears undoubtedly wanted to see the Glennon era get off to a better start than it did on Thursday night.

Glennon's first pass of the night was dropped by Cameron Meredith . His second was picked off and taken to the house by Chris Harris .

And Glennon's problems did not stop there. (Glennon finished his evening 2-of-8 for 20 yards and that pick, good for a 0.0 passer rating.)

Meanwhile, Trubisky took over under center late in the second quarter and looked electric against the Broncos' backups. He completed his all four of his second-quarter passes for 24 yards, including this touchdown to Victor Cruz on a speed out just before halftime.

The second half saw Trubisky make even better plays.

He completed all five passes on Chicago's opening drive of the half, totaling 50 yards. (So he started 9-of-9 for 74 yards and a score.) Chicago did a good job presenting with Trubisky with half-field reads set up by boot-action, but Trubisky did well to get out on the perimeter, survey the defense, and find his man streaking across the field. Deonte Thompson made two catches right up against the sideline after Trubisky rolled out to his right off a play-fake.

Trubisky also fired a perfect strike on a slant to Rueben Randle down near the end zone, but Randle was stopped at the one-yard line. Chicago scored on a Benny Cunningham rush on the next play. Not only did Trubisky do a good job with his arm, but he also showed the athleticism the Bears loved, scrambling away from defenders for a first down after drawing the Broncos offside prior to the snap.

Trubisky looked sharp through the rest of the half, and even got a chance to lead a two-minute drill in an attempt to tie the game after the Broncos took a late seven-point lead. The drive almost didn't have a chance to get untracked because Cruz dropped a wide-open pass over the middle of the field, but Trubisky made several nice short and intermediate throws, as well as a nifty scramble to move Chicago down the field.

The Bears ultimately ended up on the 22-yard line with three seconds left. Trubisky bought a bunch of time with his legs and ultimately fired over his receiver's head and out of bounds. It was a disappointing ending, but Trubisky performed about as well as could reasonably be expected: 18-of-24 for 166 yards and a score, plus 38 yards on the ground on his three carries.

Speaking of No. 2 overall picks ...

Well done, Wentz

When we ran our burning questions series here at CBSSports.com earlier this week, the one thing we badly wanted to know about the Philadelphia Eagles was which version of Carson Wentz was the real one. Was it the world-beater version from Weeks 1-3 that looked like he was going to run away with Offensive Rookie of the Year voting? Or was it the inconsistent, inefficient, largely ineffective version that we saw from Weeks 5-17?



Comp % YPA TD % INT % Rating W-L Weeks 1-3 64.7% 7.54 4.9% 0.0% 103.8 3-0 Weeks 5-17 62.0% 5.97 2.2% 3.5% 74.3 4-9

Well, the Eagles have got to feel pretty good about what they saw from Wentz during his first preseason action of Year 2. Their franchise quarterback played only one drive, but it was a 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended in a touchdown. He completed all four of his passes for 56 yards, including a 38-yard score to rookie Mack Hollins that came after Wentz escaped from pressure and kept his eyes down the field.

That's about as good as it gets in Preseason Week 1.

Kizer shows his stuff

Cleveland Browns quarterback competitions usually aren't all that exciting. For one night, DeShone Kizer changed that. Playing with the third-stringers in the second half, Kizer showed off exactly the kind of talent he has by unleashing a 52-yard laser to street free agent Richard Mullaney .

Later, Kizer stood tall in a crowded pocket and found 2016 fifth-rounder Jordan Payton streaking down the left side of the field for a 45-yard score.

Falcons offense already in midseason form



It looks like the transition from offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to Steve Sarkisian is going pretty smoothly so far for the Falcons. Sarkisian made his debut as the team's OC during Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, and Atlanta's first team offense didn't miss a beat.

On their first drive, the Falcons drove 36 yards for a touchdown. On the drive, Matt Ryan went 3-for-3 for 32 yards and a touchdown. If the Falcons proved one thing in Miami, it's that they're not messing around. Atlanta's touchdown play came on after the Falcons decided to go for it on fourth down... in a preseason game.

New OC, same result.



— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 10, 2017

The highlight of the drive was this one-handed catch by Mohamed Sanu .

The reason the Falcons had such a short field on the drive is because Andre Roberts took a Dolphins punt and returned it 39 yards after Miami's opening drive.

— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 10, 2017

By the way, those will be all the highlights we'll be seeing from the Falcons' first-team offense in Miami because they've already been pulled from the game.

Jaguars, Dolphins deliver TDs from shadow of goal line

The Patriots weren't able to beat the Jaguars at home in their preseason opener, so consider their title defense over before it begins.

Just kidding. While the Pats leaned on their backups Thursday, this play by Chad Henne was still incredibly impressive:

Ninety-seven yards! But it still wasn't the longest play of the night.

Brady doing work

While Tom Brady isn't playing, that doesn't mean he can't still get in some work while the Pats take on the Jaguars. You've always got to stay on your toes and work on that pocket presence, even on the sideline.

Julian Edelman clearly enjoyed this whole routine.

Chargers, Rams begin fight for L.A. by throwing punches at joint practice



Two years ago, Los Angeles didn't have a professional football team. Now there are two teams -- the Los Angeles Rams relocated from St. Louis before the 2016 season and the Los Angeles Chargers drove 120 miles up the coast from San Diego this spring. And apparently, the city isn't big enough for both of them.

