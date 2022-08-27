Drive Chart
|
|
|MIN
|DEN
Preview not available
Preview not available
DEN
0 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
0:07 POS
No Gain
1ST & Goal MIN 8
2:07
D.Ozigbo right guard to MIN 8 for no gain (E.Otomewo; J.Twyman).
MIN
0 Pass
0 Rush
-17 YDS
1:12 POS
No Gain
4TH & 27 MIN 8
2:15
K.Mond pass incomplete short middle to B.Koback (M.Agim).
No Gain
3RD & 16 MIN 19
2:47
K.Mond sacked at MIN 8 for -11 yards (N.Bonitto).
No Gain
2ND & 10 MIN 25
3:15
K.Mond sacked at MIN 17 for -8 yards (N.Bonitto). FUMBLES (N.Bonitto) [N.Bonitto] - and recovers at MIN 19. K.Mond to MIN 19 for no gain (N.Bonitto).
No Gain
1ST & 10 MIN 25
3:19
K.Mond pass incomplete short middle to T.Jackson (K.Mauga).
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:19
B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
DEN
5 Pass
7 Rush
74 YDS
3:19 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 MIN 22
3:22
B.McManus 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-S.Martin.
No Gain
3RD & 5 MIN 22
3:26
J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to J.Virgil (M.Dorn - T.Smith).
+12 YD
2ND & 17 MIN 34
3:35
J.Johnson pass short left to J.Virgil to MIN 22 for 12 yards (B.Asamoah; W.Kwenkeu).
+3 YD
1ST & 20 MIN 37
3:40
J.Johnson pass short left to J.Hardy to MIN 34 for 3 yards (M.Dorn).
Field Goal 3:22
B.McManus 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-S.Martin.
11
plays
74
yds
3:19
pos
13
20
Field Goal 15:00
G.Joseph 58 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
9
plays
41
yds
3:40
pos
13
17
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
G.Joseph 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
5
plays
47
yds
0:48
pos
10
17
Point After TD 0:48
B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 0:56
S.Mannion sacked at MIN 17 for -10 yards (M.Agim). FUMBLES (M.Agim) [M.Agim] - RECOVERED by DEN-B.Browning at MIN 17. B.Browning for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
-10
yds
0:07
pos
7
16
Point After TD 5:48
B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Point After TD 7:41
G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 7:43
B.Koback up the middle to DEN 1 for no gain (D.Turner-Yell; M.Henningsen). Minnesota challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was REVERSED. B.Koback up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
78
yds
5:12
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:58
B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
9
plays
44
yds
3:43
pos
0
3
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:49
|28:11
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|283
|387
|Total Plays
|62
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|143
|Rush Attempts
|24
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|177
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-61
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-56.3
|4-44.0
|Return Yards
|68
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-42
|1-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|177
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|143
|
|
|283
|TOTAL YDS
|387
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Mannion 14 QB
2
FPTS
|S. Mannion
|9/16
|121
|0
|0
|2
|
K. Mond 11 QB
4
FPTS
|K. Mond
|10/17
|102
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Chandler 32 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Chandler
|5
|44
|0
|25
|5
|
B. Koback 38 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Koback
|14
|41
|1
|13
|13
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|4
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
S. Mannion 14 QB
2
FPTS
|S. Mannion
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Smith-Marsette 15 WR
9
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|3
|3
|63
|0
|30
|9
|
Z. Davidson 40 TE
8
FPTS
|Z. Davidson
|6
|4
|47
|0
|16
|8
|
T. Jackson 9 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Jackson
|4
|2
|28
|0
|20
|4
|
B. Johnson 81 WR
4
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|2
|2
|25
|0
|18
|4
|
M. Mitchell 87 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Mitchell
|3
|3
|18
|0
|7
|4
|
J. Nailor 83 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Nailor
|6
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
B. Koback 38 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Koback
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|13
|
N. Muse 34 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Muse
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Chandler 32 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Chandler
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Brown 37 DB
|M. Brown
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dorn 46 SAF
|M. Dorn
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Boyd 29 DB
|K. Boyd
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 47 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 33 LB
|B. Asamoah
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Evans 21 CB
|A. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vilain 43 LB
|L. Vilain
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Smith 5 CB
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DT
|T. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Nickerson 35 DB
|P. Nickerson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 90 DE
|E. Otomewo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hairston 27 CB
|N. Hairston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 59 OLB
|Z. McCloud
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Twyman 93 DT
|J. Twyman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
7
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|2/2
|58
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 66 P
|R. Wright
|4
|56.3
|3
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Koback 38 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Koback
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 15 WR
9
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
3
FPTS
|B. Rypien
|14/21
|137
|0
|1
|3
|
J. Johnson 11 QB
4
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|11/14
|107
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Ozigbo 28 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|11
|54
|0
|26
|11
|
M. Boone 26 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Boone
|5
|44
|0
|16
|6
|
J. Hardy 37 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Hardy
|4
|23
|0
|16
|6
|
M. Washington 12 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|11
|1
|11
|7
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
3
FPTS
|B. Rypien
|1
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
J. Johnson 11 QB
4
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Williams 19 WR
10
FPTS
|S. Williams
|5
|4
|68
|0
|45
|10
|
J. Virgil 17 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Virgil
|5
|4
|58
|0
|30
|9
|
E. Tomlinson 87 TE
4
FPTS
|E. Tomlinson
|2
|2
|24
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Ozigbo 28 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|4
|4
|24
|0
|11
|11
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
4
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|2
|2
|20
|0
|14
|4
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|5
|3
|18
|0
|7
|4
|
J. Hardy 37 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Hardy
|4
|3
|17
|0
|10
|6
|
D. Shepherd 9 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Shepherd
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Boone 26 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Boone
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|6
|
D. Parham 48 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Parham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 12 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|
A. Beck 83 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Beck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Gemmel 47 LB
|J. Gemmel
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mauga 43 ILB
|K. Mauga
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 SAF
|J. Reed
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 SAF
|D. Turner-Yell
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Harris 92 DT
|J. Harris
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Austin 38 DB
|B. Austin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Agim 95 DT
|M. Agim
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|2
|
F. Hicks 29 CB
|F. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 LB
|B. Browning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Patrick 94 LB
|A. Patrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 96 DT
|E. Uwazurike
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 LB
|J. Cooper
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Lewis 39 CB
|D. Lewis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
8
FPTS
|B. McManus
|2/2
|50
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|2
|40.5
|1
|41
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|2
|47.5
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Virgil 17 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Virgil
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 27 - MIN 8(2:15 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete short middle to B.Koback (M.Agim).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MIN 19(2:47 - 4th) K.Mond sacked at MIN 8 for -11 yards (N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 25(3:15 - 4th) K.Mond sacked at MIN 17 for -8 yards (N.Bonitto). FUMBLES (N.Bonitto) [N.Bonitto] - and recovers at MIN 19. K.Mond to MIN 19 for no gain (N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(3:19 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete short middle to T.Jackson (K.Mauga).
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DEN 22(3:22 - 4th) B.McManus 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 22(3:26 - 4th) J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to J.Virgil (M.Dorn - T.Smith).
|+12 YD
2 & 17 - DEN 34(3:35 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short left to J.Virgil to MIN 22 for 12 yards (B.Asamoah; W.Kwenkeu).
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - DEN 37(3:40 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short left to J.Hardy to MIN 34 for 3 yards (M.Dorn).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 27(3:47 - 4th) J.Hardy right guard to MIN 20 for 7 yards (M.Brown). PENALTY on DEN-Q.Bailey - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 27 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 16 - DEN 49(3:54 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short middle to D.Ozigbo to MIN 42 for 7 yards (E.Otomewo; N.Hairston). PENALTY on MIN-J.Twyman - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at MIN 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 43(4:01 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right end to MIN 27 for 16 yards (M.Brown). PENALTY on DEN-J.Virgil - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 39.
|+30 YD
3 & 11 - DEN 27(4:43 - 4th) J.Johnson pass deep right to J.Virgil to MIN 43 for 30 yards (K.Boyd; M.Brown).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - DEN 32(4:43 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-Z.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 32(4:48 - 4th) J.Johnson pass incomplete deep right to D.Parham.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(5:24 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 32 for 4 yards (B.Asamoah; M.Brown).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - DEN 22(6:01 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 28 for 6 yards (M.Dorn).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14(6:38 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short left to D.Shepherd to DEN 22 for 8 yards (N.Hairston).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MIN 5(6:45 - 4th) K.Mond sacked at DEN 14 for -9 yards (D.Turner-Yell).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIN 10(7:29 - 4th) K.Mond pass short left to B.Koback to DEN 5 for 5 yards (J.Gemmel).
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - MIN 16(8:10 - 4th) K.Mond pass short middle to M.Mitchell to DEN 10 for 6 yards (F.Hicks).
|+1 YD
1 & 17 - MIN 17(8:54 - 4th) K.Mond pass short left to T.Chandler to DEN 16 for 1 yard (A.Patrick).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MIN 7(9:01 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on MIN-T.Parris - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 7 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 12(9:35 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to M.Mitchell ran ob at DEN 7 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(10:17 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to Z.Davidson pushed ob at DEN 12 for 7 yards (J.Gemmel; D.Lewis).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 36(10:58 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to I.Smith-Marsette to DEN 19 for 17 yards (J.Reed).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 40(11:33 - 4th) B.Koback right guard to DEN 36 for 4 yards (D.Lewis; J.Cooper).
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - MIN 44(12:10 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to Z.Davidson to DEN 40 for 16 yards (K.Mauga).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIN 44(12:17 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete deep left to T.Jackson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 42(12:48 - 4th) B.Koback left guard to MIN 44 for 2 yards (J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 34(13:01 - 4th) S.Martin punts 45 yards to MIN 21 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at MIN 42 for 21 yards (J.Reed).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - DEN 31(13:39 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short right to D.Ozigbo to DEN 34 for 3 yards (M.Brown).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 28(14:16 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 31 for 3 yards (J.Lynch; Tj.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(14:55 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short right to D.Ozigbo to DEN 28 for 3 yards (K.Boyd; B.Asamoah).
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - MIN 40(15:00 - 4th) G.Joseph 58 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIN 30(0:27 - 3rd) K.Mond sacked at DEN 40 for -10 yards (sack split by J.Cooper and J.Harris).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 34(1:07 - 3rd) B.Koback left tackle to DEN 30 for 4 yards (J.Harris; M.Henningsen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 34(1:12 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short left to N.Muse.
|+30 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 36(1:39 - 3rd) K.Mond pass deep right to I.Smith-Marsette ran ob at DEN 34 for 30 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(2:18 - 3rd) B.Koback right guard to MIN 36 for 6 yards (J.Reed).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 22(2:53 - 3rd) K.Mond pass short right to T.Jackson to MIN 30 for 8 yards (F.Hicks) [J.Harris]. DEN-F.Hicks was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 22(2:56 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to Z.Davidson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(3:35 - 3rd) B.Koback right tackle to MIN 22 for 3 yards (J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 50(3:42 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 41 yards to MIN 9 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by I.Smith-Marsette. PENALTY on DEN-J.Kongbo - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 9.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 46(4:16 - 3rd) J.Johnson scrambles right end pushed ob at 50 for 4 yards (W.Kwenkeu).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - DEN 49(4:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN-Z.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 49 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 46(5:24 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short left to J.Virgil to MIN 49 for 5 yards (T.Smith - B.Asamoah).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45(6:07 - 3rd) J.Hardy left guard to DEN 46 for 1 yard (P.Nickerson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 31(6:40 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short middle to E.Saubert to DEN 45 for 14 yards (M.Brown).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 29(7:22 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 31 for 2 yards (B.Asamoah).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 22(7:56 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 29 for 7 yards (M.Dorn).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(8:28 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 22 for 2 yards (E.Otomewo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIN 29(8:37 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 71 yards to end zone - Center-A.DePaola - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIN 29(9:28 - 3rd) B.Koback left tackle to MIN 29 for no gain (J.Reed - E.Uwazurike).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 20(9:50 - 3rd) B.Koback right guard to MIN 29 for 9 yards (J.Gemmel - J.Reed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 20(9:54 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to N.Muse.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 50(10:05 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 50 yards to end zone - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Touchback.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - DEN 39(10:50 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short middle to J.Virgil to 50 for 11 yards (K.Boyd).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DEN 39(10:55 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to J.Hardy.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41(11:34 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo up the middle to DEN 39 for -2 yards (W.Kwenkeu).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 15(12:16 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 41 for 26 yards (K.Boyd).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 4(12:50 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short middle to D.Ozigbo to DEN 15 for 11 yards (B.Asamoah).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 2(13:25 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 4 for 2 yards (T.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIN 30(13:36 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 68 yards to DEN 2 - Center-A.DePaola - downed by MIN-K.Boyd. MIN-O.Johnson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIN 30(13:40 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to N.Muse. Penalty on MIN-N.Muse - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - MIN 23(14:23 - 3rd) K.Mond pass short left to M.Mitchell to MIN 30 for 7 yards (J.Gemmel).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Koback left tackle to MIN 23 for -2 yards (J.Cooper).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - MIN 28(0:03 - 2nd) G.Joseph 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48(0:16 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass deep right to T.Jackson to DEN 28 for 20 yards (D.Mathis).
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 34(0:23 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to O.Johnson to DEN 48 for 18 yards (E.Bassey).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIN 34(0:27 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to Z.Davidson.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(0:48 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to B.Koback to MIN 34 for 9 yards (E.Uwazurike).
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - MIN 27(0:56 - 2nd) S.Mannion sacked at MIN 17 for -10 yards (M.Agim). FUMBLES (M.Agim) [M.Agim] - RECOVERED by DEN-B.Browning at MIN 17. B.Browning for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - DEN 33(1:04 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 40 yards to MIN 27 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by I.Smith-Marsette.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 33(1:08 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short middle to K.Hinton (M.Brown).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 27(1:14 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Saubert ran ob at DEN 33 for 6 yards (M.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 27(1:19 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep left to S.Williams.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 17(1:26 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short middle to J.Hardy ran ob at DEN 27 for 10 yards (M.Brown).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 10(1:49 - 2nd) B.Rypien scrambles right end to DEN 17 for 7 yards (M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIN 46(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 48 yards to DEN 6 - Center-A.DePaola. M.Washington to DEN 10 for 4 yards (W.Kwenkeu; M.Mitchell).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIN 46(2:05 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to J.Nailor (J.Reed).
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - MIN 37(2:11 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short middle to Z.Davidson to MIN 46 for 9 yards (K.Mauga).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MIN 43(2:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-T.Parris - False Start - 6 yards - enforced at MIN 43 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 42(3:15 - 2nd) T.Chandler right guard to MIN 43 for 1 yard (D.Turner-Yell).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MIN 37(3:43 - 2nd) S.Mannion sacked at MIN 34 for -3 yards (E.Uwazurike). PENALTY on DEN-B.Austin - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MIN 37(3:48 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete deep left to J.Nailor.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(4:28 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to O.Johnson to MIN 37 for 7 yards (B.Austin).
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - MIN 15(5:03 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to Z.Davidson pushed ob at MIN 30 for 15 yards (E.Bassey).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(5:42 - 2nd) B.Koback left guard to MIN 15 for -4 yards (K.Mauga).
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 68 yards from DEN 35 to MIN -3. B.Koback to MIN 19 for 22 yards (J.Reed; B.Browning).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 11(5:54 - 2nd) M.Washington left end for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 22(6:30 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short middle to S.Williams to MIN 11 for 11 yards (M.Brown).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 30(6:56 - 2nd) J.Hardy right tackle to MIN 27 for 3 yards (K.Boyd; Z.McCloud). PENALTY on MIN-J.Twyman - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 30(7:00 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to K.Hamler [Z.McCloud].
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(7:41 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass deep right to S.Williams to MIN 30 for 45 yards (K.Boyd).
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MIN 1(7:43 - 2nd) B.Koback up the middle to DEN 1 for no gain (D.Turner-Yell; M.Henningsen). Minnesota challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was REVERSED. B.Koback up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIN 1(8:21 - 2nd) B.Koback up the middle to DEN 1 for no gain (E.Uwazurike; K.Mauga).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 3(8:56 - 2nd) B.Koback left guard to DEN 1 for 2 yards (N.Bonitto; J.Cooper).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIN 3(9:02 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 28(9:42 - 2nd) T.Chandler left tackle to DEN 3 for 25 yards (E.Bassey).
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 39(10:19 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to N.Muse to DEN 28 for 11 yards (N.Bonitto).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46(10:43 - 2nd) T.Chandler right guard to DEN 39 for 7 yards (B.Austin).
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 38(11:23 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to J.Nailor to DEN 46 for 16 yards (D.Mathis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 38(11:28 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to J.Nailor (M.Agim).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(12:07 - 2nd) B.Koback right guard to MIN 38 for 3 yards (B.Browning).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 22(12:45 - 2nd) B.Koback left guard to MIN 35 for 13 yards (J.Reed; D.Turner-Yell).
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 63 yards from DEN 35 to MIN 2. B.Koback to MIN 22 for 20 yards (J.Cooper).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DEN 32(12:58 - 2nd) B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DEN 32(13:02 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short right to D.Shepherd (K.Boyd).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 35(13:46 - 2nd) J.Hardy right tackle to MIN 32 for 3 yards (K.Boyd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 35(13:52 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep middle to M.Washington (K.Boyd) [E.Otomewo].
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 49(14:40 - 2nd) J.Hardy right guard to MIN 35 for 16 yards (M.Dorn).
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 28(15:00 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short left to K.Hamler to DEN 34 for 6 yards (M.Dorn). PENALTY on MIN-M.Dorn - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 25(0:31 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short left to M.Boone pushed ob at DEN 28 for 3 yards (L.Vilain).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 24(1:10 - 1st) M.Boone left guard to DEN 25 for 1 yard (Tj.Smith).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 9(1:36 - 1st) M.Boone left guard to DEN 24 for 15 yards (Tj.Smith). MIN-J.Metellus was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIN 47(1:44 - 1st) R.Wright punts 38 yards to DEN 9 - Center-A.DePaola - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIN 47(1:47 - 1st) S.Mannion pass incomplete short middle to J.Nailor (A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 48(2:33 - 1st) T.Chandler right guard to DEN 47 for 5 yards (N.Bonitto; P.Locke).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - MIN 47(2:59 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-A.Schlottmann - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 47 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 47(3:43 - 1st) T.Chandler right end to DEN 47 for 6 yards (N.Bonitto).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - MIN 35(4:05 - 1st) S.Mannion scrambles up the middle to MIN 42 for 7 yards (D.Turner-Yell). PENALTY on DEN-B.Austin - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 31(4:46 - 1st) K.Nwangwu up the middle to MIN 35 for 4 yards (M.Henningsen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 31(4:51 - 1st) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to J.Nailor.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 29(5:23 - 1st) K.Nwangwu left tackle to MIN 31 for 2 yards (J.Harris - A.Singleton).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(5:57 - 1st) K.Nwangwu right guard to MIN 29 for 9 yards (P.Locke).
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 4(6:32 - 1st) S.Mannion pass short right to I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 20 for 16 yards (D.Mathis).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 5(7:15 - 1st) K.Nwangwu up the middle to MIN 6 for 1 yard (M.Agim). FUMBLES (M.Agim) - touched at MIN 4 - and recovers at MIN 4.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 8(7:22 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle intended for K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by L.Vilain (M.Dorn) at MIN 0. L.Vilain to MIN 5 for 5 yards (C.Fleming).
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 19(8:10 - 1st) M.Boone right tackle to MIN 8 for 11 yards (W.Kwenkeu - J.Metellus).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 24(8:45 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to K.Hamler to MIN 19 for 5 yards (M.Dorn).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(9:12 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to J.Hardy to MIN 24 for 4 yards (W.Kwenkeu). MIN-B.Asamoah was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
4 & 1 - DEN 41(10:00 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Tomlinson to MIN 28 for 13 yards (A.Evans).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 45(10:35 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short left to M.Boone pushed ob at MIN 41 for 4 yards (B.Asamoah).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 50(11:16 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to S.Williams to MIN 45 for 5 yards (T.Dye - J.Metellus).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 50(11:21 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to A.Beck.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 43(12:02 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short left to S.Williams to 50 for 7 yards (P.Nickerson).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 42(12:48 - 1st) M.Boone up the middle to DEN 43 for 1 yard (L.Vilain).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35(13:24 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to K.Hamler to DEN 42 for 7 yards (A.Evans).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 19(13:58 - 1st) M.Boone left end pushed ob at DEN 35 for 16 yards (J.Metellus).
|+11 YD
1 & 5 - DEN 8(14:32 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Tomlinson pushed ob at DEN 19 for 11 yards (J.Metellus).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 3(14:58 - 1st) M.Boone up the middle to DEN 9 for 6 yards (K.Boyd). PENALTY on MIN-J.Lynch - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 3 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 67 yards from MIN 35 to DEN -2. J.Virgil MUFFS catch - ball out of bounds at DEN 3.
