Another week, another starting quarterback lost for the season. The Browns announced Deshaun Watson will have season-ending shoulder surgery after the signal-caller suffered the injury during their Week 10 comeback win over the Ravens. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be the Week 11 starter for Cleveland as they take on the Steelers in another AFC North showdown.

In other news, the Bengals will be without Tee Higgins once again on a short week when they visit Baltimore on "Thursday Night Football."

Here's a look at the Wednesday's injury report as we begin to find out who might be active for Week 11, and who might be out.

Bengals at Ravens (-3.5)

The Bengals' biggest offensive blow is that they will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins, who did not practice all week. The Ravens had three players also missing practice all week: offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf).

Steelers at Browns (-1)

Steelers: N/A

Browns: N/A

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) was one of seven Steelers players who did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (groin), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (thumb), safety Keanu Neal (rib) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) were also non-participants. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is designated to return from IR and is currently in a 21-day practice window.

The Browns will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, something that's already happened multiple times this season. This time, unfortunately, he will miss the entire season as he gets his shoulder repaired and ready for 2024. Cleveland had a lengthy injury report on Wednesday, with 18 players listed. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion), tackle Dawand Jones (knee) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) were among those who did not practice.

Raiders at Dolphins (-13)



Raiders: N/A

Dolphins: N/A

Three Raiders players -- offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), guard Dylan Parham (calf) and cornerback Amik Robertson (concussion) -- were all non-participants. Defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) were limited.

Dolphins wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) did not practice. Jaylen Waddle (knee) was a full participant. Also, running back De'Von Achane practiced and will likely be activated to play Sunday.

Bears at Lions (-7.5)

Bears: N/A

Lions: N/A

The Bears are expected to have their QB1 back. Justin Fields (thumb) is set to play after being sidelined for four weeks. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) was the only Bears' player who did not practice.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness) and guard Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle) were the only non-participants for the Lions' Wednesday practice. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) was a full participant.

Titans at Jaguars (-7)

Titans: N/A

Jaguars: N/A

The Titans had 11 players on Wednesday's injury report, including two non-participants in wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) and offensive tackle Andre Dillard (concussion). Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant, as was rookie Will Levis (foot).

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was a limited participant with a knee injury. Wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder/ribs) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) were non-participants.

Chargers at Packers (+3)

Chargers: N/A

Packers: N/A

Chargers wide receiver Kennan Allen (shoulder), tight ends Gerald Everett (back) and Donald Parham Jr. (hip) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) were all non-participants on Wednesday. Linebacker Khalil Mack did not practice, but it was non-injury related, as a rest day.

Cardinals at Texans (-5)

Cardinals: N/A

Texans: N/A

The Texans are dealing with a lot of injuries, 18 to be exact. Among those are offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), wide receiver Robert Woods (foot), wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward, who were all non-participants.

Cowboys at Panthers (+10.5)

Cowboys: N/A

Panthers: N/A

The Cowboys had seven players on Wednesday's injury report, all who were full participants. Running back Rico Dowdle and tight end Peyton Hendershot are dealing with ankle injuries, while defensive end Viliami Fehoko Jr. and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert are dealing with knee injuries.

Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) was the only player to sit out due to injury. Linebacker Brian Burns (concussion), wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) and safety Xavier Woods (thigh) were limited.

Giants at Commanders (-9.5)

Giants: N/A

Commanders: N/A

The Giants are another team dealing with a lot of injuries. Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito was limited in practice with a left shoulder injury. Linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion) and Bobby Okereke (hip), along with offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (rest), wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (concussion) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion) did not practice.

Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) was limited in practice on Wednesday. Defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) and running back Antonio Gibson (toe) were non-participants.

Buccaneers at 49ers (-11.5)

Buccaneers: N/A

49ers: N/A

Jets at Bills (-7)

Jets: N/A

Bills: N/A

Seahawks at Rams (+1)

Seahawks: N/A

Rams: N/A

Vikings at Broncos (-2.5)

Vikings: N/A

Broncos: N/A

Eagles at Chiefs (Monday) (-2.5)