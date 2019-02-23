NFL seems to have forgotten who won the AFC South in 2018, leaving the Texans baffled
The NFL Twitter account made a slight mistake in one its tweets this week
The offseason is less than two months old, but it seems the NFL has already forgotten who won the AFC South in 2018.
The NFL's official Twitter account confused a lot of Texans fans on Friday after it sent out a tweet that referred to the Indianapolis Colts as the 2018 division champions.
The problem with the tweet is that the Colts didn't actually win the division in 2018. Although the Colts did make the playoffs with a 10-6 record after finishing 4-12 in 2017, the winner of the division last season was the Texans. The Texans went from last place in 2017 with a 4-12 record to first place in 2018 with a record of 11-5.
As you can imagine, the Texans were completely flummoxed by the NFL's tweet, which was later deleted. The team even managed to respond to the tweet before the league erased from Twitter.
The Texans mascot, Toro, also took issue with the league's tweet. To prove that the Texans actually did win the division in 2018, Toro tweeted out a picture of himself wearing division championship gear.
Smart move, Toro.
Texans fans were also slightly confused by the league's tweet.
That's a good question, Josh.
Although the Colts didn't win the division, they did advance farther in the NFL playoffs than Houston thanks to the fact that they steamrolled the Texans 21-7 in the wild-card round. And let's be real, the Colts are definitely the big winners here because the NFL's tweet gives them an excuse to put up another banner at Lucas Oil Stadium. Sure, "2018 AFC South Champions according to the NFL's slightly inaccurate Twitter account" isn't as cool as "2018 AFC South Champions," but as we all know, when it comes to banners, the Colts don't really care about what's cool. They'll put up a banner for anything.
