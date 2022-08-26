Drive Chart
|
|
|SEA
|DAL
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:59
B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
DAL
4 Pass
3 Rush
68 YDS
4:20 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 8 SEA 17
5:02
B.Maher 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
No Gain
3RD & 8 SEA 17
5:47
W.Grier sacked at SEA 17 for 0 yards (sack split by L.Williams and J.Dublanko).
No Gain
2ND & 8 SEA 17
5:52
W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to P.Hendershot.
+3 YD
2ND & 1 SEA 10
5:59
W.Grier pass short left to D.Drummond for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 7.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 19
6:36
W.Grier pass short right to B.Smith to SEA 10 for 9 yards (J.Reid - J.Dublanko).
+10 YD
2ND & 2 SEA 29
7:09
W.Grier pass short right to B.Smith pushed ob at SEA 19 for 10 yards (J.Reid).
+8 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 37
8:00
A.Shampklin right tackle to SEA 29 for 8 yards (L.Williams - J.Dublanko).
+16 YD
2ND & 10 DAL 47
8:34
A.Shampklin left tackle to SEA 37 for 16 yards (J.Blount).
No Gain
1ST & 10 DAL 47
8:40
W.Grier pass incomplete deep right to T.Vasher (J.Reid).
Field Goal 5:02
B.Maher 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
10
plays
68
yds
4:20
pos
20
13
20
10
13
10
13
9
Field Goal 5:27
J.Myers 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
10
plays
32
yds
4:41
pos
13
3
Field Goal 10:07
B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
3
10
0
9
0
Field Goal 8:34
J.Myers 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
9
plays
28
yds
4:07
pos
3
0
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:59
|20:02
|1st Downs
|14
|11
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-8
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|217
|185
|Total Plays
|43
|49
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|100
|Rush Attempts
|20
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|127
|85
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|13-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|6-76
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-53.0
|3-48.0
|Return Yards
|18
|63
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-28
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|127
|PASS YDS
|85
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|217
|TOTAL YDS
|185
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|12
|73
|1
|27
|15
|
B. Melton 81 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Melton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
T. Homer 25 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Homer
|3
|5
|0
|6
|3
|
D. Lock 2 QB
5
FPTS
|D. Lock
|2
|4
|0
|2
|5
|
P. Hart 19 WR
10
FPTS
|P. Hart
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Young 83 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Young
|5
|3
|43
|0
|22
|7
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|2
|2
|35
|0
|18
|5
|
P. Hart 19 WR
10
FPTS
|P. Hart
|5
|1
|35
|1
|35
|10
|
T. Homer 25 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Homer
|2
|2
|11
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|15
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Fuller 13 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Fuller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
0
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Swain 18 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Swain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Blount 35 SAF
|J. Blount
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Muse 58 LB
|T. Muse
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 48 LB
|J. Dublanko
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 95 DT
|M. Adams
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Burns 21 CB
|A. Burns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Blair 27 DB
|M. Blair
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Jones 50 LB
|V. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Onujiogu 49 LB
|J. Onujiogu
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 46 LB
|L. Williams
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 62 DT
|J. Hewitt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 DE
|D. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 39 CB
|T. Woolen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
8
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|53
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|2
|53.0
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Shampklin 32 RB
4
FPTS
|A. Shampklin
|7
|46
|0
|16
|4
|
M. Davis 34 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Davis
|9
|32
|0
|13
|4
|
W. Grier 15 QB
11
FPTS
|W. Grier
|4
|22
|0
|16
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Drummond 19 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Drummond
|2
|2
|25
|0
|22
|4
|
B. Smith 80 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Smith
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|3
|
J. Ferguson 48 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|3
|
J. Tolbert 18 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Tolbert
|5
|2
|9
|0
|6
|2
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Houston 3 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Houston
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
S. Fehoko 81 WR
8
FPTS
|S. Fehoko
|5
|2
|8
|1
|7
|8
|
M. Davis 34 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|4
|
P. Hendershot 49 TE
0
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Vasher 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Vasher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Cox 14 LB
|J. Cox
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harper 50 LB
|D. Harper
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 41 DB
|M. Bell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 36 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 40 DB
|J. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Wright 25 CB
|N. Wright
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Coyle 31 SAF
|T. Coyle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 30 CB
|D. Bland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jefferson 45 LB
|M. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Gifford 57 LB
|L. Gifford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 95 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bronson 94 DT
|J. Bronson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
7
FPTS
|B. Maher
|2/2
|35
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|3
|48.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 40 DB
0
FPTS
|J. Thomas
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 19 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Drummond
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - DAL 17(5:02 - 3rd) B.Maher 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 17(5:47 - 3rd) W.Grier sacked at SEA 17 for 0 yards (sack split by L.Williams and J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 17(5:52 - 3rd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to P.Hendershot.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 10(5:59 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short left to D.Drummond for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 7.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 19(6:36 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short right to B.Smith to SEA 10 for 9 yards (J.Reid - J.Dublanko).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 29(7:09 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short right to B.Smith pushed ob at SEA 19 for 10 yards (J.Reid).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(8:00 - 3rd) A.Shampklin right tackle to SEA 29 for 8 yards (L.Williams - J.Dublanko).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 47(8:34 - 3rd) A.Shampklin left tackle to SEA 37 for 16 yards (J.Blount).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 47(8:40 - 3rd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep right to T.Vasher (J.Reid).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:19 - 3rd) W.Grier pass deep middle to D.Drummond to DAL 47 for 22 yards (C.Bryant).
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:19 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SEA 1(9:22 - 3rd) D.Dallas up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 2(9:45 - 3rd) D.Dallas up the middle to DAL 1 for 1 yard (D.Harper).
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - SEA 4(10:19 - 3rd) D.Lock up the middle to DAL 2 for 2 yards (J.Bronson; D.Harper).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - SEA 6(10:41 - 3rd) D.Dallas up the middle to DAL 4 for 2 yards (M.Bell - J.Ridgeway).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 12(11:01 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Dallas pushed ob at DAL 6 for 6 yards (M.Bell). Pass complete on a Wheel Route
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 13(11:42 - 3rd) D.Dallas right tackle to DAL 12 for 1 yard (J.Ridgeway; J.Bronson).
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 23(12:21 - 3rd) D.Dallas right end pushed ob at DAL 13 for 10 yards (D.Harper).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(13:01 - 3rd) D.Dallas left guard to DAL 23 for 7 yards (D.Harper; N.Wright).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - SEA 45(13:12 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on DAL-S.Williams - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at DAL 45 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 46(13:54 - 3rd) D.Dallas right end to DAL 45 for 1 yard (D.Harper).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(14:26 - 3rd) D.Lock scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 46 for 2 yards (D.Harper).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Dallas right end pushed ob at DAL 48 for 27 yards (I.Taylor-Stuart).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - SEA 38(0:16 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-T.Ott - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SEA 38(0:23 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to F.Swain (J.Thomas).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - SEA 43(0:30 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to D.Young to DAL 48 for 9 yards (N.Wright). PENALTY on SEA-C.Johnson - Illegal Substitution - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 43 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 40(0:53 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Dallas to SEA 43 for 3 yards (M.Jefferson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 40(0:58 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Hart (D.Bland).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:14 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to D.Young to SEA 40 for 15 yards (J.Thomas).
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 1(1:17 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to S.Fehoko for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DAL 1(1:24 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to SEA 1 for no gain (T.Muse - T.Woolen).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 14(1:43 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to SEA 1 for 13 yards (M.Blair; T.Muse).
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 30(1:52 - 2nd) W.Grier scrambles left end ran ob at SEA 14 for 16 yards (J.Blount).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 30(1:58 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep right to D.Houston (M.Jackson). Pass incomplete on a go route right corner of end zone 5 yards deep
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(2:02 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to SEA 30 for 1 yard (J.Onujiogu; J.Blount).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 48(2:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left intended for P.Hart INTERCEPTED by N.Wright at DAL 47. N.Wright to SEA 31 for 22 yards (P.Hart).
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 26(2:35 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep middle to D.Young to SEA 48 for 22 yards (T.Coyle; J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 22(3:05 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to SEA 26 for 4 yards (J.Cox).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 50(3:12 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 38 yards to SEA 12 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by F.Swain. PENALTY on DAL-J.Thomas - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 12.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 50(3:17 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to P.Hendershot (M.Jackson) [J.Hewitt].
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 50(3:20 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to S.Fehoko.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(3:58 - 2nd) A.Shampklin right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Hewitt; V.Jones).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 40(4:35 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to K.Turpin to DAL 48 for 8 yards (C.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DAL 40(4:41 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep middle to J.Tolbert (C.Bryant).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34(5:15 - 2nd) A.Shampklin left tackle to DAL 40 for 6 yards (M.Blair).
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 66 yards from SEA 35 to DAL -1. J.Thomas to DAL 35 for 36 yards (J.Coleman). FUMBLES (J.Coleman) - and recovers at DAL 34.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - SEA 11(5:27 - 2nd) J.Myers 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 11(5:34 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to D.Eskridge (T.Coyle).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 11(5:40 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Hart (D.Bland).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 11(6:23 - 2nd) D.Eskridge left end to DAL 11 for no gain (T.Coyle).
|+10 YD
4 & 1 - SEA 21(6:59 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Homer pushed ob at DAL 11 for 10 yards (J.Thomas).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SEA 21(7:34 - 2nd) T.Homer left end to DAL 21 for no gain (N.Wright; S.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 24(8:16 - 2nd) D.Dallas right tackle to DAL 21 for 3 yards (L.Gifford).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(8:49 - 2nd) B.Melton left end pushed ob at DAL 24 for 6 yards (J.Cox).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 38(8:55 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to D.Young. PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright - Defensive Pass Interference - 32 yards - enforced at SEA 38 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 31(9:28 - 2nd) D.Dallas up the middle to SEA 38 for 7 yards (J.Cox).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(10:04 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to D.Young to SEA 31 for 6 yards (N.Wright).
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DAL 10(10:07 - 2nd) B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 10(10:12 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to P.Hendershot (M.Blair). SEA-A.Robinson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 6(10:52 - 2nd) W.Grier right end to SEA 10 for -4 yards (A.Robinson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 15(11:33 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to SEA 6 for 9 yards (M.Blair; C.Bryant).
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 26(12:02 - 2nd) W.Grier right end pushed ob at SEA 15 for 11 yards (A.Burns).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DAL 26(12:38 - 2nd) M.Davis right tackle to SEA 26 for no gain (V.Jones; D.Taylor).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35(13:09 - 2nd) A.Shampklin right tackle to SEA 26 for 9 yards (J.Blount).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 42(13:44 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to S.Fehoko pushed ob at SEA 35 for 7 yards (V.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(14:12 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to J.Tolbert ran ob at SEA 42 for 6 yards (A.Burns).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - DAL 49(14:17 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short left to D.Houston. PENALTY on SEA-T.Woolen - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at DAL 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DAL 49(14:23 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to J.Tolbert.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42(15:00 - 2nd) A.Shampklin left tackle to DAL 49 for 7 yards (B.Mone; J.Dublanko).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - SEA 14(0:03 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 43 yards to DAL 43 - Center-T.Ott. D.Drummond MUFFS catch - recovered by DAL-T.Coyle at DAL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SEA 14(0:11 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to A.Fuller (D.Bland) [N.Gallimore].
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - SEA 13(0:46 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Homer pushed ob at SEA 14 for 1 yard (J.Cox).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - SEA 23(1:16 - 1st) T.Homer up the middle to SEA 28 for 5 yards (L.Gifford; N.Wright). PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 23 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 17(2:03 - 1st) T.Homer up the middle to SEA 23 for 6 yards (T.Hill; C.Golston).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - DAL 30(2:10 - 1st) B.Anger punts 53 yards to SEA 17 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by D.Eskridge.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - DAL 22(2:51 - 1st) W.Grier pass short left to D.Houston to DAL 30 for 8 yards (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - DAL 22(2:57 - 1st) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to K.Turpin (J.Dublanko).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DAL 27(3:16 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-I.Alarcon - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 27 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:46 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Dublanko).
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+35 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 35(3:53 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep right to P.Hart for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 44(4:27 - 1st) D.Dallas up the middle to DAL 35 for 9 yards (J.Cox).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - DAL 44(4:33 - 1st) W.Grier sacked at DAL 44 for -12 yards (sack split by M.Adams and A.Robinson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 44(5:17 - 1st) M.Davis right tackle to SEA 44 for no gain (M.Adams - T.Muse).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 47(5:59 - 1st) W.Grier pass short right to J.Ferguson to SEA 44 for 3 yards (J.Dublanko).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50(6:35 - 1st) W.Grier pass short left to J.Tolbert to SEA 47 for 3 yards (M.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 47(6:42 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left intended for D.Eskridge INTERCEPTED by I.Mukuamu at DAL 44. I.Mukuamu to 50 for 6 yards (D.Eskridge).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SEA 47(6:45 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Hart.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 45(7:11 - 1st) P.Hart right tackle to SEA 47 for 2 yards (Q.Bohanna; J.Cox).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - DAL 20(7:23 - 1st) B.Anger punts 53 yards to SEA 27 - Center-J.McQuaide. D.Eskridge to SEA 45 for 18 yards (T.Coyle; B.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - DAL 20(7:29 - 1st) W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to J.Tolbert.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DAL 23(8:07 - 1st) W.Grier sacked at DAL 20 for -3 yards (J.Onujiogu).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(8:30 - 1st) A.Shampklin left tackle to DAL 23 for -2 yards (M.Adams - C.Barton). Penalty on DAL-I.Alarcon - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback. Injury Update: Kelvin Joseph has a head injury and is being evaluated in the locker room.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 26 - SEA 35(8:34 - 1st) J.Myers 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+8 YD
3 & 34 - SEA 43(9:14 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Eskridge to DAL 35 for 8 yards (M.Bell).
|No Gain
2 & 20 - SEA 29(9:52 - 1st) G.Smith sacked at DAL 43 for -14 yards (S.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 20 - SEA 29(9:58 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to W.Dissly.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 19(10:29 - 1st) T.Homer left end to DAL 1 for 18 yards (L.Gifford). PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 19 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 23(10:34 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to N.Fant. PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at DAL 23 - No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - SEA 40(11:10 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep right to T.Lockett to DAL 23 for 17 yards (M.Bell).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SEA 40(11:15 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Young (N.Wright).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39(11:56 - 1st) T.Homer left end to DAL 40 for -1 yards (D.Bland).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 43(12:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at DAL 39 for 18 yards (I.Taylor-Stuart).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 43(12:37 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Young (N.Wright) [C.Golston].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - DAL 43(12:41 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to S.Fehoko.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 43(12:49 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to S.Fehoko [M.Adams].
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 44(13:28 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to SEA 43 for 1 yard (M.Blair; M.Adams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(14:02 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to M.Davis pushed ob at SEA 44 for 5 yards (T.Muse).
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 36(14:23 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to J.Ferguson to SEA 49 for 15 yards (J.Blount; T.Muse). Penalty on SEA-M.Adams - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DAL 36(14:27 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to M.Davis. Penalty on DAL-J.Ball - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30(15:00 - 1st) M.Davis left tackle to DAL 36 for 6 yards (T.Muse; T.Woolen).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on SEA-D.Young - Offside on Free Kick - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 25.
