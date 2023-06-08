When it comes to gambling, it's been a rough offseason for the NFL. Five players have already been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy and at least two more are currently under investigation.

In an effort to help players fully understand the gambling policy, the NFL is turning to Tom Brady to help educate players on what they can and can't do when it comes to gambling. According to 9News.com in Denver, Brady has recorded an introduction for the NFL's educational video on gambling that will be shown to every team.

During his portion of the video, Brady emphasized several things that players need to keep in mind about gambling:

Brady warned not to throw their career away by making a bet and that they worked too hard to lose it all by gambling.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner also talked about how playing in the NFL is a privilege and that each player should treat it as such.

Brady also pointed out that betting on games not only hurts the integrity of the NFL, but it hurts the reputation of you and everyone on your team.

Isaiah Rodgers of the Colts is the latest player being investigated for violating the NFL's gambling policy. According to multiple reports, Rodgers placed roughly 100 bets with some of those coming on Colts games. The Rodgers investigation comes on the heels of Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill III, Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore and Shaka Toney all being suspended in April for violating the league's gambling policy. The NFL is also investigating an unnamed Lions player for a possible violation of the gambling policy.

The NFL likely hired Brady so that players actually pay attention to the gambling education video. For players, the league's gambling policy is actually pretty simple. There are only two rules that they need to follow: They can't bet on any NFL-related events and they can't place any bets from inside of an NFL facility.

Other than that, NFL players are free to gamble as often as they want. They can bet on any sports (besides the NFL) and they can bet from anywhere in the world (besides an NFL facility). With Brady hammering that point home, the league is now hoping that players will stop violating those two rules.