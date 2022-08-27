No Gain 1 & Goal - DEN 8 (7:22 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle intended for K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by L.Vilain (M.Dorn) at MIN 0. L.Vilain to MIN 5 for 5 yards (C.Fleming).

+11 YD 3 & 1 - DEN 19 (8:10 - 1st) M.Boone right tackle to MIN 8 for 11 yards (W.Kwenkeu - J.Metellus).

+5 YD 2 & 6 - DEN 24 (8:45 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to K.Hamler to MIN 19 for 5 yards (M.Dorn).

+4 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 28 (9:12 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to J.Hardy to MIN 24 for 4 yards (W.Kwenkeu). MIN-B.Asamoah was injured during the play.

+13 YD 4 & 1 - DEN 41 (10:00 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Tomlinson to MIN 28 for 13 yards (A.Evans).

+4 YD 3 & 5 - DEN 45 (10:35 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short left to M.Boone pushed ob at MIN 41 for 4 yards (B.Asamoah).

+5 YD 2 & 10 - DEN 50 (11:16 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to S.Williams to MIN 45 for 5 yards (T.Dye - J.Metellus).

No Gain 1 & 10 - DEN 50 (11:21 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to A.Beck.

+7 YD 3 & 2 - DEN 43 (12:02 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short left to S.Williams to 50 for 7 yards (P.Nickerson).

+1 YD 2 & 3 - DEN 42 (12:48 - 1st) M.Boone up the middle to DEN 43 for 1 yard (L.Vilain).

+7 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 35 (13:24 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to K.Hamler to DEN 42 for 7 yards (A.Evans).

+16 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 19 (13:58 - 1st) M.Boone left end pushed ob at DEN 35 for 16 yards (J.Metellus).

+11 YD 1 & 5 - DEN 8 (14:32 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Tomlinson pushed ob at DEN 19 for 11 yards (J.Metellus).

Penalty 1 & 10 - DEN 3 (14:58 - 1st) M.Boone up the middle to DEN 9 for 6 yards (K.Boyd). PENALTY on MIN-J.Lynch - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 3 - No Play.