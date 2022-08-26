Drive Chart
SEA
DAL

Kickoff
Kickoff
4:59
B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
DAL
4 Pass
3 Rush
68 YDS
4:20 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 8 SEA 17
5:02
B.Maher 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
No Gain
3RD & 8 SEA 17
5:47
W.Grier sacked at SEA 17 for 0 yards (sack split by L.Williams and J.Dublanko).
No Gain
2ND & 8 SEA 17
5:52
W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to P.Hendershot.
+3 YD
2ND & 1 SEA 10
5:59
W.Grier pass short left to D.Drummond for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 7.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 19
6:36
W.Grier pass short right to B.Smith to SEA 10 for 9 yards (J.Reid - J.Dublanko).
+10 YD
2ND & 2 SEA 29
7:09
W.Grier pass short right to B.Smith pushed ob at SEA 19 for 10 yards (J.Reid).
+8 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 37
8:00
A.Shampklin right tackle to SEA 29 for 8 yards (L.Williams - J.Dublanko).
+16 YD
2ND & 10 DAL 47
8:34
A.Shampklin left tackle to SEA 37 for 16 yards (J.Blount).
No Gain
1ST & 10 DAL 47
8:40
W.Grier pass incomplete deep right to T.Vasher (J.Reid).
1st Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 19:59 20:02
1st Downs 14 11
Rushing 5 4
Passing 6 6
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 1-8 4-11
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 217 185
Total Plays 43 49
Avg Gain 5.0 3.8
Net Yards Rushing 90 100
Rush Attempts 20 20
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 5.0
Net Yards Passing 127 85
Comp. - Att. 11-22 13-26
Yards Per Pass 5.5 2.9
Penalties - Yards 5-33 6-76
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-53.0 3-48.0
Return Yards 18 63
Punts - Returns 1-18 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-35
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-28
Red Zone Eff. 1-3 -33% 1-3 -33%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Seahawks 0-2 1037-20
Cowboys 1-1 0103-13
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
 127 PASS YDS 85
90 RUSH YDS 100
217 TOTAL YDS 185
Seattle
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Lock  2 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 98 1 2 97.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 102 2 0 131.1
D. Lock 8/16 98 1 2 5
G. Smith  7 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 43 0 0 110.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 213 0 0 79.5
G. Smith 3/6 43 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Dallas  31 RB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 88 0
D. Dallas 12 73 1 27 15
B. Melton  81 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Melton 1 6 0 6 0
T. Homer  25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 85 0
T. Homer 3 5 0 6 3
D. Lock  2 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Lock 2 4 0 2 5
P. Hart  19 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
P. Hart 1 2 0 2 10
D. Eskridge  1 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Eskridge 1 0 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Young  83 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 43 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 30 1
D. Young 5 3 43 0 22 7
T. Lockett  16 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 35 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 35 0
T. Lockett 2 2 35 0 18 5
P. Hart  19 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 35 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 49 0
P. Hart 5 1 35 1 35 10
T. Homer  25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 37 0
T. Homer 2 2 11 0 10 3
D. Dallas  31 RB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 69 1
D. Dallas 2 2 9 0 6 15
D. Eskridge  1 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 8 0
D. Eskridge 3 1 8 0 8 1
A. Fuller  13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 43 0
A. Fuller 1 0 0 0 0 0
W. Dissly  89 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
W. Dissly 1 0 0 0 0 0
F. Swain  18 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
F. Swain 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Blount  35 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Blount 3-2 0.0 0 0
T. Muse  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
T. Muse 2-4 0.0 0 0
J. Dublanko  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 2-4 0.5 0 0
M. Jackson  30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
M. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Adams  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
M. Adams 2-2 0.5 0 0
A. Burns  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Burns 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Reid  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Reid 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Bryant  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Bryant 2-1 0.0 0 0
M. Blair  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
M. Blair 1-3 0.0 0 0
V. Jones  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
V. Jones 1-2 0.0 0 0
J. Onujiogu  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Onujiogu 1-1 1.0 0 0
L. Williams  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
L. Williams 1-1 0.5 0 0
A. Robinson  98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 1-1 0.5 0 0
J. Hewitt  62 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 0-1 0.0 0 0
C. Barton  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Barton 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Taylor  52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0 0
B. Mone  90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Mone 0-1 0.0 0 0
T. Woolen  39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Woolen 0-2 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Myers  5 K
8
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
J. Myers 2/2 53 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Dickson  4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 53.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 3
M. Dickson 2 53.0 0 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
D. Eskridge 1 18.0 18 0
Dallas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
W. Grier  15 QB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 80 1 0 100.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 98 0 0 92.9
W. Grier 11/21 80 1 0 11
C. Rush  10 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 20 0 0 73.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 116 0 1 52.7
C. Rush 2/5 20 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Shampklin  32 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 52 0
A. Shampklin 7 46 0 16 4
M. Davis  34 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 88 1
M. Davis 9 32 0 13 4
W. Grier  15 QB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
W. Grier 4 22 0 16 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Drummond  19 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 13 0
D. Drummond 2 2 25 0 22 4
B. Smith  80 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 91 0
B. Smith 2 2 19 0 10 3
J. Ferguson  48 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 58 0
J. Ferguson 2 2 18 0 15 3
J. Tolbert  18 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 35 0
J. Tolbert 5 2 9 0 6 2
K. Turpin  2 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 12 0
K. Turpin 2 1 8 0 8 1
D. Houston  3 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 18 0
D. Houston 2 1 8 0 8 1
S. Fehoko  81 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 8 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 29 1
S. Fehoko 5 2 8 1 7 8
M. Davis  34 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 22 0
M. Davis 2 1 5 0 5 4
P. Hendershot  49 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 13 0
P. Hendershot 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Vasher  16 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 11 0
T. Vasher 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Cox  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Cox 5-1 0.0 0 0
D. Harper  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
D. Harper 4-2 0.0 0 0
M. Bell  41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Bell 4-0 0.0 0 0
I. Taylor-Stuart  36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
I. Taylor-Stuart 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Thomas  40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0 0
S. Williams  54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
S. Williams 1-1 1.0 0 0
N. Wright  25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
N. Wright 1-2 0.0 1 0
T. Coyle  31 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Coyle 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Bland  30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Bland 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Jefferson  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Jefferson 1-0 0.0 0 0
L. Gifford  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Gifford 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Ridgeway  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Ridgeway 0-2 0.0 0 0
I. Mukuamu  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
I. Mukuamu 0-0 0.0 1 0
J. Bronson  94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Bronson 0-2 0.0 0 0
Q. Bohanna  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 0-1 0.0 0 0
C. Golston  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Golston 0-1 0.0 0 0
T. Hill  72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Hill 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Maher  19 K
7
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
B. Maher 2/2 35 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Anger  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 3
B. Anger 3 48.0 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas  40 DB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
J. Thomas 1 35.0 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Drummond 19 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
D. Drummond 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 SEA 43 4:07 9 22 FG
7:11 SEA 45 0:36 3 2 INT
4:27 DAL 44 0:41 2 44 TD
2:03 SEA 17 2:03 3 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 SEA 25 4:41 10 64 FG
3:05 SEA 22 1:03 3 26 INT
1:14 SEA 25 1:07 4 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SEA 25 5:41 11 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DAL 30 2:23 7 27 Downs
8:30 DAL 25 1:19 3 -5 Punt
6:35 50 2:08 4 -6 Downs
3:46 DAL 25 1:43 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DAL 42 4:56 11 48 FG
5:23 DAL 34 2:18 6 16 Punt
2:02 SEA 31 0:48 6 31 TD
0:07 DAL 20 0:07 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:19 DAL 25 4:20 10 58 FG

DAL
Cowboys

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:59 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.

DAL
Cowboys
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 58 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - DAL 17
(5:02 - 3rd) B.Maher 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 17
(5:47 - 3rd) W.Grier sacked at SEA 17 for 0 yards (sack split by L.Williams and J.Dublanko).
No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 17
(5:52 - 3rd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to P.Hendershot.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 10
(5:59 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short left to D.Drummond for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 7.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 19
(6:36 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short right to B.Smith to SEA 10 for 9 yards (J.Reid - J.Dublanko).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 29
(7:09 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short right to B.Smith pushed ob at SEA 19 for 10 yards (J.Reid).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37
(8:00 - 3rd) A.Shampklin right tackle to SEA 29 for 8 yards (L.Williams - J.Dublanko).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 47
(8:34 - 3rd) A.Shampklin left tackle to SEA 37 for 16 yards (J.Blount).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 47
(8:40 - 3rd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep right to T.Vasher (J.Reid).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(9:19 - 3rd) W.Grier pass deep middle to D.Drummond to DAL 47 for 22 yards (C.Bryant).
Kickoff
(9:19 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.

SEA
Seahawks
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:19 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - SEA 1
(9:22 - 3rd) D.Dallas up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 2
(9:45 - 3rd) D.Dallas up the middle to DAL 1 for 1 yard (D.Harper).
+2 YD
4 & Goal - SEA 4
(10:19 - 3rd) D.Lock up the middle to DAL 2 for 2 yards (J.Bronson; D.Harper).
+2 YD
3 & Goal - SEA 6
(10:41 - 3rd) D.Dallas up the middle to DAL 4 for 2 yards (M.Bell - J.Ridgeway).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 12
(11:01 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Dallas pushed ob at DAL 6 for 6 yards (M.Bell). Pass complete on a Wheel Route
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 13
(11:42 - 3rd) D.Dallas right tackle to DAL 12 for 1 yard (J.Ridgeway; J.Bronson).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 23
(12:21 - 3rd) D.Dallas right end pushed ob at DAL 13 for 10 yards (D.Harper).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30
(13:01 - 3rd) D.Dallas left guard to DAL 23 for 7 yards (D.Harper; N.Wright).
Penalty
3 & 7 - SEA 45
(13:12 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on DAL-S.Williams - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at DAL 45 - No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 46
(13:54 - 3rd) D.Dallas right end to DAL 45 for 1 yard (D.Harper).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48
(14:26 - 3rd) D.Lock scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 46 for 2 yards (D.Harper).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Dallas right end pushed ob at DAL 48 for 27 yards (I.Taylor-Stuart).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.

DAL
Cowboys
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20
(0:07 - 2nd) W.Grier kneels to DAL 19 for -1 yards.

SEA
Seahawks
 - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - SEA 38
(0:16 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-T.Ott - Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 12 - SEA 38
(0:23 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to F.Swain (J.Thomas).
Penalty
3 & 7 - SEA 43
(0:30 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to D.Young to DAL 48 for 9 yards (N.Wright). PENALTY on SEA-C.Johnson - Illegal Substitution - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 43 - No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 40
(0:53 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Dallas to SEA 43 for 3 yards (M.Jefferson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 40
(0:58 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Hart (D.Bland).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25
(1:14 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to D.Young to SEA 40 for 15 yards (J.Thomas).
Kickoff
(1:14 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.

DAL
Cowboys
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 31 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:14 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 1
(1:17 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to S.Fehoko for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - DAL 1
(1:24 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to SEA 1 for no gain (T.Muse - T.Woolen).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 14
(1:43 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to SEA 1 for 13 yards (M.Blair; T.Muse).
+16 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 30
(1:52 - 2nd) W.Grier scrambles left end ran ob at SEA 14 for 16 yards (J.Blount).
No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 30
(1:58 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep right to D.Houston (M.Jackson). Pass incomplete on a go route right corner of end zone 5 yards deep
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31
(2:02 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to SEA 30 for 1 yard (J.Onujiogu; J.Blount).

SEA
Seahawks
 - Interception (3 plays, 26 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 48
(2:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left intended for P.Hart INTERCEPTED by N.Wright at DAL 47. N.Wright to SEA 31 for 22 yards (P.Hart).
+22 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 26
(2:35 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep middle to D.Young to SEA 48 for 22 yards (T.Coyle; J.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 22
(3:05 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to SEA 26 for 4 yards (J.Cox).

DAL
Cowboys
 - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 50
(3:12 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 38 yards to SEA 12 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by F.Swain. PENALTY on DAL-J.Thomas - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 12.
No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 50
(3:17 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to P.Hendershot (M.Jackson) [J.Hewitt].
No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 50
(3:20 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to S.Fehoko.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48
(3:58 - 2nd) A.Shampklin right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Hewitt; V.Jones).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 40
(4:35 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to K.Turpin to DAL 48 for 8 yards (C.Bryant).
No Gain
2 & 4 - DAL 40
(4:41 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep middle to J.Tolbert (C.Bryant).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34
(5:15 - 2nd) A.Shampklin left tackle to DAL 40 for 6 yards (M.Blair).
Kickoff
(5:23 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 66 yards from SEA 35 to DAL -1. J.Thomas to DAL 35 for 36 yards (J.Coleman). FUMBLES (J.Coleman) - and recovers at DAL 34.

SEA
Seahawks
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 64 yards, 4:41 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - SEA 11
(5:27 - 2nd) J.Myers 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 11
(5:34 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to D.Eskridge (T.Coyle).
No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 11
(5:40 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Hart (D.Bland).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 11
(6:23 - 2nd) D.Eskridge left end to DAL 11 for no gain (T.Coyle).
+10 YD
4 & 1 - SEA 21
(6:59 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Homer pushed ob at DAL 11 for 10 yards (J.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SEA 21
(7:34 - 2nd) T.Homer left end to DAL 21 for no gain (N.Wright; S.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 24
(8:16 - 2nd) D.Dallas right tackle to DAL 21 for 3 yards (L.Gifford).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30
(8:49 - 2nd) B.Melton left end pushed ob at DAL 24 for 6 yards (J.Cox).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 38
(8:55 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to D.Young. PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright - Defensive Pass Interference - 32 yards - enforced at SEA 38 - No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 31
(9:28 - 2nd) D.Dallas up the middle to SEA 38 for 7 yards (J.Cox).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25
(10:04 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to D.Young to SEA 31 for 6 yards (N.Wright).
Kickoff
(10:04 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.

DAL
Cowboys
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 48 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - DAL 10
(10:07 - 2nd) B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 10
(10:12 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to P.Hendershot (M.Blair). SEA-A.Robinson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
-4 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 6
(10:52 - 2nd) W.Grier right end to SEA 10 for -4 yards (A.Robinson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 15
(11:33 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to SEA 6 for 9 yards (M.Blair; C.Bryant).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 26
(12:02 - 2nd) W.Grier right end pushed ob at SEA 15 for 11 yards (A.Burns).
No Gain
2 & 1 - DAL 26
(12:38 - 2nd) M.Davis right tackle to SEA 26 for no gain (V.Jones; D.Taylor).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35
(13:09 - 2nd) A.Shampklin right tackle to SEA 26 for 9 yards (J.Blount).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 42
(13:44 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to S.Fehoko pushed ob at SEA 35 for 7 yards (V.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48
(14:12 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to J.Tolbert ran ob at SEA 42 for 6 yards (A.Burns).
Penalty
3 & 3 - DAL 49
(14:17 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short left to D.Houston. PENALTY on SEA-T.Woolen - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at DAL 49 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 3 - DAL 49
(14:23 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to J.Tolbert.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Shampklin left tackle to DAL 49 for 7 yards (B.Mone; J.Dublanko).

SEA
Seahawks
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - SEA 14
(0:03 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 43 yards to DAL 43 - Center-T.Ott. D.Drummond MUFFS catch - recovered by DAL-T.Coyle at DAL 42.
No Gain
3 & 13 - SEA 14
(0:11 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to A.Fuller (D.Bland) [N.Gallimore].
+1 YD
2 & 14 - SEA 13
(0:46 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Homer pushed ob at SEA 14 for 1 yard (J.Cox).
Penalty
2 & 4 - SEA 23
(1:16 - 1st) T.Homer up the middle to SEA 28 for 5 yards (L.Gifford; N.Wright). PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 23 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 17
(2:03 - 1st) T.Homer up the middle to SEA 23 for 6 yards (T.Hill; C.Golston).

DAL
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - DAL 30
(2:10 - 1st) B.Anger punts 53 yards to SEA 17 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by D.Eskridge.
+8 YD
3 & 13 - DAL 22
(2:51 - 1st) W.Grier pass short left to D.Houston to DAL 30 for 8 yards (M.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 13 - DAL 22
(2:57 - 1st) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to K.Turpin (J.Dublanko).
Penalty
2 & 8 - DAL 27
(3:16 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-I.Alarcon - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 27 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(3:46 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Dublanko).
Kickoff
(3:46 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.

SEA
Seahawks
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 44 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:46 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
+35 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 35
(3:53 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep right to P.Hart for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 44
(4:27 - 1st) D.Dallas up the middle to DAL 35 for 9 yards (J.Cox).

DAL
Cowboys
 - Downs (4 plays, -6 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - DAL 44
(4:33 - 1st) W.Grier sacked at DAL 44 for -12 yards (sack split by M.Adams and A.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 44
(5:17 - 1st) M.Davis right tackle to SEA 44 for no gain (M.Adams - T.Muse).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 47
(5:59 - 1st) W.Grier pass short right to J.Ferguson to SEA 44 for 3 yards (J.Dublanko).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50
(6:35 - 1st) W.Grier pass short left to J.Tolbert to SEA 47 for 3 yards (M.Jackson).

SEA
Seahawks
 - Interception (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 47
(6:42 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left intended for D.Eskridge INTERCEPTED by I.Mukuamu at DAL 44. I.Mukuamu to 50 for 6 yards (D.Eskridge).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SEA 47
(6:45 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Hart.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 45
(7:11 - 1st) P.Hart right tackle to SEA 47 for 2 yards (Q.Bohanna; J.Cox).

DAL
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - DAL 20
(7:23 - 1st) B.Anger punts 53 yards to SEA 27 - Center-J.McQuaide. D.Eskridge to SEA 45 for 18 yards (T.Coyle; B.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 15 - DAL 20
(7:29 - 1st) W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to J.Tolbert.
No Gain
2 & 12 - DAL 23
(8:07 - 1st) W.Grier sacked at DAL 20 for -3 yards (J.Onujiogu).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(8:30 - 1st) A.Shampklin left tackle to DAL 23 for -2 yards (M.Adams - C.Barton). Penalty on DAL-I.Alarcon - Offensive Holding - declined.
Kickoff
(8:30 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback. Injury Update: Kelvin Joseph has a head injury and is being evaluated in the locker room.

SEA
Seahawks
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 22 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 26 - SEA 35
(8:34 - 1st) J.Myers 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
+8 YD
3 & 34 - SEA 43
(9:14 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Eskridge to DAL 35 for 8 yards (M.Bell).
No Gain
2 & 20 - SEA 29
(9:52 - 1st) G.Smith sacked at DAL 43 for -14 yards (S.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 20 - SEA 29
(9:58 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to W.Dissly.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 19
(10:29 - 1st) T.Homer left end to DAL 1 for 18 yards (L.Gifford). PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 19 - No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 23
(10:34 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to N.Fant. PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at DAL 23 - No Play.
+17 YD
3 & 11 - SEA 40
(11:10 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep right to T.Lockett to DAL 23 for 17 yards (M.Bell).
No Gain
2 & 11 - SEA 40
(11:15 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Young (N.Wright).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39
(11:56 - 1st) T.Homer left end to DAL 40 for -1 yards (D.Bland).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 43
(12:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at DAL 39 for 18 yards (I.Taylor-Stuart).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 43
(12:37 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Young (N.Wright) [C.Golston].

DAL
Cowboys
 - Downs (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - DAL 43
(12:41 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to S.Fehoko.
No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 43
(12:49 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to S.Fehoko [M.Adams].
+1 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 44
(13:28 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to SEA 43 for 1 yard (M.Blair; M.Adams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49
(14:02 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to M.Davis pushed ob at SEA 44 for 5 yards (T.Muse).
+15 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 36
(14:23 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to J.Ferguson to SEA 49 for 15 yards (J.Blount; T.Muse). Penalty on SEA-M.Adams - Defensive Offside - declined.
No Gain
2 & 4 - DAL 36
(14:27 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to M.Davis. Penalty on DAL-J.Ball - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30
(15:00 - 1st) M.Davis left tackle to DAL 36 for 6 yards (T.Muse; T.Woolen).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on SEA-D.Young - Offside on Free Kick - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 25.
