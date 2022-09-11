It's Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 1 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Bills 31, Rams 10 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Ravens at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Giants at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Broncos at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Revenge games rule Week 1

Kudos to the NFL schedule makers for kicking off the 2022 season with some juicy storylines. Russell Wilson's first game as a Bronco ... in Seattle ... on Monday night?! Regardless of how bad the Seahawks might be, that's primetime viewing.

Elsewhere, we've got new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz trying to overcome his demons (the Jaguars defense), the Chargers facing off with a Raiders team that knocked them out of the playoffs in Week 18, and the Steelers going for an upset of the Bengals, who outscored them, 65-20, a year ago. Not to mention Baker Mayfield, now with Carolina, squaring off against the team that gave up on him for Deshaun Watson. (The schedule makers lucked into the Browns-Panthers matchup ... or did they?)

Throw in Packers-Vikings, Patriots-Dolphins, Chiefs-Cardinals and Buccaneers-Cowboys, and it's a riveting schedule to open the regular season. Let the games (finally) begin.