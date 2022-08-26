The NFL preseason is almost done, but we still have one more full weekend of football to digest. Things got started on Thursday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs got a win in front of their home fans, 17-10, over the Green Bay Packers, and the Houston Texans blanked the San Francisco 49ers, 17-0.

Each of the 32 NFL teams will handle this week differently. Some will play their starters a little, some will play their starters more and some not at all. In reality, this week is more about the reserves, as coaching staffs around the league figure out who will make their 53-man rosters.

Below, we will break down highlights from all 16 preseason games. Keep this post bookmarked, as it will be your one-stop shop for everything you need to see.

Schedule

Thursday

Chiefs 17, Packers 10 (Recap)

Texans 17, 49ers 0 (Recap)

Friday

Bills at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Seahawks at Cowboys, 8 p.m. ET, NFLN

Chargers at Saints, 8 p.m. ET

Patriots at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday

Jaguars at Falcons, 3 p.m. ET, NFLN

Rams at Bengals, 6 p.m. ET, NFLN

Cardinals at Titans, 7 p.m. ET

Bears at Browns, 7 p.m. ET

Eagles at Dolphins, 7 p.m. ET

Commanders at Ravens, 7 p.m. ET

Buccaneers at Colts, 7:30 p.m. ET

Vikings at Broncos, 9 p.m. ET, NFLN

Sunday



Giants at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, NFLN

Lions at Steelers, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Davis Mills gets his TD

To the surprise of some, the Texans' starting quarterback took the field for the beginning of the second half. After a pedestrian first two quarters in which he threw an interception, Mills led a six-play, 77-yard drive which ended with a touchdown -- a 16-yard strike to Chris Moore.

This is a nice bullet pass in the middle of the field. Houston has high hopes for its second-year signal-caller.

It's Bushman's world, we're just living in it

Matt Bushman is having a big night, and he recorded 73 receiving yards on his first three catches. He scored his second touchdown of the game at the beginning of the third quarter on a play that looked like a turnover waiting to happen.

Must-see interception

What appeared at first to be a great Texans touchdown catch turned into a 49ers interception in the blink of an eye. Credit to both defensive backs on this play for fighting for the ball. Samuel Womack III knocked it loose, and then Tarvarius Moore somehow hauled it in.

Whose man was that?!

Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman ran a simple corner route, and it resulted in a 54-yard touchdown. The safety wasn't looking in his direction, and the cornerback thought he was handing off the tight end to his teammate. This play is going to look ugly when the Chiefs review the film.

Tyler Goodson runs wild for the Pack

The Packers got off to a slow start on Thursday night -- going three-and-out on their first two possessions. Things began to click on their third drive, however, as Green Bay went 83 yards down the field on 11 plays to score the first touchdown of the game.

It was the undrafted rookie out of Iowa who got into the end zone for the Packers. Check out this EXPLOSIVE run by Tyler Goodson, capped by the spin move.

Texans' Dameon Pierce continues hot start

Houston's rookie running back has been one of the stars of the preseason. After an impressive Week 1 outing, Pierce didn't play last weekend. Texans head coach Lovie Smith said he held Pierce out because they saw a lot of him in the first preseason game, per Pro Football Network, which may mean he's RB1.

Pierce played Thursday night, however, and on the Texans' opening drive, he rushed six times for 37 yards as Houston went 85 yards down the field on 11 plays and scored a touchdown. Who scored for the Texans? I'll give you one guess.

'Choir huddle' honors Len Dawson

Earlier this week, legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away at 87. The former No. 5 overall pick was a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, NFL Man of the Year and a Chiefs legend. To open up the Chiefs' Thursday night preseason matchup, Patrick Mahomes took the field and lined his offense up in the famous "choir huddle" to honor Dawson.

After the delay of game penalty, which was declined by the Packers, Mahomes trotted off the field.