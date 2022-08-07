Finding a good kicker in the NFL these days seems like a tough ask. Multiple teams every year rotate through multiple kickers, but maybe those clubs should start exploring options on their own rosters. This week, Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid posted a video of him hitting a 65-yard field goal in practice.

Check out the huge kick, here:

The former Houston Texans defensive back is actually somewhat known for his kicking ability. In fact, last year, he stepped in for kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn in a preseason after Fairbairn was injured in pregame warmups.

While this kick wasn't in a game and Reid wasn't dealing with defenders trying to block it, only one kicker hit a 65-yard or longer field goal last year in the NFL, and that was Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, who converted a game-winning, record-setting 66-yard field goal vs. the Detroit Lions.

Reid signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal which includes $20 million guaranteed with the Chiefs this offseason. In 57 career games, he has recorded 315 combined tackles, 23 passes defensed and seven interceptions. The Chiefs have a solid kicker in Harrison Butker, but it's good to know they have another player on roster who could step in and hit a kick if it comes down to it.