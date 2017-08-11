Eagles trade Jordan Matthews and a 2018 draft pick to Bills for cornerback help

The Buffalo Bills announced two big trades on Friday, both involving swapping cornerbacks and receivers with NFC teams. And while the Sammy Watkins news will generate the biggest headlines, the other deal could have a huge impact as well.

The Philadelphia Eagles have shipped receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round draft pick in 2018 to Buffalo in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby.

We've acquired WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 3rd round pick from the Eagles for CB Ronald Darby. pic.twitter.com/OQA1PfRET0 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 11, 2017

Matthews was in exclusive company as a three-year veteran of the Eagles, posting 225 catches and 2,673 yards in his first trio of seasons with the team, but after Phialdelphia's offseason additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, not to mention a summer emergence by former first-round draft pick Nelson Agholor, Matthews was apparently deemed expendable.

Shipping the former second-round selection out of Vanderbilt to the Bills, who also own a host of other ex-Eagles like LeSean McCoy, solves two immediate concerns for Philadelphia and unofficial general manager Howie Roseman: Ridding themselves of a potential big-money extension for Matthews, who was due to become a free agent after the 2017 season, and landing much-needed help in the defensive backfield, where journeyman Patrick Robinson was slated to start opposite second-year man Jalen Mills at cornerback.

Darby, 23, was a second-round pick of Buffalo in 2015 out of Florida State and represents an immediate upgrade for an Eagles CB depth chart. He intercepted two passes as a rookie with the Bills and started 14 games in 2016, logging 69 tackles and deflecting 12 passes.