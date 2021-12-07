We are now in the home stretch of the 2021 regular season. Naturally, as we wrap up Week 13 and have five weeks left, we're going to start entering situations where postseason tickets can be punched. We'll get a taste of that in Week 14, as there is a trio of playoff-clinching scenarios on deck -- all of which come in the NFC. So far, no team has penciled itself into the playoffs in either conference, so Week 14 could provide an even clearer picture of what's to come in January.

Below, you'll find the playoff-clinching scenarios for the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 14.

Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

Clinches playoff berth with:

ARI win or tie OR MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + CAR loss or tie OR SF loss + NO loss or tie + ATL/CAR tie

Week 14 opponent: Los Angeles Rams ("Monday Night Football")

Green Bay Packers (9-3)

Clinches NFC North division title with:

GB win + MIN loss or tie OR GB tie + MIN loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

GB win + NO loss or tie + SF loss OR GB win + NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie

Week 14 opponent: Chicago Bears ("Sunday Night Football")

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

Clinches NFC South division title with:

TB win + NO loss or tie + CAR loss or tie

Clinches playoff berth with:

TB tie + CAR loss + NO loss + MIN loss + SF loss or tie + WAS loss or tie

Week 14 opponent: Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS -- steam on Paramount+)