It's Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 1 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 1 schedule

Thursday

Bills 31, Rams 10 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Ravens at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Giants at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Broncos at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Flea flicker!

The Texans have given us one of the best plays in football: a well-executed flea flicker! Already holding a seven-point advantage to start the second half, Houston stayed aggressive offensively. Davis Mills pitched the ball to Rex Burkhead, who then flipped it back to Mills. That allowed Brandin Cooks to run free down the middle of the field, and even though Mills underthrew him, Cooks still hauled it in for the big gain. That play set up a field goal to give Houston a double-digit lead.

Turns out trading for A.J. Brown was a pretty great decision for the Eagles. The fourth-year wideout who began his NFL career with the Titans has six receptions for 128 yards ... IN THE FIRST HALF. Check out his latest grab, which went for 54 yards and set up a field goal for Philadelphia before the break.

Burrow with four first-half turnovers...

For as good as Burrow was during the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl last season, he's been that bad so far against the Steelers in Week 1. Burrow, who threw just 14 interceptions a year ago, threw three in the first half to go along with a lost fumble. Somehow, Cincinnati is only down 11 at intermission.

Texans take the lead!

Matt Ryan made an uncharacteristic mistake throwing a screen pass right to Jerry Hughes, and the Texans took full advantage by scoring their first touchdown of the season. Recently signed tight end O.J. Howard was the beneficiary, hauling in a high pass down the seam from Davis Mills for the 16-yard score.

Carson cooking!

The Jaguars ended Carson Wentz's short run in Indianapolis last season when they forced two turnovers and limited the offense to 11 points in a Week 18 win that kept the Colts out of the playoffs. Wentz, now the Commanders QB, is getting his revenge in Week 1 of this season. Two drives, two touchdowns for Wentz, who has started the game completing 11 of his first 16 passes. Washington with the 14-3 advantage early.

Taysom Hill doing what he does best

Taysom Hill is listed as a tight end, but the Saints are still using him as a rushing weapon under center. First, Hill ripped off a 57-yard run to get the Saints into the red zone. Two snaps later, Hill took another direct snap, followed his blockers around the right side and crossed the goal line from 11 yards out.

Burrow's first pass = pick-six

Not the way Joe Burrow wanted to start his 2022 season. After getting sacked on the first offensive snap, Burrow dropped back and then delivered a pass intended for Tyler Boyd. Only he didn't account for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who became one of the highest-paid safeties this offseason, jumping in front of Boyd at the last second and taking the interception 31 yards to the house. What a start if you're a Steelers fan!

Swift rips off big run

The Lions are expecting big things from D'Andre Swift this season, and he began his third NFL season with a bang. On the Lions' second offensive play of the 2022 campaign, Swift took the handoff off the left tackle, made one cut, slipped out of a tackle and was off to the races for a 50-yard pickup. Swift's big run served as the big play on Detroit's season-opening touchdown drive.

Revenge games rule Week 1

Kudos to the NFL schedule makers for kicking off the 2022 season with some juicy storylines. Russell Wilson's first game as a Bronco ... in Seattle ... on Monday night?! Regardless of how bad the Seahawks might be, that's primetime viewing.

Elsewhere, we've got new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz trying to overcome his demons (the Jaguars defense), the Chargers facing off with a Raiders team that knocked them out of the playoffs in Week 18, and the Steelers going for an upset of the Bengals, who outscored them, 65-20, a year ago. Not to mention Baker Mayfield, now with Carolina, squaring off against the team that gave up on him for Deshaun Watson. (The schedule makers lucked into the Browns-Panthers matchup ... or did they?)

Throw in Packers-Vikings, Patriots-Dolphins, Chiefs-Cardinals and Buccaneers-Cowboys, and it's a riveting schedule to open the regular season. Let the games (finally) begin.