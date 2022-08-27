Drive Chart
MIN
DEN




DEN
0 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
0:07 POS
No Gain
1ST & Goal MIN 8
2:07
D.Ozigbo right guard to MIN 8 for no gain (E.Otomewo; J.Twyman).
MIN
0 Pass
0 Rush
-17 YDS
1:12 POS
No Gain
4TH & 27 MIN 8
2:15
K.Mond pass incomplete short middle to B.Koback (M.Agim).
No Gain
3RD & 16 MIN 19
2:47
K.Mond sacked at MIN 8 for -11 yards (N.Bonitto).
No Gain
2ND & 10 MIN 25
3:15
K.Mond sacked at MIN 17 for -8 yards (N.Bonitto). FUMBLES (N.Bonitto) [N.Bonitto] - and recovers at MIN 19. K.Mond to MIN 19 for no gain (N.Bonitto).
No Gain
1ST & 10 MIN 25
3:19
K.Mond pass incomplete short middle to T.Jackson (K.Mauga).
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:19
B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
DEN
5 Pass
7 Rush
74 YDS
3:19 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 MIN 22
3:22
B.McManus 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-S.Martin.
No Gain
3RD & 5 MIN 22
3:26
J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to J.Virgil (M.Dorn - T.Smith).
+12 YD
2ND & 17 MIN 34
3:35
J.Johnson pass short left to J.Virgil to MIN 22 for 12 yards (B.Asamoah; W.Kwenkeu).
+3 YD
1ST & 20 MIN 37
3:40
J.Johnson pass short left to J.Hardy to MIN 34 for 3 yards (M.Dorn).
4th Quarter
Field Goal 3:22
B.McManus 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-S.Martin.
11
plays
74
yds
3:19
pos
13
20
Field Goal 15:00
G.Joseph 58 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
9
plays
41
yds
3:40
pos
13
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:03
G.Joseph 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
5
plays
47
yds
0:48
pos
10
17
Point After TD 0:48
B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 0:56
S.Mannion sacked at MIN 17 for -10 yards (M.Agim). FUMBLES (M.Agim) [M.Agim] - RECOVERED by DEN-B.Browning at MIN 17. B.Browning for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
-10
yds
0:07
pos
7
16
Point After TD 5:48
B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 5:54
M.Washington left end for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
1:53
pos
7
9
Point After TD 7:41
G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 7:43
B.Koback up the middle to DEN 1 for no gain (D.Turner-Yell; M.Henningsen). Minnesota challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was REVERSED. B.Koback up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
78
yds
5:12
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:58
B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
9
plays
44
yds
3:43
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 29:49 28:11
1st Downs 18 21
Rushing 5 8
Passing 11 10
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-13 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 283 387
Total Plays 62 58
Avg Gain 4.6 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 106 143
Rush Attempts 24 23
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 6.2
Net Yards Passing 177 244
Comp. - Att. 19-33 25-35
Yards Per Pass 4.7 7.0
Penalties - Yards 7-61 7-50
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-56.3 4-44.0
Return Yards 68 4
Punts - Returns 1-21 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 2-42 1-0
Int. - Returns 1-5 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 1-2 -50% 1-2 -50%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-2 -50% 0-1 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Vikings 0-2 0100313
Broncos 1-1 0170320
Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO
 177 PASS YDS 244
106 RUSH YDS 143
283 TOTAL YDS 387
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
S. Mannion  14 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 121 0 0 119.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 144 0 0 79.9
S. Mannion 9/16 121 0 0 2
K. Mond  11 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 102 0 0 109.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.9% 201 2 2 68.4
K. Mond 10/17 102 0 0 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Chandler  32 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 69 1
T. Chandler 5 44 0 25 5
B. Koback  38 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
B. Koback 14 41 1 13 13
K. Nwangwu  26 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 45 0
K. Nwangwu 4 14 0 9 1
S. Mannion  14 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Mannion 1 7 0 7 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
I. Smith-Marsette  15 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 63 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 58 0
I. Smith-Marsette 3 3 63 0 30 9
Z. Davidson  40 TE
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 47 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 18 0
Z. Davidson 6 4 47 0 16 8
T. Jackson  9 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 28 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 43 0
T. Jackson 4 2 28 0 20 4
B. Johnson  81 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 29 0
B. Johnson 2 2 25 0 18 4
M. Mitchell  87 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 37 0
M. Mitchell 3 3 18 0 7 4
J. Nailor  83 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 1 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 33 0
J. Nailor 6 1 16 0 16 2
B. Koback  38 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 7 0
B. Koback 3 2 14 0 9 13
N. Muse  34 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 29 0
N. Muse 4 1 11 0 11 2
T. Chandler  32 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
T. Chandler 1 1 1 0 1 5
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
M. Brown  37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Brown 7-2 0.0 0 0
M. Dorn  46 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Dorn 6-0 0.0 0 0
K. Boyd  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
K. Boyd 4-3 0.0 0 0
W. Kwenkeu  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
W. Kwenkeu 4-1 0.0 0 0
B. Asamoah  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Asamoah 3-4 0.0 0 0
A. Evans  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
A. Evans 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Metellus  44 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Metellus 2-2 0.0 0 0
L. Vilain  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Vilain 2-0 0.0 1 0
T. Smith  5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 2-0 0.0 0 0
T. Smith  50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 2-1 0.0 0 0
P. Nickerson  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Nickerson 2-0 0.0 0 0
E. Otomewo  90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
E. Otomewo 1-2 0.0 0 0
T. Dye  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
T. Dye 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Hairston  27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Hairston 1-1 0.0 0 0
Z. McCloud  59 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Z. McCloud 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Lynch  92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Lynch 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Twyman  93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Twyman 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Joseph  1 K
7
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
G. Joseph 2/2 58 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright  66 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 56.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 1
R. Wright 4 56.3 3 71
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Koback  38 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 15 0
B. Koback 2 21.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 15 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 4.8 19 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 21.0 21 0
Denver
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
B. Rypien  4 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 137 0 1 111.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 304 1 0 95.3
B. Rypien 14/21 137 0 1 3
J. Johnson  11 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 107 0 0 142.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 242 2 0 96.3
J. Johnson 11/14 107 0 0 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Ozigbo  28 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 54 0
D. Ozigbo 11 54 0 26 11
M. Boone  26 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 44 0
M. Boone 5 44 0 16 6
J. Hardy  37 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
J. Hardy 4 23 0 16 6
M. Washington  12 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
M. Washington 1 11 1 11 7
B. Rypien  4 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
B. Rypien 1 7 0 7 3
J. Johnson  11 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Johnson 1 4 0 4 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
S. Williams  19 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 68 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 37 1
S. Williams 5 4 68 0 45 10
J. Virgil  17 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 58 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 122 0
J. Virgil 5 4 58 0 30 9
E. Tomlinson  87 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 17 0
E. Tomlinson 2 2 24 0 13 4
D. Ozigbo  28 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 24 0
D. Ozigbo 4 4 24 0 11 11
E. Saubert  82 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 17 1
E. Saubert 2 2 20 0 14 4
K. Hamler  1 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 18 0
K. Hamler 5 3 18 0 7 4
J. Hardy  37 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 17 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 15 0
J. Hardy 4 3 17 0 10 6
D. Shepherd  9 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 49 0
D. Shepherd 2 1 8 0 8 1
M. Boone  26 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 7 0
M. Boone 2 2 7 0 4 6
D. Parham  48 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 14 0
D. Parham 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Washington  12 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 33 0
M. Washington 1 0 0 0 0 7
A. Beck  83 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
A. Beck 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Hinton  9 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 53 1
K. Hinton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
N. Bonitto  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Bonitto 5-2 2.0 0 1
J. Gemmel  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Gemmel 3-1 0.0 0 0
K. Mauga  43 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Mauga 3-1 0.0 0 0
J. Reed  20 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Reed 3-2 0.0 0 0
D. Mathis  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Mathis 3-0 0.0 0 0
E. Bassey  34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Bassey 3-0 0.0 0 0
D. Turner-Yell  32 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
D. Turner-Yell 3-1 1.0 0 0
J. Harris  92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Harris 3-2 0.5 0 0
B. Austin  38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Austin 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Agim  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Agim 2-0 1.0 0 2
F. Hicks  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
F. Hicks 2-0 0.0 0 0
B. Browning  56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
B. Browning 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Patrick  94 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Patrick 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Henningsen  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 1-1 0.0 0 0
E. Uwazurike  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 1-2 0.0 0 0
P. Locke  37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
P. Locke 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Cooper  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Cooper 1-3 0.5 0 0
D. Lewis  39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Lewis 0-2 0.0 0 0
A. Singleton  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Singleton 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. McManus  8 K
8
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
B. McManus 2/2 50 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Waitman  17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 1
C. Waitman 2 40.5 1 41
S. Martin  6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 1
S. Martin 2 47.5 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Virgil  17 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
J. Virgil 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Washington 12 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 45 0
M. Washington 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:15 MIN 5 5:39 10 48 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 MIN 22 5:12 11 78 TD
5:48 MIN 19 3:59 7 27 Punt
0:56 MIN 27 0:08 1 -10 Fumble
0:48 MIN 25 0:48 5 47 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIN 25 1:35 3 5 Punt
9:54 MIN 20 1:26 3 9 Punt
3:35 MIN 19 3:40 9 41 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 MIN 42 6:10 11 44 Downs
3:19 MIN 25 1:12 4 -17 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DEN 3 7:45 13 89 INT
1:36 DEN 9 3:43 9 59 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:41 DEN 25 1:53 5 75 TD
1:49 DEN 10 0:53 5 23 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 DEN 2 3:31 6 48 Punt
8:28 DEN 20 4:53 7 30 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 DEN 25 2:07 3 9 Punt
6:38 DEN 14 3:19 11 64 FG
2:07 MIN 8 0:07 1 0

DEN
Broncos

Result Play
No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 8
(2:07 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to MIN 8 for no gain (E.Otomewo; J.Twyman).

MIN
Vikings
 - Downs (4 plays, -17 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 27 - MIN 8
(2:15 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete short middle to B.Koback (M.Agim).
No Gain
3 & 16 - MIN 19
(2:47 - 4th) K.Mond sacked at MIN 8 for -11 yards (N.Bonitto).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 25
(3:15 - 4th) K.Mond sacked at MIN 17 for -8 yards (N.Bonitto). FUMBLES (N.Bonitto) [N.Bonitto] - and recovers at MIN 19. K.Mond to MIN 19 for no gain (N.Bonitto).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25
(3:19 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete short middle to T.Jackson (K.Mauga).
Kickoff
(3:19 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.

DEN
Broncos
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 64 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - DEN 22
(3:22 - 4th) B.McManus 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-S.Martin.
No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 22
(3:26 - 4th) J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to J.Virgil (M.Dorn - T.Smith).
+12 YD
2 & 17 - DEN 34
(3:35 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short left to J.Virgil to MIN 22 for 12 yards (B.Asamoah; W.Kwenkeu).
+3 YD
1 & 20 - DEN 37
(3:40 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short left to J.Hardy to MIN 34 for 3 yards (M.Dorn).
Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 27
(3:47 - 4th) J.Hardy right guard to MIN 20 for 7 yards (M.Brown). PENALTY on DEN-Q.Bailey - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 27 - No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 16 - DEN 49
(3:54 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short middle to D.Ozigbo to MIN 42 for 7 yards (E.Otomewo; N.Hairston). PENALTY on MIN-J.Twyman - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at MIN 42.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 43
(4:01 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right end to MIN 27 for 16 yards (M.Brown). PENALTY on DEN-J.Virgil - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 39.
+30 YD
3 & 11 - DEN 27
(4:43 - 4th) J.Johnson pass deep right to J.Virgil to MIN 43 for 30 yards (K.Boyd; M.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 6 - DEN 32
(4:43 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-Z.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 32 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 32
(4:48 - 4th) J.Johnson pass incomplete deep right to D.Parham.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28
(5:24 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 32 for 4 yards (B.Asamoah; M.Brown).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - DEN 22
(6:01 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 28 for 6 yards (M.Dorn).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14
(6:38 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short left to D.Shepherd to DEN 22 for 8 yards (N.Hairston).

MIN
Vikings
 - Downs (11 plays, 44 yards, 6:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & Goal - MIN 5
(6:45 - 4th) K.Mond sacked at DEN 14 for -9 yards (D.Turner-Yell).
+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIN 10
(7:29 - 4th) K.Mond pass short left to B.Koback to DEN 5 for 5 yards (J.Gemmel).
+6 YD
2 & 16 - MIN 16
(8:10 - 4th) K.Mond pass short middle to M.Mitchell to DEN 10 for 6 yards (F.Hicks).
+1 YD
1 & 17 - MIN 17
(8:54 - 4th) K.Mond pass short left to T.Chandler to DEN 16 for 1 yard (A.Patrick).
Penalty
1 & Goal - MIN 7
(9:01 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on MIN-T.Parris - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 7 - No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 12
(9:35 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to M.Mitchell ran ob at DEN 7 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19
(10:17 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to Z.Davidson pushed ob at DEN 12 for 7 yards (J.Gemmel; D.Lewis).
+17 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 36
(10:58 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to I.Smith-Marsette to DEN 19 for 17 yards (J.Reed).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 40
(11:33 - 4th) B.Koback right guard to DEN 36 for 4 yards (D.Lewis; J.Cooper).
+16 YD
3 & 8 - MIN 44
(12:10 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to Z.Davidson to DEN 40 for 16 yards (K.Mauga).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MIN 44
(12:17 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete deep left to T.Jackson.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 42
(12:48 - 4th) B.Koback left guard to MIN 44 for 2 yards (J.Harris).

DEN
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 34
(13:01 - 4th) S.Martin punts 45 yards to MIN 21 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at MIN 42 for 21 yards (J.Reed).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - DEN 31
(13:39 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short right to D.Ozigbo to DEN 34 for 3 yards (M.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 28
(14:16 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 31 for 3 yards (J.Lynch; Tj.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(14:55 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short right to D.Ozigbo to DEN 28 for 3 yards (K.Boyd; B.Asamoah).
Kickoff
(14:55 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.

MIN
Vikings
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 41 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 16 - MIN 40
(15:00 - 4th) G.Joseph 58 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MIN 30
(0:27 - 3rd) K.Mond sacked at DEN 40 for -10 yards (sack split by J.Cooper and J.Harris).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 34
(1:07 - 3rd) B.Koback left tackle to DEN 30 for 4 yards (J.Harris; M.Henningsen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 34
(1:12 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short left to N.Muse.
+30 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 36
(1:39 - 3rd) K.Mond pass deep right to I.Smith-Marsette ran ob at DEN 34 for 30 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30
(2:18 - 3rd) B.Koback right guard to MIN 36 for 6 yards (J.Reed).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 22
(2:53 - 3rd) K.Mond pass short right to T.Jackson to MIN 30 for 8 yards (F.Hicks) [J.Harris]. DEN-F.Hicks was injured during the play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 22
(2:56 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to Z.Davidson.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19
(3:35 - 3rd) B.Koback right tackle to MIN 22 for 3 yards (J.Harris).

DEN
Broncos
 - Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 50
(3:42 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 41 yards to MIN 9 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by I.Smith-Marsette. PENALTY on DEN-J.Kongbo - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 9.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 46
(4:16 - 3rd) J.Johnson scrambles right end pushed ob at 50 for 4 yards (W.Kwenkeu).
Penalty
3 & 4 - DEN 49
(4:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN-Z.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 49 - No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 46
(5:24 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short left to J.Virgil to MIN 49 for 5 yards (T.Smith - B.Asamoah).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45
(6:07 - 3rd) J.Hardy left guard to DEN 46 for 1 yard (P.Nickerson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 31
(6:40 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short middle to E.Saubert to DEN 45 for 14 yards (M.Brown).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 29
(7:22 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 31 for 2 yards (B.Asamoah).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 22
(7:56 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 29 for 7 yards (M.Dorn).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20
(8:28 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 22 for 2 yards (E.Otomewo).

MIN
Vikings
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - MIN 29
(8:37 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 71 yards to end zone - Center-A.DePaola - Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 1 - MIN 29
(9:28 - 3rd) B.Koback left tackle to MIN 29 for no gain (J.Reed - E.Uwazurike).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 20
(9:50 - 3rd) B.Koback right guard to MIN 29 for 9 yards (J.Gemmel - J.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 20
(9:54 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to N.Muse.

DEN
Broncos
 - Punt (6 plays, 48 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 50
(10:05 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 50 yards to end zone - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Touchback.
+11 YD
3 & 12 - DEN 39
(10:50 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short middle to J.Virgil to 50 for 11 yards (K.Boyd).
No Gain
2 & 12 - DEN 39
(10:55 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to J.Hardy.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41
(11:34 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo up the middle to DEN 39 for -2 yards (W.Kwenkeu).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 15
(12:16 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 41 for 26 yards (K.Boyd).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 4
(12:50 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short middle to D.Ozigbo to DEN 15 for 11 yards (B.Asamoah).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 2
(13:25 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 4 for 2 yards (T.Smith).

MIN
Vikings
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - MIN 30
(13:36 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 68 yards to DEN 2 - Center-A.DePaola - downed by MIN-K.Boyd. MIN-O.Johnson was injured during the play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MIN 30
(13:40 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to N.Muse. Penalty on MIN-N.Muse - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
+7 YD
2 & 12 - MIN 23
(14:23 - 3rd) K.Mond pass short left to M.Mitchell to MIN 30 for 7 yards (J.Gemmel).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Koback left tackle to MIN 23 for -2 yards (J.Cooper).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.

MIN
Vikings
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 47 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
1 & 10 - MIN 28
(0:03 - 2nd) G.Joseph 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48
(0:16 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass deep right to T.Jackson to DEN 28 for 20 yards (D.Mathis).
+18 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 34
(0:23 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to O.Johnson to DEN 48 for 18 yards (E.Bassey).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MIN 34
(0:27 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to Z.Davidson.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25
(0:48 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to B.Koback to MIN 34 for 9 yards (E.Uwazurike).
Kickoff
(0:48 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.

MIN
Vikings
 - Fumble (1 plays, -10 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:48 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
Fumble
1 & 10 - MIN 27
(0:56 - 2nd) S.Mannion sacked at MIN 17 for -10 yards (M.Agim). FUMBLES (M.Agim) [M.Agim] - RECOVERED by DEN-B.Browning at MIN 17. B.Browning for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.

DEN
Broncos
 - Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - DEN 33
(1:04 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 40 yards to MIN 27 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by I.Smith-Marsette.
No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 33
(1:08 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short middle to K.Hinton (M.Brown).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 27
(1:14 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Saubert ran ob at DEN 33 for 6 yards (M.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 27
(1:19 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep left to S.Williams.
+10 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 17
(1:26 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short middle to J.Hardy ran ob at DEN 27 for 10 yards (M.Brown).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 10
(1:49 - 2nd) B.Rypien scrambles right end to DEN 17 for 7 yards (M.Brown).

MIN
Vikings
 - Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - MIN 46
(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 48 yards to DEN 6 - Center-A.DePaola. M.Washington to DEN 10 for 4 yards (W.Kwenkeu; M.Mitchell).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MIN 46
(2:05 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to J.Nailor (J.Reed).
+9 YD
2 & 15 - MIN 37
(2:11 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short middle to Z.Davidson to MIN 46 for 9 yards (K.Mauga).
Penalty
2 & 9 - MIN 43
(2:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-T.Parris - False Start - 6 yards - enforced at MIN 43 - No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 42
(3:15 - 2nd) T.Chandler right guard to MIN 43 for 1 yard (D.Turner-Yell).
Penalty
3 & 3 - MIN 37
(3:43 - 2nd) S.Mannion sacked at MIN 34 for -3 yards (E.Uwazurike). PENALTY on DEN-B.Austin - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 37 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 3 - MIN 37
(3:48 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete deep left to J.Nailor.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30
(4:28 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to O.Johnson to MIN 37 for 7 yards (B.Austin).
+15 YD
2 & 14 - MIN 15
(5:03 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to Z.Davidson pushed ob at MIN 30 for 15 yards (E.Bassey).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19
(5:42 - 2nd) B.Koback left guard to MIN 15 for -4 yards (K.Mauga).
Kickoff
(5:48 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 68 yards from DEN 35 to MIN -3. B.Koback to MIN 19 for 22 yards (J.Reed; B.Browning).

DEN
Broncos
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:48 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 11
(5:54 - 2nd) M.Washington left end for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 22
(6:30 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short middle to S.Williams to MIN 11 for 11 yards (M.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 30
(6:56 - 2nd) J.Hardy right tackle to MIN 27 for 3 yards (K.Boyd; Z.McCloud). PENALTY on MIN-J.Twyman - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 30
(7:00 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to K.Hamler [Z.McCloud].
+45 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(7:41 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass deep right to S.Williams to MIN 30 for 45 yards (K.Boyd).
Kickoff
(7:41 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.

MIN
Vikings
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 78 yards, 5:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:41 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - MIN 1
(7:43 - 2nd) B.Koback up the middle to DEN 1 for no gain (D.Turner-Yell; M.Henningsen). Minnesota challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was REVERSED. B.Koback up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & Goal - MIN 1
(8:21 - 2nd) B.Koback up the middle to DEN 1 for no gain (E.Uwazurike; K.Mauga).
+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 3
(8:56 - 2nd) B.Koback left guard to DEN 1 for 2 yards (N.Bonitto; J.Cooper).
No Gain
1 & Goal - MIN 3
(9:02 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 28
(9:42 - 2nd) T.Chandler left tackle to DEN 3 for 25 yards (E.Bassey).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 39
(10:19 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to N.Muse to DEN 28 for 11 yards (N.Bonitto).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46
(10:43 - 2nd) T.Chandler right guard to DEN 39 for 7 yards (B.Austin).
+16 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 38
(11:23 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to J.Nailor to DEN 46 for 16 yards (D.Mathis).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 38
(11:28 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to J.Nailor (M.Agim).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35
(12:07 - 2nd) B.Koback right guard to MIN 38 for 3 yards (B.Browning).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 22
(12:45 - 2nd) B.Koback left guard to MIN 35 for 13 yards (J.Reed; D.Turner-Yell).
Kickoff
(12:53 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 63 yards from DEN 35 to MIN 2. B.Koback to MIN 22 for 20 yards (J.Cooper).

DEN
Broncos
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 59 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - DEN 32
(12:58 - 2nd) B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
No Gain
3 & 7 - DEN 32
(13:02 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short right to D.Shepherd (K.Boyd).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 35
(13:46 - 2nd) J.Hardy right tackle to MIN 32 for 3 yards (K.Boyd).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 35
(13:52 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep middle to M.Washington (K.Boyd) [E.Otomewo].
+16 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 49
(14:40 - 2nd) J.Hardy right guard to MIN 35 for 16 yards (M.Dorn).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 28
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short left to K.Hamler to DEN 34 for 6 yards (M.Dorn). PENALTY on MIN-M.Dorn - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 34.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 25
(0:31 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short left to M.Boone pushed ob at DEN 28 for 3 yards (L.Vilain).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 24
(1:10 - 1st) M.Boone left guard to DEN 25 for 1 yard (Tj.Smith).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 9
(1:36 - 1st) M.Boone left guard to DEN 24 for 15 yards (Tj.Smith). MIN-J.Metellus was injured during the play.

MIN
Vikings
 - Punt (10 plays, 48 yards, 5:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - MIN 47
(1:44 - 1st) R.Wright punts 38 yards to DEN 9 - Center-A.DePaola - out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 4 - MIN 47
(1:47 - 1st) S.Mannion pass incomplete short middle to J.Nailor (A.Singleton).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 48
(2:33 - 1st) T.Chandler right guard to DEN 47 for 5 yards (N.Bonitto; P.Locke).
Penalty
2 & 4 - MIN 47
(2:59 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-A.Schlottmann - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 47 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 47
(3:43 - 1st) T.Chandler right end to DEN 47 for 6 yards (N.Bonitto).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - MIN 35
(4:05 - 1st) S.Mannion scrambles up the middle to MIN 42 for 7 yards (D.Turner-Yell). PENALTY on DEN-B.Austin - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 42.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 31
(4:46 - 1st) K.Nwangwu up the middle to MIN 35 for 4 yards (M.Henningsen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 31
(4:51 - 1st) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to J.Nailor.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 29
(5:23 - 1st) K.Nwangwu left tackle to MIN 31 for 2 yards (J.Harris - A.Singleton).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20
(5:57 - 1st) K.Nwangwu right guard to MIN 29 for 9 yards (P.Locke).
+16 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 4
(6:32 - 1st) S.Mannion pass short right to I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 20 for 16 yards (D.Mathis).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 5
(7:15 - 1st) K.Nwangwu up the middle to MIN 6 for 1 yard (M.Agim). FUMBLES (M.Agim) - touched at MIN 4 - and recovers at MIN 4.

DEN
Broncos
 - Interception (13 plays, 89 yards, 7:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 8
(7:22 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle intended for K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by L.Vilain (M.Dorn) at MIN 0. L.Vilain to MIN 5 for 5 yards (C.Fleming).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 19
(8:10 - 1st) M.Boone right tackle to MIN 8 for 11 yards (W.Kwenkeu - J.Metellus).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 24
(8:45 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to K.Hamler to MIN 19 for 5 yards (M.Dorn).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28
(9:12 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to J.Hardy to MIN 24 for 4 yards (W.Kwenkeu). MIN-B.Asamoah was injured during the play.
+13 YD
4 & 1 - DEN 41
(10:00 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Tomlinson to MIN 28 for 13 yards (A.Evans).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 45
(10:35 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short left to M.Boone pushed ob at MIN 41 for 4 yards (B.Asamoah).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 50
(11:16 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to S.Williams to MIN 45 for 5 yards (T.Dye - J.Metellus).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 50
(11:21 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to A.Beck.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 43
(12:02 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short left to S.Williams to 50 for 7 yards (P.Nickerson).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 42
(12:48 - 1st) M.Boone up the middle to DEN 43 for 1 yard (L.Vilain).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35
(13:24 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to K.Hamler to DEN 42 for 7 yards (A.Evans).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 19
(13:58 - 1st) M.Boone left end pushed ob at DEN 35 for 16 yards (J.Metellus).
+11 YD
1 & 5 - DEN 8
(14:32 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Tomlinson pushed ob at DEN 19 for 11 yards (J.Metellus).
Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 3
(14:58 - 1st) M.Boone up the middle to DEN 9 for 6 yards (K.Boyd). PENALTY on MIN-J.Lynch - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 3 - No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 67 yards from MIN 35 to DEN -2. J.Virgil MUFFS catch - ball out of bounds at DEN 3.
