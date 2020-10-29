The trade deadline is less than a week away in the NFL and contenders will be looking to wheel-and-deal to bolster their club for the stretch run while others will be looking to sell off pieces as they look toward 2021. The Green Bay Packers fall into the former category, sitting at 5-1 on the season and in first place in the NFC North. Aaron Rodgers is playing at an MVP level but still could use some help in the passing game opposite of star receiver Davante Adams.

Could that help come courtesy of the Houston Texans? Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Green Bay is among the teams that are interested in acquiring wide receiver Will Fuller. Reiss notes that Houston isn't interested in a fire sale and won't trade the former first-round pick just for kicks. That said, rival executives recently told CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora that they expected the Texans to trade at least one of their receivers -- Fuller or Brandin Cooks -- prior to the deadline as the team continues to shed salary and look to replenish the draft pick cupboard.

The 26-year-old in Fuller has proven to be a tremendous deep threat when healthy, averaging 14.6 yards per catch throughout his career. Through seven games this season, that yards per catch average is even higher (15.8) as he's proven to be a valuable weapon for Deshaun Watson in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona this past offseason.

Will Fuller HOU • WR • 15 TAR 47 REC 31 REC YDs 490 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Adding the likes of Fuller alongside Adams and the rest of the Green Bay weapons would be quite the arsenal for Rodgers, who is currently third in the NFL with 17 touchdown passes and second in the league in passer-rating (113.4) entering Week 8.

Fuller is in the final year of his contract and is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. Given that this could be a half-season rental, the price may not be too steep for a Packers team that has 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, including three fourth-rounders.

The 2020 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 3.