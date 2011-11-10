Drive Chart
|
|
|LAC
|NO
NO
1 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
2:12 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 NO 40
13:39
B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to LARC 15 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by T.Bradford.
+2 YD
3RD & 13 NO 38
14:24
I.Book scrambles up the middle to NO 40 for 2 yards (B.DeLuca; R.Layne).
+1 YD
2ND & 14 NO 37
15:00
I.Book pass short left to K.Merritt ran ob at NO 38 for 1 yard (J.Davis). Pass 3 - YAC -2
+1 YD
1ST & 15 NO 36
0:27
A.Smith right tackle to NO 37 for 1 yard (C.Covington; E.Egbule).
Penalty
1ST & 10 NO 41
0:43
The yardline changed on the change of possession. A.Smith up the middle to NO 45 for 4 yards (J.Gaziano; C.Christiansen). PENALTY on NO - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
LAC
3 Pass
3 Rush
31 YDS
3:56 POS
No Good
4TH & 12 NO 32
0:48
D.Hopkins 50 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
No Gain
3RD & 12 NO 32
0:53
E.Stick pass incomplete short left to L.Brown (A.Huggins).
No Gain
2ND & 12 NO 32
0:59
E.Stick pass incomplete short middle to E.Krommenhoek (N.Sewell).
-2 YD
1ST & 10 NO 30
1:41
K.Marks left end to NO 32 for -2 yards (Z.Baun - J.Bostic).
+19 YD
4TH & 1 NO 49
2:24
E.Stick pass short right to E.Krommenhoek to NO 30 for 19 yards (J.Bostic). Pass 5 - YAC 14
No scoring this quarter
10
24
Touchdown 10:37
I.Book pass short middle to K.Merritt for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN [C.Covington]. Pass 5 - YAC 4
6
plays
34
yds
3:06
pos
10
23
Field Goal 0:05
W.Lutz 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
8
plays
46
yds
0:57
pos
10
17
Field Goal 1:03
D.Hopkins 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
14
plays
81
yds
6:59
pos
10
14
Point After TD 11:55
D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
0
14
0
7
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:22
|25:07
|1st Downs
|10
|18
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|220
|292
|Total Plays
|40
|46
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|114
|Rush Attempts
|18
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|159
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|16-21
|17-19
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|8-52
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|3-39.0
|Return Yards
|25
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|220
|TOTAL YDS
|292
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|6
|40
|0
|15
|5
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Rountree III
|6
|12
|1
|5
|10
|
C. Daniel 4 QB
4
FPTS
|C. Daniel
|1
|7
|0
|7
|4
|
L. Brown 35 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Brown
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
Z. Horvath 45 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
D. Carter 82 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|
K. Marks Jr. 39 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Marks Jr.
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|2
|2
|48
|0
|38
|6
|
H. Kampmoyer 87 TE
2
FPTS
|H. Kampmoyer
|2
|2
|29
|0
|22
|2
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|3
|2
|28
|0
|15
|4
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
2
FPTS
|E. Krommenhoek
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Rountree III
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|10
|
T. Bradford 86 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Bradford
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|3
|
G. Nabers 40 RB
1
FPTS
|G. Nabers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. McKitty 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. McKitty
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
Z. Horvath 45 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|
L. Brown 35 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Moore 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Moore
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Carter 82 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Hall 37 DB
|K. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Christiansen 50 LB
|C. Christiansen
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 36 CB
|J. Taylor
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 SAF
|J. Woods
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 57 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. DeLuca 46 SAF
|B. DeLuca
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Niemann 31 LB
|N. Niemann
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Sebastian 38 CB
|B. Sebastian
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 58 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 92 DE
|J. Gaziano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 96 DT
|B. Fehoko
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 90 DT
|A. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jacquet 23 DB
|M. Jacquet
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 42 LB
|T. Reeder
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Layne 41 SAF
|R. Layne
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kemp 54 LB
|C. Kemp
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Egbule 51 LB
|E. Egbule
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 95 DE
|C. Covington
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 6 K
4
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/2
|51
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|2
|43.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
2
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|5/5
|73
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Winston 2 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Winston
|4/4
|59
|0
|0
|2
|
I. Book 16 QB
10
FPTS
|I. Book
|8/10
|54
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
15
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|9
|34
|2
|9
|15
|
T. Jones 34 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Jones
|8
|23
|0
|5
|5
|
I. Book 16 QB
10
FPTS
|I. Book
|3
|23
|0
|16
|10
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|2
|19
|0
|13
|2
|
A. Smith 33 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Smith
|4
|15
|0
|6
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|4
|4
|65
|0
|24
|10
|
J. Landry 80 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Landry
|2
|2
|35
|0
|20
|5
|
K. Merritt 85 WR
11
FPTS
|K. Merritt
|3
|3
|26
|1
|16
|11
|
L. Krull 44 TE
6
FPTS
|L. Krull
|5
|4
|24
|0
|9
|6
|
C. Olave 12 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Olave
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
T. Jones 34 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|5
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Wilson 58 LB
|E. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fields 39 DB
|D. Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 69 DE
|K. Street
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Meeks 5 CB
|Q. Meeks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Allen 34 CB
|B. Allen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Gray 35 DB
|V. Gray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 6 FS
|M. Maye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 LB
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Huggins 95 DT
|A. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 SS
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. Sewell 45 LB
|N. Sewell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Charlton 54 DE
|T. Charlton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
6
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|47
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|3
|39.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - NO 40(13:39 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to LARC 15 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by T.Bradford.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - NO 38(14:24 - 4th) I.Book scrambles up the middle to NO 40 for 2 yards (B.DeLuca; R.Layne).
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - NO 37(15:00 - 4th) I.Book pass short left to K.Merritt ran ob at NO 38 for 1 yard (J.Davis). Pass 3 - YAC -2
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - NO 36(0:27 - 3rd) A.Smith right tackle to NO 37 for 1 yard (C.Covington; E.Egbule).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 41(0:43 - 3rd) The yardline changed on the change of possession. A.Smith up the middle to NO 45 for 4 yards (J.Gaziano; C.Christiansen). PENALTY on NO - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 12 - LAC 32(0:48 - 3rd) D.Hopkins 50 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 32(0:53 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to L.Brown (A.Huggins).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAC 32(0:59 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short middle to E.Krommenhoek (N.Sewell).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30(1:41 - 3rd) K.Marks left end to NO 32 for -2 yards (Z.Baun - J.Bostic).
|+19 YD
4 & 1 - LAC 49(2:24 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short right to E.Krommenhoek to NO 30 for 19 yards (J.Bostic). Pass 5 - YAC 14
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 46(3:02 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short middle to T.Bradford to NO 49 for 5 yards (B.Allen).
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - LAC 38(3:41 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short right to G.Nabers to LARC 46 for 8 yards (Q.Meeks). Pass 3 - YAC 5
|Penalty
2 & 9 - LAC 43(4:04 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short left to J.Moore to LARC 48 for 5 yards (N.Sewell). PENALTY on LARC-W.Clapp - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 43 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42(4:39 - 3rd) Z.Horvath right guard to LARC 43 for 1 yard (A.Huggins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - NO 17(4:47 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 41 yards to LARC 42 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by T.Bradford.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NO 25(5:10 - 3rd) I.Book sacked at NO 17 for -8 yards (C.Christiansen).
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - NO 20(5:45 - 3rd) A.Smith up the middle to NO 25 for 5 yards (C.Christiansen - T.Maddox-Williams).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NO 25(6:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-D.Kelly - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NO 30(6:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-K.Washington - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(7:08 - 3rd) A.Smith right tackle to NO 30 for 6 yards (J.Taylor; C.Christiansen).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NO 22(7:50 - 3rd) T.Jones right guard to NO 24 for 2 yards (C.Christiansen - C.Kemp).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NO 17(8:27 - 3rd) T.Jones right guard to NO 22 for 5 yards (T.Maddox-Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 14(9:00 - 3rd) A.Smith right guard to NO 17 for 3 yards (T.Maddox-Williams; B.Sebastian).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAC 40(9:09 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 46 yards to NO 14 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by D.Harty.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAC 40(9:14 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to M.Bandy (J.Evans).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAC 40(9:18 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to J.Moore (T.Charlton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38(9:51 - 3rd) L.Brown left end to LARC 40 for 2 yards (J.Bostic - Z.Baun).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(10:30 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short right to M.Bandy to LARC 38 for 13 yards (Q.Meeks). Pass 13 - YAC 0
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - NO 9(10:37 - 3rd) I.Book pass short middle to K.Merritt for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN [C.Covington]. Pass 5 - YAC 4
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - NO 17(11:15 - 3rd) I.Book pass short left to T.Jones to LARC 9 for 8 yards (A.Brown; J.Woods). Pass -1 - YAC 9
|Penalty
2 & Goal - NO 7(11:21 - 3rd) I.Book pass incomplete short left to K.Merritt. PENALTY on NO-D.Dixon - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 7 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11(11:55 - 3rd) T.Jones left guard to LARC 7 for 4 yards (J.Gaziano).
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - NO 20(12:26 - 3rd) I.Book pass short middle to L.Krull to LARC 11 for 9 yards (J.Woods). Pass 6 - YAC 3
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NO 22(13:06 - 3rd) I.Book pass short right to L.Krull to LARC 20 for 2 yards (J.Taylor). pass -2 - yac 4
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(13:36 - 3rd) T.Jones right guard to LARC 22 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
3 & 2 - LAC 33(13:48 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short middle to H.Kampmoyer to LARC 40 for 7 yards (J.Evans). FUMBLES (J.Evans) - RECOVERED by NO-D.Sorensen at LARC 41. D.Sorensen to LARC 24 for 17 yards (E.Stick). Pass 8 - YAC 0
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 31(14:23 - 3rd) L.Brown left tackle to LARC 33 for 2 yards (T.Kpassagnon - J.Bostic).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-E.Stick in at QB. (Shotgun) E.Stick pass short left to T.Bradford to LARC 31 for 6 yards (B.Allen). Pass 5 - YAC 1
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - NO 29(0:05 - 2nd) W.Lutz 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 29(0:13 - 2nd) I.Book pass incomplete deep right.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45(0:20 - 2nd) I.Book scrambles up the middle ran ob at LARC 29 for 16 yards (B.DeLuca).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - NO 39(0:33 - 2nd) I.Book pass deep middle to K.Merritt to LARC 45 for 16 yards (K.Hall). LARC-K.Hall was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Pass 16 - YAC 0
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35(0:38 - 2nd) I.Book pass short right to T.Jones to NO 39 for 4 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga). Pass 3 - YAC 1
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NO 30(0:45 - 2nd) I.Book scrambles right end pushed ob at NO 35 for 5 yards (K.Hall).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NO 30(0:51 - 2nd) I.Book pass incomplete short right to L.Krull (K.Hall).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(0:57 - 2nd) New quarterback for the Saints is #16 Ian Book. I.Book pass short right to L.Krull pushed ob at NO 30 for 5 yards (J.Taylor). Pass 0 - YAC 5
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAC 33(1:03 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - LAC 41(1:48 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to T.McKitty to NO 33 for 8 yards (D.Fields). Pass 6 - YAC 2
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - LAC 43(1:55 - 2nd) L.Rountree left tackle to NO 41 for 2 yards (E.Wilson).
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - LAC 44(2:00 - 2nd) L.Rountree left tackle to NO 43 for 1 yard (D.Fields).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 34(2:39 - 2nd) L.Rountree left guard to NO 27 for 7 yards (D.Fields; J.Jackson). PENALTY on LARC-B.Jaimes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 34 - No Play.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - LAC 44(3:04 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to H.Kampmoyer pushed ob at NO 34 for 22 yards (E.Wilson; J.Gray) [P.Turner]. Pass 3 - YAC 19
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 48(3:36 - 2nd) J.Kelley right end to NO 44 for 4 yards (J.Gray). PENALTY on LARC-T.Bradford - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 44(4:09 - 2nd) J.Kelley left end to NO 48 for 8 yards (T.Charlton; P.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 44(4:16 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass incomplete deep left to J.Moore [P.Turner].
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 29(4:50 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short middle to M.Bandy to LARC 44 for 15 yards (B.Allen; J.Gray). Pass 7 - YAC 8
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 24(5:31 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short left to L.Rountree to LARC 29 for 5 yards (D.Fields - E.Wilson). Pass 1 - YAC 4
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 21(6:06 - 2nd) L.Rountree right end to LARC 24 for 3 yards (K.Street).
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - LAC 14(6:47 - 2nd) C.Daniel scrambles up the middle to LARC 21 for 7 yards (E.Wilson).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 13(7:27 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short left to J.Kelley to LARC 14 for 1 yard (K.Street - B.Allen). Pass -6 - YAC 7
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - LAC 6(7:56 - 2nd) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 13 for 7 yards (E.Wilson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 11(7:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-F.Sarell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 11 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NO 42(8:04 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 31 yards to LARC 11 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by M.Bandy.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - NO 48(8:49 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Callaway pushed ob at LARC 42 for 6 yards (K.Hall). Pass 3 - YAC 3
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - NO 45(9:29 - 2nd) T.Jones left end to LARC 48 for -3 yards (B.Fehoko - C.Kemp).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(10:03 - 2nd) T.Jones left tackle to LARC 45 for 3 yards (B.Sebastian; C.Kemp).
|+24 YD
3 & 7 - NO 28(10:17 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to T.Smith. New Orleans challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) A.Dalton pass deep left to M.Callaway to LARC 48 for 24 yards. Pass 24 - YAC 0. Pass tipped up to NO-1-M.Callaway by NO-10-T.Smith. Initially ruled incomplete. Play blown dead at the spot of the catch.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - NO 20(10:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to L.Krull to NO 28 for 8 yards (B.DeLuca). Pass 8 - YAC 0
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NO 30(11:21 - 2nd) T.Jones right end to NO 36 for 6 yards (B.DeLuca). PENALTY on NO-J.Holtz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(11:55 - 2nd) T.Jones right guard to NO 30 for 5 yards (J.Taylor; A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:55 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 1(12:00 - 2nd) L.Rountree left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 1(12:31 - 2nd) L.Rountree right guard to NO 1 for no gain (M.Maye; N.Sewell).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LAC 3(12:36 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton. PENALTY on NO-V.Gray - Defensive Pass Interference - 2 yards - enforced at NO 3 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 2(13:11 - 2nd) J.Kelley left guard to NO 3 for -1 yards (M.Maye).
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 12(13:46 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to J.Guyton to NO 2 for 10 yards (V.Gray). Pass 0 - YAC 10
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 21(14:23 - 2nd) J.Kelley left end ran ob at NO 12 for 9 yards (B.Roby).
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - LAC 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kelley left guard to NO 21 for 15 yards (D.Davis).
|+7 YD
2 & 21 - LAC 43(0:24 - 1st) C.Daniel pass short right to L.Rountree to NO 36 for 7 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson - D.Onyemata). Pass -4 - YAC 11
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - LAC 42(0:59 - 1st) C.Daniel pass short middle to D.Carter to NO 43 for -1 yards (V.Gray). Pass -4 - YAC 3
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 32(1:05 - 1st) C.Daniel pass incomplete deep right to D.Carter. PENALTY on LARC-S.Norton - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 32 - No Play.
|+38 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 30(1:44 - 1st) C.Daniel pass deep left to J.Guyton pushed ob at NO 32 for 38 yards (B.Roby). Pass 30 - YAC 8
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(2:15 - 1st) L.Rountree right guard to LARC 30 for 5 yards (N.Sewell; C.Jordan).
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NO 2(2:21 - 1st) M.Ingram right tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NO 5(3:00 - 1st) M.Ingram left end to LARC 2 for 3 yards (B.Sebastian).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 12(3:37 - 1st) M.Ingram up the middle to LARC 5 for 7 yards (N.Niemann).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - NO 29(4:11 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Callaway to LARC 12 for 17 yards (K.Hall). Pass 15 - YAC 2
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34(4:46 - 1st) T.Jones right tackle to LARC 29 for 5 yards (C.Kemp; A.Brown).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NO 39(5:27 - 1st) M.Ingram left end pushed ob at LARC 34 for 5 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga - B.Sebastian).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 44(6:02 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to LARC 39 for 5 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga - C.Covington).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NO 38(6:34 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Callaway to LARC 44 for 18 yards (M.Jacquet). Pass 9 - YAC 9
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 38(7:06 - 1st) 14-A.Dalton in at QB. M.Ingram right end to NO 38 for no gain (A.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - LAC 22(7:14 - 1st) J.Scott punts 40 yards to NO 38 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by M.Callaway.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAC 34(7:56 - 1st) C.Daniel sacked at LARC 22 for -12 yards (D.Davis).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 35(8:35 - 1st) D.Carter right end to LARC 34 for -1 yards (E.Wilson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27(9:11 - 1st) C.Daniel pass short right to Z.Horvath to LARC 35 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu - D.Davis). Pass 2 - YAC 6
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 63 yards from NO 35 to LARC 2. M.Bandy to LARC 27 for 25 yards (J.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:19 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NO 1(9:24 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - NO 14(10:14 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to LARC 1 for 13 yards (R.Layne; J.Taylor).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 19(10:45 - 1st) J.Winston pass short middle to A.Kamara to LARC 14 for 5 yards (N.Niemann). Pass 4 - YAC 1
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38(11:22 - 1st) J.Winston pass deep middle to C.Olave to LARC 19 for 19 yards (J.Woods). Pass 19 - YAC 0
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NO 47(11:58 - 1st) M.Ingram left tackle to LARC 38 for 9 yards (R.Layne).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(12:33 - 1st) M.Ingram right tackle to LARC 47 for 2 yards (T.Reeder).
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - NO 36(13:09 - 1st) J.Winston pass short middle to J.Landry to LARC 49 for 15 yards (J.Taylor) [C.Kemp]. Pass 15 - YAC 0
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 41(13:33 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to LARC 41 for 18 yards (B.Sebastian). PENALTY on NO - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 14 - NO 21(14:08 - 1st) J.Winston pass deep left to J.Landry to NO 41 for 20 yards (J.Woods). Pass 18 - YAC 2
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - NO 15(14:40 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 21 for 6 yards (T.Reeder; N.Niemann).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Kamara right end to NO 25 for no gain (R.Layne; K.Hall). PENALTY on NO-C.Ruiz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
