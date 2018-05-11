NFL seems to be against one part of Rams' uniform plan for the 2018 season

After being forced to wear mismatched uniforms for part of the 2017 season, the Rams were hoping to fix things this year, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen.

If you haven't been following the Rams' uniform drama, here's a quick refresher: After making the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016, the team decided it was also going to undergo a major rebrand that would involve a uniform change. However, the uniform change wasn't scheduled to happen until 2019.

Due to that fact, the Rams played the 2016 season with their gold, white and blue uniforms before making a minor switch the next year. In 2017, the team got rid of the gold horns on their helmet and added white horns. If you're wondering what all this looks like, here's a picture.

Jared Goff has worn quite a few uniform combinations during his three years with the Rams. USATSI

The image on the far right is what the helmet looked like in 2016. The image in the middle is from 2017 and the image on the left is the throwback uniform that the Rams would prefer to wear, because those are the colors they wore during their first stint in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately for the Rams, the NFL only allows teams to wear their throwback uniform a total of two times per year, which means the league won't allow them to wear the blue and yellow look more than twice. Rams COO Kevin Demoff told the Los Angeles Times this week that the Rams have let the league know their feelings on the issue.

"We have spent the year educating them on our fan base," Demoff said of the NFL. "We forwarded them all of the fan complaints, the emails we get, so I think they're well aware of our fans' preferences."

The Rams had even asked the league if they could wear blue and yellow for the team's playoff game last season, but the NFL shot them down.

The problem for the Rams is that when they're not wearing blue and yellow, their uniforms just don't match. The team was mocked on Twitter last season anytime they wore their navy blue uniform.

The Rams look like a team that has to complete side quests to unlock their final uniform pic.twitter.com/D9JZAwGJnA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2017

The Rams changed their helmets and pants this year to the old blue and whites but kept their old jerseys. It looks terrible. pic.twitter.com/jQe5Ian1QZ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 1, 2017

As a matter of fact, the uniforms were so ugly that the Rams actually made fun of themselves one week.

Jaguars are wearing white on Sunday...



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/cqpov0mUbB — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 13, 2017

Demoff hates the mismatched blue look so much that the team is going to try to wear white for every game in 2018.

"If we can avoid wearing our Navy jerseys next year, we will," Demoff said.

Demoff has been talking to the league about wearing blue and yellow more often this season, but so far, the talks aren't going the way the Rams would like.

"It was always with the idea that we'd be able to revisit it during the offseason when there's more time to plan," Demoff said. "Hopefully, they recognize the challenge we have and appreciate the connection the fan base has to the blue and yellow.

Even blue and white, which the Rams wore in the 1960s, would be better than wearing a mismatched look.

My hometown L.A. Rams need to go throwback to these uniforms! Then the Rams would really be back in L.A.! pic.twitter.com/H8Z1CQuDaR — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) September 2, 2016

The good news for Rams fans is that they only have to deal with the mismatched uniforms for one more season ... or is it two more seasons?

One other issue here is that the Rams don't yet know when they'll be getting new uniforms. Originally, the team was hoping to unveil a new uniform when the their new stadium opened, which was supposed to be in 2019. However, the stadium opening has now been delayed until 2020, which means that might end up being the year the team eventually gets a new look. Demoff told the Times that the team will know by the end of the offseason whether they'll be getting a new uniform in 2019 or 2020.

In the mean time, Rams fans should probably get used to the ugly uniforms, because they'll be sticking around for one (or two) more seasons.