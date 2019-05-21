Nick Bosa exits practice with apparent hamstring injury, 49ers unsure of severity

Everyone in the 49ers organization will likely be holding their breath over the next 24 hours and that's because their top pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, Nick Bosa, left practice with an injury on Tuesday.

Although the 49ers are very aware that Bosa injured his hamstring, coach Kyle Shanahan admitted the team isn't sure how severe the injury is.

"It was a hamstring," Shanahan said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "Don't know the severity of it."

According to Shanahan, the injury to Bosa's right hamstring happened while he was participating in a one-on-one drill. Although Bosa didn't leave the field after being injured, he did apparently walk around with a 'slight' limp for the rest of the practice.

Whenever a player gets injured during OTAs, it's always a concern, but it's especially concerning for Bosa, who has a long history with injuries. If Bosa had one red flag going into the 2019 NFL Draft, it was his inability to stay healthy. Of course, that red flag didn't end up scaring away the 49ers, who ended up selecting Bosa with the second overall pick.

Bosa's injury history dates back to his time in high school when he tore his ACL. Once he got to college, Bosa was able to stay relatively healthy during his first two years at Ohio State, but then the injury bug bit again in 2018. During his final season in Columbus, Bosa only played in three games due to a groin/core muscle injury that he suffered in September. Although Bosa underwent surgery on his core muscle injury in September, he never returned to the Buckeyes because he though it would make more sense to start preparing for the NFL Draft.

This time around, Bosa's injury occurred in just his second OTA session with the 49ers and less than one month after he was drafted. Even if Bosa's injury isn't severe, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 49ers shut him down for the rest of OTAs. The team has seven sessions left (May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6), followed by a mandatory minicamp that runs June 11-13.