Drive Chart
LAC
NO

Preview not available

Preview not available
NO
1 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
2:12 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 NO 40
13:39
B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to LARC 15 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by T.Bradford.
+2 YD
3RD & 13 NO 38
14:24
I.Book scrambles up the middle to NO 40 for 2 yards (B.DeLuca; R.Layne).
+1 YD
2ND & 14 NO 37
15:00
I.Book pass short left to K.Merritt ran ob at NO 38 for 1 yard (J.Davis). Pass 3 - YAC -2
+1 YD
1ST & 15 NO 36
0:27
A.Smith right tackle to NO 37 for 1 yard (C.Covington; E.Egbule).
Penalty
1ST & 10 NO 41
0:43
The yardline changed on the change of possession. A.Smith up the middle to NO 45 for 4 yards (J.Gaziano; C.Christiansen). PENALTY on NO - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
LAC
3 Pass
3 Rush
31 YDS
3:56 POS
No Good
4TH & 12 NO 32
0:48
D.Hopkins 50 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
No Gain
3RD & 12 NO 32
0:53
E.Stick pass incomplete short left to L.Brown (A.Huggins).
No Gain
2ND & 12 NO 32
0:59
E.Stick pass incomplete short middle to E.Krommenhoek (N.Sewell).
-2 YD
1ST & 10 NO 30
1:41
K.Marks left end to NO 32 for -2 yards (Z.Baun - J.Bostic).
+19 YD
4TH & 1 NO 49
2:24
E.Stick pass short right to E.Krommenhoek to NO 30 for 19 yards (J.Bostic). Pass 5 - YAC 14
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 10:30
W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 10:37
I.Book pass short middle to K.Merritt for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN [C.Covington]. Pass 5 - YAC 4
6
plays
34
yds
3:06
pos
10
23
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:05
W.Lutz 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
8
plays
46
yds
0:57
pos
10
17
Field Goal 1:03
D.Hopkins 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
14
plays
81
yds
6:59
pos
10
14
Point After TD 11:55
D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 12:00
L.Rountree left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
83
yds
5:20
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:15
W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:21
M.Ingram right tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
62
yds
4:51
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:19
W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:24
M.Ingram right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
5:41
pos
0
6
Team Stats
Time of Pos 21:22 25:07
1st Downs 10 18
Rushing 3 9
Passing 6 9
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-10 5-8
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 220 292
Total Plays 40 46
Avg Gain 5.5 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 61 114
Rush Attempts 18 26
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 4.4
Net Yards Passing 159 178
Comp. - Att. 16-21 17-19
Yards Per Pass 7.2 8.9
Penalties - Yards 5-40 8-52
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-43.0 3-39.0
Return Yards 25 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-25 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 1-1 -100% 3-3 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 2-2 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Chargers 0-2 0100010
Saints 0-2 1437024
Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA
 159 PASS YDS 178
61 RUSH YDS 114
220 TOTAL YDS 292
Los Angeles
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
C. Daniel  4 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90.9% 113 0 0 177.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 228 3 0 106.0
C. Daniel 10/11 113 0 0 4
E. Stick  2 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 58 0 0 108.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 253 1 2 67.3
E. Stick 6/10 58 0 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Kelley  25 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
J. Kelley 6 40 0 15 5
L. Rountree III  34 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
L. Rountree III 6 12 1 5 10
C. Daniel  4 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
C. Daniel 1 7 0 7 4
L. Brown  35 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
L. Brown 2 4 0 2 0
Z. Horvath  45 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
Z. Horvath 1 1 0 1 1
D. Carter  82 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Carter 1 -1 0 -1 1
K. Marks Jr.  39 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
K. Marks Jr. 1 -2 0 -2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Guyton  15 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 48 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 22 0
J. Guyton 2 2 48 0 38 6
H. Kampmoyer  87 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
H. Kampmoyer 2 2 29 0 22 2
M. Bandy  83 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 28 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 142 2
M. Bandy 3 2 28 0 15 4
E. Krommenhoek  84 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 11 0
E. Krommenhoek 2 1 19 0 19 2
L. Rountree III  34 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 0 0
L. Rountree III 2 2 12 0 7 10
T. Bradford  86 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 32 0
T. Bradford 2 2 11 0 6 3
G. Nabers  40 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 8 0
G. Nabers 1 1 8 0 8 1
T. McKitty  88 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 8 0
T. McKitty 1 1 8 0 8 1
Z. Horvath  45 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 1 0
Z. Horvath 1 1 8 0 8 1
J. Kelley  25 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 28 0
J. Kelley 1 1 1 0 1 5
L. Brown  35 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 26 0
L. Brown 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Moore  11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
J. Moore 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Carter  82 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 13 0
D. Carter 1 1 -1 0 -1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
K. Hall  37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Hall 4-0 0.0 0 0
C. Christiansen  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Christiansen 3-1 1.0 0 0
J. Taylor  36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 3-3 0.0 0 0
J. Woods  22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 3-1 0.0 0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 3-1 0.0 0 0
J. Davis  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
J. Davis 2-0 0.0 0 0
B. DeLuca  46 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. DeLuca 2-1 0.0 0 0
N. Niemann  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Niemann 2-1 0.0 0 0
B. Sebastian  38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Sebastian 1-3 0.0 0 0
T. Maddox-Williams  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Maddox-Williams 1-2 0.0 0 0
J. Gaziano  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
J. Gaziano 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Fehoko  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Fehoko 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Brown  90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Brown 1-2 0.0 0 0
M. Jacquet  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jacquet 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Reeder  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
T. Reeder 1-1 0.0 0 0
R. Layne  41 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Layne 1-2 0.0 0 0
C. Kemp  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
C. Kemp 0-4 0.0 0 0
E. Egbule  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Egbule 0-1 0.0 0 0
C. Covington  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Covington 0-2 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Hopkins  6 K
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
D. Hopkins 1/2 51 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Scott  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 3
J. Scott 2 43.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Bandy  83 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
M. Bandy 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
New Orleans
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
A. Dalton  14 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 73 0 0 222.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 51 1 0 148.8
A. Dalton 5/5 73 0 0 2
J. Winston  2 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 59 0 0 223.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 59 0 0 223.9
J. Winston 4/4 59 0 0 2
I. Book  16 QB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 54 1 0 158.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.0% 234 1 2 63.3
I. Book 8/10 54 1 0 10
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Ingram  5 RB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 2
M. Ingram 9 34 2 9 15
T. Jones  34 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 46 0
T. Jones 8 23 0 5 5
I. Book  16 QB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 71 0
I. Book 3 23 0 16 10
A. Kamara  41 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
A. Kamara 2 19 0 13 2
A. Smith  33 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 55 0
A. Smith 4 15 0 6 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Callaway  1 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 65 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 19 0
M. Callaway 4 4 65 0 24 10
J. Landry  80 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 35 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 35 0
J. Landry 2 2 35 0 20 5
K. Merritt  85 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 26 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 26 1
K. Merritt 3 3 26 1 16 11
L. Krull  44 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 24 0
L. Krull 5 4 24 0 9 6
C. Olave  12 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 32 1
C. Olave 1 1 19 0 19 2
T. Jones  34 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 33 0
T. Jones 2 2 12 0 8 5
A. Kamara  41 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
A. Kamara 1 1 5 0 5 2
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
E. Wilson  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Wilson 4-2 0.0 0 0
D. Fields  39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Fields 3-0 0.0 0 0
J. Bostic  53 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Bostic 2-2 0.0 0 0
B. Roby  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Roby 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Davis  56 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
D. Davis 2-1 1.0 0 0
K. Street  69 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Street 2-0 0.0 0 0
Q. Meeks  5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Q. Meeks 2-0 0.0 0 0
B. Allen  34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
B. Allen 2-2 0.0 0 0
V. Gray  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
V. Gray 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Maye  6 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Maye 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Gray  48 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Gray 1-2 0.0 0 0
C. Gardner-Johnson  22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 1-0 0.0 0 0
Z. Baun  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Baun 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Kpassagnon  90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Kpassagnon 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Huggins  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Huggins 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Mathieu  32 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Mathieu 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Evans  30 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Evans 1-0 0.0 0 1
N. Sewell  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
N. Sewell 0-2 0.0 0 0
D. Onyemata  93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Onyemata 0-1 0.0 0 0
P. Williams  26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Williams 0-1 0.0 0 0
T. Charlton  54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
T. Charlton 0-1 0.0 0 0
C. Jordan  94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Jordan 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Lutz  3 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
W. Lutz 1/1 47 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin  4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 4
B. Gillikin 3 39.0 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:19 LAC 27 2:13 3 -5 Punt
2:15 LAC 25 5:20 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:56 LAC 11 6:59 14 56 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAC 25 1:24 3 15 Fumble
10:30 LAC 25 1:30 4 15 Punt
4:39 LAC 42 3:56 8 26 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NO 25 5:41 9 75 TD
7:06 NO 38 4:51 9 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 NO 25 3:59 6 33 Punt
0:57 NO 25 0:57 8 46 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 LAC 24 3:06 6 24 TD
9:00 NO 14 4:21 6 3 Punt
0:43 NO 41 2:12 3 -1 Punt

NO
Saints
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - NO 40
(13:39 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to LARC 15 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by T.Bradford.
+2 YD
3 & 13 - NO 38
(14:24 - 4th) I.Book scrambles up the middle to NO 40 for 2 yards (B.DeLuca; R.Layne).
+1 YD
2 & 14 - NO 37
(15:00 - 4th) I.Book pass short left to K.Merritt ran ob at NO 38 for 1 yard (J.Davis). Pass 3 - YAC -2
+1 YD
1 & 15 - NO 36
(0:27 - 3rd) A.Smith right tackle to NO 37 for 1 yard (C.Covington; E.Egbule).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 41
(0:43 - 3rd) The yardline changed on the change of possession. A.Smith up the middle to NO 45 for 4 yards (J.Gaziano; C.Christiansen). PENALTY on NO - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at NO 41 - No Play.

LAC
Chargers
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 12 - LAC 32
(0:48 - 3rd) D.Hopkins 50 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 32
(0:53 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to L.Brown (A.Huggins).
No Gain
2 & 12 - LAC 32
(0:59 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short middle to E.Krommenhoek (N.Sewell).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30
(1:41 - 3rd) K.Marks left end to NO 32 for -2 yards (Z.Baun - J.Bostic).
+19 YD
4 & 1 - LAC 49
(2:24 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short right to E.Krommenhoek to NO 30 for 19 yards (J.Bostic). Pass 5 - YAC 14
+5 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 46
(3:02 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short middle to T.Bradford to NO 49 for 5 yards (B.Allen).
+8 YD
2 & 14 - LAC 38
(3:41 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short right to G.Nabers to LARC 46 for 8 yards (Q.Meeks). Pass 3 - YAC 5
Penalty
2 & 9 - LAC 43
(4:04 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short left to J.Moore to LARC 48 for 5 yards (N.Sewell). PENALTY on LARC-W.Clapp - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 43 - No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42
(4:39 - 3rd) Z.Horvath right guard to LARC 43 for 1 yard (A.Huggins).

NO
Saints
 - Punt (6 plays, 3 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - NO 17
(4:47 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 41 yards to LARC 42 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by T.Bradford.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NO 25
(5:10 - 3rd) I.Book sacked at NO 17 for -8 yards (C.Christiansen).
+5 YD
2 & 14 - NO 20
(5:45 - 3rd) A.Smith up the middle to NO 25 for 5 yards (C.Christiansen - T.Maddox-Williams).
Penalty
2 & 9 - NO 25
(6:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-D.Kelly - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 25 - No Play.
Penalty
2 & 4 - NO 30
(6:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-K.Washington - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24
(7:08 - 3rd) A.Smith right tackle to NO 30 for 6 yards (J.Taylor; C.Christiansen).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NO 22
(7:50 - 3rd) T.Jones right guard to NO 24 for 2 yards (C.Christiansen - C.Kemp).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - NO 17
(8:27 - 3rd) T.Jones right guard to NO 22 for 5 yards (T.Maddox-Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 14
(9:00 - 3rd) A.Smith right guard to NO 17 for 3 yards (T.Maddox-Williams; B.Sebastian).

LAC
Chargers
 - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - LAC 40
(9:09 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 46 yards to NO 14 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by D.Harty.
No Gain
3 & 8 - LAC 40
(9:14 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to M.Bandy (J.Evans).
No Gain
2 & 8 - LAC 40
(9:18 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to J.Moore (T.Charlton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38
(9:51 - 3rd) L.Brown left end to LARC 40 for 2 yards (J.Bostic - Z.Baun).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(10:30 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short right to M.Bandy to LARC 38 for 13 yards (Q.Meeks). Pass 13 - YAC 0
Kickoff
(10:30 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.

NO
Saints
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 24 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:30 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
+9 YD
3 & Goal - NO 9
(10:37 - 3rd) I.Book pass short middle to K.Merritt for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN [C.Covington]. Pass 5 - YAC 4
+8 YD
2 & 16 - NO 17
(11:15 - 3rd) I.Book pass short left to T.Jones to LARC 9 for 8 yards (A.Brown; J.Woods). Pass -1 - YAC 9
Penalty
2 & Goal - NO 7
(11:21 - 3rd) I.Book pass incomplete short left to K.Merritt. PENALTY on NO-D.Dixon - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 7 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11
(11:55 - 3rd) T.Jones left guard to LARC 7 for 4 yards (J.Gaziano).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - NO 20
(12:26 - 3rd) I.Book pass short middle to L.Krull to LARC 11 for 9 yards (J.Woods). Pass 6 - YAC 3
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NO 22
(13:06 - 3rd) I.Book pass short right to L.Krull to LARC 20 for 2 yards (J.Taylor). pass -2 - yac 4
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24
(13:36 - 3rd) T.Jones right guard to LARC 22 for 2 yards (J.Davis).

LAC
Chargers
 - Fumble (3 plays, 15 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Fumble
3 & 2 - LAC 33
(13:48 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short middle to H.Kampmoyer to LARC 40 for 7 yards (J.Evans). FUMBLES (J.Evans) - RECOVERED by NO-D.Sorensen at LARC 41. D.Sorensen to LARC 24 for 17 yards (E.Stick). Pass 8 - YAC 0
+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 31
(14:23 - 3rd) L.Brown left tackle to LARC 33 for 2 yards (T.Kpassagnon - J.Bostic).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-E.Stick in at QB. (Shotgun) E.Stick pass short left to T.Bradford to LARC 31 for 6 yards (B.Allen). Pass 5 - YAC 1
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.

NO
Saints
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 46 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
2 & 10 - NO 29
(0:05 - 2nd) W.Lutz 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 29
(0:13 - 2nd) I.Book pass incomplete deep right.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45
(0:20 - 2nd) I.Book scrambles up the middle ran ob at LARC 29 for 16 yards (B.DeLuca).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - NO 39
(0:33 - 2nd) I.Book pass deep middle to K.Merritt to LARC 45 for 16 yards (K.Hall). LARC-K.Hall was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Pass 16 - YAC 0
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35
(0:38 - 2nd) I.Book pass short right to T.Jones to NO 39 for 4 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga). Pass 3 - YAC 1
+5 YD
3 & 5 - NO 30
(0:45 - 2nd) I.Book scrambles right end pushed ob at NO 35 for 5 yards (K.Hall).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NO 30
(0:51 - 2nd) I.Book pass incomplete short right to L.Krull (K.Hall).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25
(0:57 - 2nd) New quarterback for the Saints is #16 Ian Book. I.Book pass short right to L.Krull pushed ob at NO 30 for 5 yards (J.Taylor). Pass 0 - YAC 5
Kickoff
(0:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.

LAC
Chargers
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 56 yards, 6:59 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAC 33
(1:03 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
+8 YD
3 & 17 - LAC 41
(1:48 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to T.McKitty to NO 33 for 8 yards (D.Fields). Pass 6 - YAC 2
+2 YD
2 & 19 - LAC 43
(1:55 - 2nd) L.Rountree left tackle to NO 41 for 2 yards (E.Wilson).
+1 YD
1 & 20 - LAC 44
(2:00 - 2nd) L.Rountree left tackle to NO 43 for 1 yard (D.Fields).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 34
(2:39 - 2nd) L.Rountree left guard to NO 27 for 7 yards (D.Fields; J.Jackson). PENALTY on LARC-B.Jaimes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 34 - No Play.
+22 YD
3 & 10 - LAC 44
(3:04 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to H.Kampmoyer pushed ob at NO 34 for 22 yards (E.Wilson; J.Gray) [P.Turner]. Pass 3 - YAC 19
+2 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 48
(3:36 - 2nd) J.Kelley right end to NO 44 for 4 yards (J.Gray). PENALTY on LARC-T.Bradford - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 46.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 44
(4:09 - 2nd) J.Kelley left end to NO 48 for 8 yards (T.Charlton; P.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 44
(4:16 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass incomplete deep left to J.Moore [P.Turner].
+15 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 29
(4:50 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short middle to M.Bandy to LARC 44 for 15 yards (B.Allen; J.Gray). Pass 7 - YAC 8
+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 24
(5:31 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short left to L.Rountree to LARC 29 for 5 yards (D.Fields - E.Wilson). Pass 1 - YAC 4
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 21
(6:06 - 2nd) L.Rountree right end to LARC 24 for 3 yards (K.Street).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - LAC 14
(6:47 - 2nd) C.Daniel scrambles up the middle to LARC 21 for 7 yards (E.Wilson).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 13
(7:27 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short left to J.Kelley to LARC 14 for 1 yard (K.Street - B.Allen). Pass -6 - YAC 7
+7 YD
1 & 15 - LAC 6
(7:56 - 2nd) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 13 for 7 yards (E.Wilson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 11
(7:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-F.Sarell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 11 - No Play.

NO
Saints
 - Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NO 42
(8:04 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 31 yards to LARC 11 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by M.Bandy.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - NO 48
(8:49 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Callaway pushed ob at LARC 42 for 6 yards (K.Hall). Pass 3 - YAC 3
-3 YD
2 & 7 - NO 45
(9:29 - 2nd) T.Jones left end to LARC 48 for -3 yards (B.Fehoko - C.Kemp).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48
(10:03 - 2nd) T.Jones left tackle to LARC 45 for 3 yards (B.Sebastian; C.Kemp).
+24 YD
3 & 7 - NO 28
(10:17 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to T.Smith. New Orleans challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) A.Dalton pass deep left to M.Callaway to LARC 48 for 24 yards. Pass 24 - YAC 0. Pass tipped up to NO-1-M.Callaway by NO-10-T.Smith. Initially ruled incomplete. Play blown dead at the spot of the catch.
+8 YD
2 & 15 - NO 20
(10:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to L.Krull to NO 28 for 8 yards (B.DeLuca). Pass 8 - YAC 0
Penalty
2 & 5 - NO 30
(11:21 - 2nd) T.Jones right end to NO 36 for 6 yards (B.DeLuca). PENALTY on NO-J.Holtz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25
(11:55 - 2nd) T.Jones right guard to NO 30 for 5 yards (J.Taylor; A.Ogbongbemiga).
Kickoff
(11:55 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.

LAC
Chargers
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:20 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:55 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 1
(12:00 - 2nd) L.Rountree left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 1
(12:31 - 2nd) L.Rountree right guard to NO 1 for no gain (M.Maye; N.Sewell).
Penalty
2 & Goal - LAC 3
(12:36 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton. PENALTY on NO-V.Gray - Defensive Pass Interference - 2 yards - enforced at NO 3 - No Play.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 2
(13:11 - 2nd) J.Kelley left guard to NO 3 for -1 yards (M.Maye).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 12
(13:46 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to J.Guyton to NO 2 for 10 yards (V.Gray). Pass 0 - YAC 10
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 21
(14:23 - 2nd) J.Kelley left end ran ob at NO 12 for 9 yards (B.Roby).
+15 YD
3 & 14 - LAC 36
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kelley left guard to NO 21 for 15 yards (D.Davis).
+7 YD
2 & 21 - LAC 43
(0:24 - 1st) C.Daniel pass short right to L.Rountree to NO 36 for 7 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson - D.Onyemata). Pass -4 - YAC 11
-1 YD
1 & 20 - LAC 42
(0:59 - 1st) C.Daniel pass short middle to D.Carter to NO 43 for -1 yards (V.Gray). Pass -4 - YAC 3
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 32
(1:05 - 1st) C.Daniel pass incomplete deep right to D.Carter. PENALTY on LARC-S.Norton - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 32 - No Play.
+38 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 30
(1:44 - 1st) C.Daniel pass deep left to J.Guyton pushed ob at NO 32 for 38 yards (B.Roby). Pass 30 - YAC 8
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(2:15 - 1st) L.Rountree right guard to LARC 30 for 5 yards (N.Sewell; C.Jordan).
Kickoff
(2:15 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.

NO
Saints
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 62 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:15 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - NO 2
(2:21 - 1st) M.Ingram right tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - NO 5
(3:00 - 1st) M.Ingram left end to LARC 2 for 3 yards (B.Sebastian).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 12
(3:37 - 1st) M.Ingram up the middle to LARC 5 for 7 yards (N.Niemann).
+17 YD
2 & 5 - NO 29
(4:11 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Callaway to LARC 12 for 17 yards (K.Hall). Pass 15 - YAC 2
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34
(4:46 - 1st) T.Jones right tackle to LARC 29 for 5 yards (C.Kemp; A.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - NO 39
(5:27 - 1st) M.Ingram left end pushed ob at LARC 34 for 5 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga - B.Sebastian).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 44
(6:02 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to LARC 39 for 5 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga - C.Covington).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - NO 38
(6:34 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Callaway to LARC 44 for 18 yards (M.Jacquet). Pass 9 - YAC 9
No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 38
(7:06 - 1st) 14-A.Dalton in at QB. M.Ingram right end to NO 38 for no gain (A.Brown).

LAC
Chargers
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - LAC 22
(7:14 - 1st) J.Scott punts 40 yards to NO 38 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by M.Callaway.
No Gain
3 & 3 - LAC 34
(7:56 - 1st) C.Daniel sacked at LARC 22 for -12 yards (D.Davis).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 35
(8:35 - 1st) D.Carter right end to LARC 34 for -1 yards (E.Wilson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27
(9:11 - 1st) C.Daniel pass short right to Z.Horvath to LARC 35 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu - D.Davis). Pass 2 - YAC 6
Kickoff
(9:19 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 63 yards from NO 35 to LARC 2. M.Bandy to LARC 27 for 25 yards (J.Evans).

NO
Saints
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:19 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - NO 1
(9:24 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - NO 14
(10:14 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to LARC 1 for 13 yards (R.Layne; J.Taylor).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 19
(10:45 - 1st) J.Winston pass short middle to A.Kamara to LARC 14 for 5 yards (N.Niemann). Pass 4 - YAC 1
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38
(11:22 - 1st) J.Winston pass deep middle to C.Olave to LARC 19 for 19 yards (J.Woods). Pass 19 - YAC 0
+9 YD
2 & 8 - NO 47
(11:58 - 1st) M.Ingram left tackle to LARC 38 for 9 yards (R.Layne).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49
(12:33 - 1st) M.Ingram right tackle to LARC 47 for 2 yards (T.Reeder).
+15 YD
1 & 15 - NO 36
(13:09 - 1st) J.Winston pass short middle to J.Landry to LARC 49 for 15 yards (J.Taylor) [C.Kemp]. Pass 15 - YAC 0
Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 41
(13:33 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to LARC 41 for 18 yards (B.Sebastian). PENALTY on NO - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 14 - NO 21
(14:08 - 1st) J.Winston pass deep left to J.Landry to NO 41 for 20 yards (J.Woods). Pass 18 - YAC 2
+6 YD
1 & 20 - NO 15
(14:40 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 21 for 6 yards (T.Reeder; N.Niemann).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 25
(15:00 - 1st) A.Kamara right end to NO 25 for no gain (R.Layne; K.Hall). PENALTY on NO-C.Ruiz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 25 - No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NFL Scores